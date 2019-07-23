Europe's Home Automation Systems Market, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.



Based on the system component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section:

Hardware

Software

Service

On the basis of the software algorithm, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment:

Proactive

Behavioural

On the basis of product type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section:

HVAC Control and Energy Management

Security and Access Control

Entertainment Control

Lighting Control

Other Controls

On the basis of service type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment:

Managed Services

Mainstream

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

Luxury

On the basis of technology, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section:

Wired Technology

Wireless Communication Technologies

Network Technologies

Power-line Technology

Other Technologies

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Amx LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Lutron

Savant Systems LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Zigbee Alliance

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 Europe Hardware Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Software Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Service Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Software Algorithm

4.1 Market Overview by Software Algorithm

4.2 Europe Proactive Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Behavioral Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

5.1 Market Overview by Product

5.2 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in HVAC Control and Energy Management 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Security and Access Control 2014-2025

5.4 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Entertainment Control 2014-2025

5.5 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Lighting Control 2014-2025

5.6 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Other Controls 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type

6.1 Market Overview by Service Type

6.2 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Managed Services Segment 2014-2025

6.3 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Mainstream Services Segment 2014-2025

6.4 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Segment 2014-2025

6.5 Europe Home Automation Systems Market in Luxury Services Segment 2014-2025



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

7.1 Market Overview by Technology

7.2 Europe Market of Home Automation Systems with Wired Technology 2014-2025

7.3 Europe Market of Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025

7.4 Europe Market of Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025

7.5 Europe Market of Home Automation Systems with Power-line Technology 2014-2025

7.6 Europe Market of Home Automation Systems with Other Technologies 2014-2025



8 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

8.1 Overview of the European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 UK

8.4 France

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Rest of European Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



