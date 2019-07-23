Syapse Announces Collaboration with Pfizer in Oncology Precision Medicine Focused on Outcomes Research Using Real-World Evidence

Pfizer will work with Syapse and its network of health system partners to generate insights from real-world evidence to advance cancer outcomes research

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse, a company accelerating precision medicine through insights derived from its global health system network, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to advance cancer outcomes research using real-world evidence toward the ultimate goal of improving patient health. This collaboration will initially focus on the molecular testing and therapy choices on precision oncology journeys in the healthcare system setting.



“Pfizer is committed to using real-world evidence to improve cancer care and decision-making by healthcare providers,” said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “We look forward to working with Syapse and its network of health system partners to better understand the treatment journeys of people living with cancer and develop evidence-based insights that can help improve outcomes.”

“Pfizer is on the forefront of utilizing real-world data to improve the lives of patients worldwide and we are pleased to work with them to unlock evidence and insights that can help improve patient care and accelerate the availability of new treatments,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Syapse. “To realize the potential of precision medicine all of the stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem need to work together. At Syapse, we are proud of the collaborations we are facilitating between life science companies and health systems and we are committed to translating this work into solutions that help providers deliver consistent, cost-effective, patient-centered cancer care.”

About Syapse

Syapse is on a mission to deliver the best care for every cancer patient through precision medicine. Our insights platform, data sharing network, and industry partnerships enable healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it. By bringing together leading healthcare innovators into a unified ecosystem, we have built one of the world’s largest learning health networks of provider-driven precision medicine data. In collaboration with our partners — including Advocate Aurora Health, CommonSpirit Health, Henry Ford Health System, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Seoul National University Hospital — we are working toward a future in which all cancer patients have access to the best personalized care, regardless of location or income.

Media Contact:

Colin Sanford

203-918-4347

colin.sanford@syapse.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.