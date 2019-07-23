Harbor Life Helps the Terminally Ill Sell their Life Insurance for Cash

Harbor Life is a viatical settlement company that can help people facing extreme medical conditions turn their unneeded life insurance policies into cash.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Those facing a terminal illness may wish to sell their life insurance to a third party for a single lump sum to help them set their affairs in order or live comfortably with the time they have left. Settlement companies like Harbor Life can help sell a policy that is no longer necessary due to a life-threatening illness and will therefore no longer serve the individual and their beneficiaries.Once the policy is sold, the purchasing party will take over the premium payments to relieve any further monetary strain from the previous owner.A few of the most common reasons an individual may want to consider a viatical settlement through Harbor Life include:● Their insurance plan is nearing its expiration date● To avoid paying costly monthly premiums on the plan● They no longer need protection against income loss● To pay off final debts● They want some money in hand to help them enjoy their final days (spending time with family, traveling, etc.)The Difference Between Viatical Settlements and Life SettlementsA viatical settlement differs from a life settlement in a number of ways. To be eligible for a viatical settlement, the health of the policyholder must be in serious jeopardy. There are no age restrictions to sell their life insurance policy.Life settlements are not typically done by those facing such extreme, life-threatening medical conditions, and oftentimes they choose to cash out simply because their life insurance is too expensive, they are facing an emergency, or they no longer need it.The experts at Harbor Life handle both viatical and life settlements.Contact Harbor LifeJessi Grogan8700-A Gallant Fox Rd. Austin, TX 78737Jessi@harborlifesettlements.com+1 (800) 694-0006About Harbor LifeHarbor Life has over 30 years of experience in the industry, gaining them a reputation as a trusted source for those looking to sell their insurance policy for cash. Their qualified agents understand the complexities of the viatical settlement business and are ready to consult with policyholders about any questions they may have and will help them make a final decision. Visit their website for a free estimate or to learn more about the various services they provide including life insurance policy valuations, viatical settlements, and life settlements.



