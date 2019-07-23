DISCOVER A “WELL”-TH OF OFFERINGS IN THE PALM BEACHES THIS OCTOBER

Destination-wide health and wellness activities to relax, rejuvenate and re-nourish

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2019

A season of sanctuary is on the horizon, and Discover The Palm Beaches invites visitors and locals to enjoy serene spas, outdoor wellness activities and healthy dining this October during its fourth annual Spa & Wellness Month. Just a short drive or train ride away from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches is asking travelers to put down their phones and put on their robes (or workout gear) to experience a bounty of special deals at area spas and restaurants, as well as fitness-focused programming.





All month long, locals and visitors can further relax, rejuvenate and re-nourish both on and off the 47 miles of golden shoreline in The Palm Beaches. District Fit, a large-scale, multi-day fitness festival, will have health-conscious individuals reaching for new limits, while other activities including Rose Quartz massages, wellness seminars and three-course menus will inspire them to “nama-stay” a little longer. As a destination for both mindfulness and indulgence, travelers seeking to supplement their time in The Palm Beaches can explore hotel deals, nature trails, shopping venues and more.

America’s First Resort Destination’s® participating partners will also donate a portion of proceeds to their choice of five local charities in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen, Sari Center, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.





SPA TREATMENTS

Bella Reina Spa

Cost: $99 per treatment

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Sari Center

Pink Wellness Menu: Featuring three 60-minute tantalizing treatments, each inclusive of a Pink Facial in a Box and foot bath, and served with organic green tea, coffee or lemon water.

ZEN GLOW “Filler” Instant Glow Facial: A luxurious facial that delivers instant results. This advanced treatment delivers healthier, radiant skin customized for you. The facial begins with a raspberry hibiscus enzymatic exfoliation of the skin for optimal penetration of the active ingredients. Next, a customized, “pink” crystal fiber mask enhances the cell renewal process. Finally, an exclusive “pink” vitamin-packed serum infused with the gentle support of noninvasive ultrasound energy provides a brightening, healthier glow.

Pure Bliss Fassage Facial & Massage Ritual: Enter pure bliss with a muscle therapy massage that includes organic crème, enzymatic fruit facial and a corrective skin bliss facial mask.

Queen of Pink Pedicure: A Pink Himalayan Salt Milk soak readies the feet for what can only be called a "facial for the feet." A baking soda scrub followed by 30 percent Lactic acid peel, keratin foot treatment, paraffin or keratin hand treatment, and a Lemongrass Callus Remover creates baby soft feet.

The Spa at The Breakers Palm Beach

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Sari Center

Sunshine Spa Ritual: A stunning destination of quiet elegance, the Five-Star Spa at The Breakers introduces a soothing 50-minute treatment, inspired by the resort's South Florida location. Available Monday to Thursday, throughout the month of October, the Sunshine Spa Ritual begins with a complimentary mimosa and a relaxing Orange Blossom Foot Ritual in The Spa’s private courtyard. An indulgent foot massage featuring healing neroli oil to reduce inflammation and muscle tension completes the treatment, leaving guests with a deliciously sweet scent and a sunny disposition. Enhance the experience with a 50-minute Custom Orange Blossom Body Massage, available for an additional $100.

Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Cost: Varies

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Commit to Fit Wellness Menu: Featuring three holistic experiences designed to awaken your senses and stimulate your inner self, as you pause, play and perfect amid a whimsical wonderland.

Beachside Yoga (Cost $15): Start your day beachside with a sun salute, as you experience the benefits of yoga, while overlooking Eau Palm Beach's exclusively private beach. Enjoy a creative, fluid practice of an open-level Vinyasa with sequences linking breath and movement. Meet in the Fitness Studio, followed by a class in the Tranquility Pool courtyard.

Got 2B Fit (Cost $99): Allow one of the resort's certified personal trainers to take you through a customized exercise routine to further build strength, flexibility, endurance and coordination. Enjoy a safe and results-driven workout to help strengthen and lengthen all your major muscle groups. Got2B Fit may be performed as two- individual trainings or shared as one - couples training.

Call-esthetics (Cost $99): This is a 45-minute workout regimen for your face. The process will cleanse and tighten with toner, and includes a NuFace mini brow lift, a brow wax and tint and facial contour, and will leave you with a reduced appearance of wrinkles. The treatment concludes with a "Skin Up" misted hydration application that infuses the top layer of skin with radiant antioxidants.

Power of Pink Manicure & Pedicure (Cost $99): Relax and unwind with a 90-minute personalized pedicure and manicure, complete with pink polish.

Estetica Institute of The Palm Beaches

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Sari Center

Pink Sand Signature Facial: Pamper yourself with a 60-minute detoxifying facial and relaxing massage. Medical aestheticians will remove any harmful environmental toxins with a signature pink sand exfoliator and beauty sand mask, proceeding with a relaxing face, neck and arm massage.

Essentials Spa of Palm Beach Gardens

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Relaxing in Pink Package: Relax at this family-owned, green day spa, with a 50-minute Swedish Relaxation Massage and a 50-minute Pomegranate Wine Cooler Facial, both of which incorporate Skin Fitness products and are used to refresh and hydrate the skin; package ends with a complimentary glass of Rosé Wine.

Feel Well Day Spa

Cost: Varies

A portion of proceeds will be donated to American Cancer Society, PBC Chapter

Featuring three ‘feel good’ packages designed to renew, relax and revive your mind, body and soul.

Feel Well Signature Combination Package (Cost: $85): This package offers a 50-minute Feel Well Signature Massage and 50-minute Feel Well Signature Facial, inclusive of personalized aromatherapy oils.

Signature Body Wrap and Massage Package (Cost: $90): Experience a 90-minute renewing body treatment featuring products from the revolutionary Thalgo. This body wrap focuses on detoxifying the body, combating cellulite and moisturizing skin.

Pamper Me Couples Package (Cost $98): Serenade your sweetheart with this couple's package that includes a 50-minute Swedish Massage, inclusive of a hand-and-foot aromatherapy massage, peppermint-infused towels, coconut oil scalp treatment and complimentary mimosas.

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

Cost: Varies

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Spa & Wellness Month Package: In celebration of Spa & Wellness Month, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is offering four decadent treatments:

Day Spa & Wellness Retreat: Includes your choice of sparking Rosé or antioxidant-infused hibiscus tea, Himalayan Salt Detox Bath Soak (take-home amenity), pool, beach and fitness room access, voucher for breakfast or lunch, and 10 percent discount on all spa retail.

50-minute Oceana Salt Stone Massage (Cost: $225) OR 80-Minute Oceana Salt Stone Massage (Cost: $305): Smooth, heated Himalayan salt stones bring relief to tight muscles and soothe the nervous system. This tranquil and meditative, aromatherapy hot salt stone massage bathes the body in 84 essential trace minerals from the pristine primal seas.

100-minute Pink Oceana Experience Package (Cost: $390): Includes a warmed application of a detoxifying ancient ocean clay wrap mixed with exfoliating Himalayan salt, a warm scalp treatment and massage, and finished with a full-body Himalayan Salt Stone Massage.

120-Minute Pink Manicure + Pedicure Combo Package (Cost: $285 ): Includes a Himalayan salt soak, a pink clay and exfoliating salt foot mask, a baby-soft paraffin treatment, extra muscle-melting massage, a rose quartz antioxidant and antiaging collagen masks for eyes and hands, and a luxury vegan polish in any color of pink that dries in five minutes and lasts for two weeks.

Includes your choice of sparking Rosé or antioxidant-infused hibiscus tea, Himalayan Salt Detox Bath Soak (take-home amenity), pool, beach and fitness room access, voucher for breakfast or lunch, and 10 percent discount on all spa retail. A la Carte Experience: Prefer a shorter spa day? Choose from the a la carte offerings, which include your one treatment and choice of sparkling Rosé or antioxidant-infused hibiscus tea at the end of the treatment, and a pink Himalayan Salt Detox Bath Soak amenity to take home. 50-minute Oceana Salt Stone Massage (Cost: $160), 80-Minute Oceana Salt Stone Massage (Cost: $240) OR 100-minute Pink Oceana Experience Package (Cost: $325) 80-Minute Pretty in Pink Pedicure (Cost: $130 ) 60-minute Pretty in Pink Pedicure (Cost: $110) Pink Manicure + Pedicure Package (Cost: $220)

Prefer a shorter spa day? Choose from the a la carte offerings, which include your one treatment and choice of sparkling Rosé or antioxidant-infused hibiscus tea at the end of the treatment, and a pink Himalayan Salt Detox Bath Soak amenity to take home.

Hippocrates Health Institute

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Sari Center

Holistic Massage OR Facial: Incorporates signature, holistic essential oils and products for a nurturing 50-minute therapy of your choosing.

nSpa at Delray Beach Marriott

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Swellness Float CBD Massage: Drift into a sunny state of mind as you’re massaged and kneaded with U.S.-grown, non-GMO botanical oils to give you all the nourishing vibes. This 50-minute fluffy blend is abundant with vitamin C and full-spectrum hemp oil, rich with cannabinoids to bring out a natural glow.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Si-Rose Facial Treatment: Perfect for all skin types, this 50-minute facial treatment uses enriching rose extracts and rose hip oil to help skin restore vital hydration and balance, followed by a warmed rose quartz massage to help increase circulation. Infusing the skin with moisture, this facial will leave skin feeling dewy and radiant.

The Spa and Salon at PGA National Resort & Spa

Cost: $99 per treatment

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Tickled Pink Menu: Touting four decadent treatments, each featuring inclusive access to Waters of the World Healing Pools.

Pink Moonshine Swedish Massage (50-minutes)

Pink Moonshine Renewal Body Treatment (50-minutes)

Pink Moonshine Pedicure and Manicure (75-minutes)

Pink Cotton Flower Facial (50-minutes)

The Waters of the World Healing Mineral Pools can be found within the expansive 40,000-square-foot European-style spa, exclusively at PGA National. Renowned for its healing properties the ultra-lux spa offers relaxation and rejuvenation at every turn, complete with sauna, steam room, indoor Jacuzz, and two healing pools. The Spa’s therapeutic pools, include The Dead Sea Pool (containing 21 specialty minerals) and The Pyrenees Pool, a chilly salt pool that helps moderate body temperature and mood swings. Spa guests are allowed access to the luxurious, newly furnished pool deck for lounging all day with any spa treatment as part of their “spa day.”

Prado Salon & Spa

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to American Cancer Society, PBC Chapter

CBD-Infused Rose Quartz Facial or Massage: Unwind with a scintillating, 60-minute CBD-infused Rose Quartz Facial or Massage, that includes a complimentary glass of Champagne or Rosé wine.



Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Deep Cleansing Rose Facial: Relax, rejuvenate, radiate. Indulge in a special Deep Cleaning Rose Facial that includes an expert consultation, deep cleansing, extractions, a relaxing massage, a special rose-soothing mask and an extra under-the-eye tightening treatment. Dr. Steiger’s relaxing rose mask stimulates collagen levels, leaving your face feeling youthful, hydrated and noticeably brighter.

The Sanctuary Salon & Spa

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to American Cancer Society, PBC Chapter

Fire & Ice Summer Sensation Package: This tantalizing special includes a harmonized, rhythmic massage utilizing hot and cold remedies designed to reduce stress, relax and detoxify the body. Next, the finest organic oil blends are warmed for a custom therapeutic conditioning treatment, before finishing the treatment with a designer blowout or barber cut and neck cleanup.

Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa

Cost: $99

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Ocean Oasis: Settle into ocean views and this beachfront oasis with your choice of three signature treatments, all of which include a complimentary glass of Champagne and refreshments, beach and pool access.

Aroma Massage (50-minutes): A customized treatment to help you gain a new sense of harmony and balance, melt into tranquility and calm, find your energy and recharge.

A customized treatment to help you gain a new sense of harmony and balance, melt into tranquility and calm, find your energy and recharge. Swedish massage (50-Minutes): Reduces tension, increases circulation and induces relaxation.

Reduces tension, increases circulation and induces relaxation. Vital Radiance Facial (50-Minutes): A botanically rich treatment that utilizes some of the best anti-pollutants and antioxidant ingredients that nature can provide.

A botanically rich treatment that utilizes some of the best anti-pollutants and antioxidant ingredients that nature can provide. Exotic Fruit Body Polish (50-Minutes): Exfoliate the skin and refresh the senses with your choice of detoxing or rejuvenating fruit and herb body scrubs.

Wellness Jar Medical Spa

Cost: $75

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Sari Center

Signature Facial: Discover a noticeably younger looking skin at Wellness Jar, with the 50-minute Signature Facial. Perfect for those looking to improve fine lines and wrinkles, the facial boosts skin tone, texture and treats acne as well as dry/dehydrated skin.

WELLNESS EVENTS



Bloomingdales at Boca Raton and Palm Beach

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Enjoy a complimentary skincare consultation and Fall beauty makeover at most counters during the month of October at Palm Beach County locations.

Boca Raton: Enter to win a La Mer Discovery Experience for you and three friends. Learn about the history of the brand and its famous miracle broth. Enjoy a paraffin wax hand treatment and consultation by our La Mer expert.

Enter to win a La Mer Discovery Experience for you and three friends. Learn about the history of the brand and its famous miracle broth. Enjoy a paraffin wax hand treatment and consultation by our La Mer expert. Palm Beach Gardens: Create your own fragrance this Fall with Jo Malone and let our Jo Malone scent expert take you through the journey of personalizing a fragrance made just for you (a $200 value).

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Dates: Varies

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Sari Center

Take a Walk on the Wild Side (Saturday, October 12; Cost: Adults $8/ Child $5): Enjoy a public guided tour of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Enjoy a public guided tour of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Wellness Seminar "Medical Cannabis" (Saturday, October 19): Join Dr. Joan Baijnath of eMDe Cares to learn about a holistic approach to chronic pain, cancer, spasticity, nausea, insomnia, anxiety and a variety of other conditions

Join Dr. Joan Baijnath of eMDe Cares to learn about a holistic approach to chronic pain, cancer, spasticity, nausea, insomnia, anxiety and a variety of other conditions Yoga in the Wild (Saturday, October 26; Cost $15): “Nama-stay” outside with yoga in the sanctuary’s natural area

Cultural Council of Palm Beach County

Dates: Sat. October 19, 2019

Cost: $10 per person

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Kick off your weekend on October 19 with yoga at the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. Enjoy a yoga class (taught by a certified instructor) in the Council’s tranquil outdoor Project Space, while being surrounded by beautiful sculptures and murals. Then, cool down and fuel up inside the Council with healthy refreshments and local artwork in three galleries to round out your peaceful experience. Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited to 20.

District Fit at CityPlace and Hilton West Palm Beach

Dates: Thursday October 10 – Sunday October 13, 2019

Cost: Free

A large-scale wellness festival focused on mindful movement and physical fitness that promotes a health-conscious lifestyle, all converging in what has been deemed a “wellness hub” by National Geographic. Featuring highly skilled instructors and inspiring industry speakers, District Fit is a multi-day event featuring a full lineup of wellness programs, including indoor and outdoor fitness classes, holistic seminars, nutrition talks, live entertainment and pop-up retail experiences, all converging in downtown West Palm Beach at the Hilton West Palm Beach and Rosemary Square (previously CityPlace district).

Fitness Hub Studios

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

Cost: Varies

A portion of proceeds will be donated to American Cancer Society, PBC Chapter

A la Cart (Cost: $15): Unsure of your fitness goals? Choose one of three packages: one small group training session, 3-day unlimited class pass or a fitness consultation – to help point you in the right direction.

Unsure of your fitness goals? Choose one of three packages: one small group training session, 3-day unlimited class pass or a fitness consultation – to help point you in the right direction. One Month Unlimited (Cost: $49): Kick off your fitness regimen with 30 consecutive days of unlimited group exercise classes with access to all amenities. Excludes personal and small group training. Classes span a variety of cardio exercises, Zumba, cycling, yoga, Barre, Pilates and much more. More than 100 classes are offered every week.

Manatee Lagoon

Dates: Every Tuesday in October 2019

Cost: $5 per child

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Mindful Moments: Kids Yoga at Manatee Lagoon: Throughout October, Manatee Lagoon will offer one-hour yoga classes for children ages 3 to 9, set against the calming backdrop of the Lake Worth Lagoon. The instructor will adjust the class based on experience level and suggest modifications as appropriate. Each guest will be provided with a complimentary yoga mat for use at the class. There is no charge for parents or guardians who would like to participate. Registration is online.

The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Dates: Every Saturday in October 2019

Cost: Varies

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Royal Treatment (A la Carte) Menu:

Weekend Wellness : Experience the Palm Beach indoor-outdoor lifestyle with an al fresco fitness class beneath the palms in one of our jewel box oasis' lush courtyards. Join participants at 9 a.m. every Saturday through October with complimentary rotating weekly outdoor fitness classes. Visit theroyalpoincianaplaza.com/events for the full schedule.

: Experience the Palm Beach indoor-outdoor lifestyle with an al fresco fitness class beneath the palms in one of our jewel box oasis' lush courtyards. Join participants at 9 a.m. every Saturday through October with complimentary rotating weekly outdoor fitness classes. Visit theroyalpoincianaplaza.com/events for the full schedule. Sip, Stroll Shop : The Royal Poinciana’s bevy of boutiques also supporting the cause include: St. Ambroeus : Sant Ambroeus offers a signature daily spa breakfast during the month of October from 8 until 11 a.m. Enjoy an egg white omelette with fruit or avocado toast, green juice and coffee. Cost: $20 Palm Beach Bicycle Trail Shop : Enjoy an intimate encounter with Palm Beach’s natural landscape as as you meander through the acclaimed Palm Beach Lake Trail. Purchase a day-use bike rental and receive the second one free. Assouline : A unique force in the world of luxury book publishing, Assouline is offering the chance to build your own chic and personalized library, with 15 percent off cooking, cocktail or wellness books throughout the month of October. Nail Lab ‘Gal on the Go” Package : Clean, chic and creative. Be bold and beautiful with a Signature Manicure and Spa Pedicure from Nail Lab Palm Beach. Cost: $40 Coyo Taco : Experience Coyo Taco Palm Beach, an authentic, award-winning Mexican food experience known for its locally-sourced and humanely harvested ingredients with a "skinny" take on the Paloma, one of Mexico's most beloved cocktails, for $10. Also, enjoy made-from-scratch pink tortillas all October long. Paul Labrecque Salon & Spa: From the Upper West Side of New York City, to the brand's first move outside of the Northeast here in Palm Beach, experience this award-winning salon with the Dead Sea Moisture Mud Hair Repair Treatment finished with a blow-dry and style. Cost: $99 Squeeze Pilates: Improve flexibility, build strength, and develop control and endurance in the entire body through your "powerhouse" core with a group class at Squeeze Pilates Palm Beach Cost: $35 BioAge MD: Boost your energy and your metabolism with a B-12 shot from Bioage MD and Dr. Dadurian. Cost: $25 Cellis Produce: For the month of October, "create your own juice" for a flat fee of $5. Adored and frequented by many, Celis Produce is a favorite for the health conscious and acai bowl fanatics.

: The Royal Poinciana’s bevy of boutiques also supporting the cause include:

Ultima Fitness Performance

Dates: Every Saturday in October 2019

Cost: Suggested donation $15

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen

Donation Based Yoga: Donation-based yoga hosted every Saturday at 10 a.m. for the month of October.



HOTEL PACKAGES

Hilton West Palm Beach

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

Cost: Starting at $299

A portion of proceeds will be donated to American Cancer Society, PBC Chapter

Pink Package: During the month of October, guests can book the exclusive Pink Package for the Pink Room, in support of breast cancer awareness month. The package includes complimentary valet parking, two breakfast vouchers, two pink cocktail vouchers and a ‘Pinking Of You’ welcome bag.

Wyndham in Boca Raton

Dates: Valid through October (Starting in September)

Cost: Starting at $149

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Staywell™ Package: The Staywell™ Package is a holistic and revolutionary experience that aims to optimize physical and emotional well-being when traveling. Staywell™ guest rooms include an air purification system to reduce allergens and toxins, optional use of aromatherapy, circadian mood lighting to personalize in-room lighting, Stay Well mattress for back support and optimal comfort, Stay Well mattress encasement to maintain a more hygienic sleep environment, and a dawn simulator to wake guests gradually and gently. Stay Well rooms are cleaned using hypoallergenic products and a state-of-the-art UV wand cleaning tool, which neutralizes bacteria, viruses and other microbes. The complete package includes a complimentary yoga pass to the hotel’s in-house yoga studio, Yoga Journey; a complimentary cup of tea; and gourmet cookie at the hotel’s in-house TrendTea tea shop.

RESTAURANT OFFERS

Florie’s

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

Cost $55 per person

Savor a Taste of Wellness with a three-course menu highlighting health-conscious choices.

Choice of appetizer : Hamachi Crudo or Heirloom Tomato & Peach Carpaccio

: Hamachi Crudo or Heirloom Tomato & Peach Carpaccio Choice of entrée : Florida Red Grouper or Riviera Salad

: Florida Red Grouper or Riviera Salad Choice of dessert: Exotic Fruit Soup or Strawberry Melba



La Masseria

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

Cost: $45 per person

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Think Pink: In celebration of The Palm Beaches Spa & Wellness Month, La Masseria is curating a three-course menu for its patrons. *Wine, Cocktails, Beverage, Gratuity and Taxes not included. Cannot be combined with other discounts and promotions*



Meraki Juice Kitchen

Dates: October 1-31, 2019

Cost: $10.50

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Smoothie Bowl + Smoothie Drink: Meraki Juice Kitchen will be offering their Pitaya Dragonfruit Bowl, which consists of dragonfruit, coconut water, banana and strawberries -- and Sweet Strawberry Smoothie throughout the month of October, which is made of strawberry, banana, honey and almond milk.

For more information about Spa & Wellness Month and to obtain an update on available offers for this promotion, visit Spatober.com or follow @palmbeachesfl on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $4.8 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of more than $7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 8.02 million people in 2018. The Palm Beaches are home to more than 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations.

Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are also home to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), with more than 200 daily direct flights to 27 domestic and international destinations in the United States and Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports, each one only an hour away. In addition, with the Virgin Trains USA (formerly known as Brightline), transportation into The Palm Beaches from Fort Lauderdale and Miami is even faster and more convenient – with an additional connection to Orlando coming soon.

For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.

