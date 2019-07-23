KULR Technology Group To Attend Canaccord Genuity Investor Conferences In August 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, will attend the Canaccord Genuity “Future of Transport” Conference, as well as the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 6-7, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.



KULR Technology Group management is scheduled to participate in a panel presentation at the Canaccord Genuity “Future of Transport” Conference and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference as follows:

Canaccord Genuity Future of Transport Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Panel Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Panel Title: Electrons to Hydrogen - Our New Sources and Storage of Energy

Location: InterContinental Hotel – Track 1 (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord36

39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Location: InterContinental Hotel (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

Media Contact:

Derek Newton

Head, Media Relations

(786) 499-8998

derek.newton@kulrtechnology.com

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



