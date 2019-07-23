McAlister's Deli® Crowns “Tea Town Showdown” Champion And Donates More Than $15k To Local Charities

2019 Winners Include Texas Star Rescue, Mission Arlington and Wichita Children’s Home

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAlister’s Deli ® is a pillar in its communities, providing a place for families and friends to connect with great food and genuine hospitality. To say thank you to the communities for their support throughout the years, McAlister’s Deli launched its fun and engaging local competition, the “Tea Town Showdown” campaign where from June 1- July 18 fans could cast their vote for their favorite location by simply purchasing a glass of McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™ and/or voting online. McAlister’s Deli is excited to announce the winners and award three local restaurants with bragging rights and a donation to their local charity partner of choice.



“Tea Town Showdown” Winners

First Place: The grand prize winner is Longview, TX and a $10,000 donation will be made to Texas Star Rescue .

The second place winner is Arlington, TX and a $5,000 donation will be made to . Third Place: The third place winner is Wichita, KS (21st & Greenwich) and a $2,500 donation will be made to Wichita Children’s Home .

“It's been 30 years since we first put down our roots and each year we've seen the love for our hospitality, great food and of course, delicious sweet tea expand to now more than 400 neighborhoods across the country,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “This summer, we were excited to bring back our friendly competition to give back to our dedicated fans and help to continue to support the communities we call home.”

Throughout the “Tea Town Showdown” competition, McAlister’s Deli held various promotions and tea deals including Free Sample Fridays, Free Tumbler Day giving away reusable cups to local fans, Local Cause Fundraiser Nights benefiting community organizations, and the highly anticipated Free Tea Day.

