Novatech Partners with Global CyberSecurity Company Apptega to Bring Intelligent CyberSecurity Management to 15,000+ Businesses throughout US

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TENN, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Novatech, award-winning provider of Managed Print, Managed IT, CyberSecurity and Cloud Solutions, has announced its formal partnership with global cybersecurity software company Apptega. Novatech will utilize Apptega’s highly intelligent cybersecurity management platform as a comprehensive security solution and strategic business development asset.

“Apptega brings value to our clients by adding an easier way to remain compliant with some of the biggest cybersecurity regulations,” said Dave Moorman, President of Novatech’s Managed IT Services. “One of the deciding factors in partnering with Apptega was its multi-tenant functionality. We turned to Apptega for the ability to track, collaborate, document progress, and manage budgets for multiple clients all in one dashboard so our team can move the needle and give clients the care and control they desire.”

Critical to Novatech’s multi-tenant use, Apptega’s breakthrough product development, Harmony, Intelligent Framework Mapping, enables Novatech to easily combine multiple cybersecurity frameworks like SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and NIST together into one program, significantly reducing duplicative efforts and redundancies. More recent product breakthroughs such as Task Packs deliver an importable list of 50-600+ tasks for any associated framework; instead of creating tasks manually, Novatech can leverage Task Packs to save hundreds of hours of time and allow team members to focus on the correct implementation and remediation activities.

Moorman stated it’s invaluable for clients to visually see Novatech’s work. Before Apptega, clients never had a great gauge of his team’s progress. Now, with Apptega’s care for visual enhancements such as speedometers, gauges, and graphs, clients can visually track Novatech’s work and fully grasp their business’s progress from 16 percent HIPAA compliancy to 95 percent compliancy over time, as an example.

With both businesses in key stages of hyper-growth (Novatech’s merger with Atlanta-based managed IT services firm DynaSis in April 2019 and Apptega’s successful funding), Novatech and Apptega’s partnership is a cybersecurity force to be reckoned with.

“Our partnership with Novatech is making a direct impact on how the world will tackle cybersecurity in the upcoming decades. Novatech’s national customer base and Apptega’s partner-friendly platform wields power and impact that will create a ripple effect across multiple industries,” said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega.

Novatech customers can share access to the Apptega platform with the Novatech team which enables them to help score, document and collaborate with the customer’s security program. Having the experience and knowledge of the Novatech team to help build and manage a security program is an added benefit to the partnership of the two companies.

###



About Apptega

Apptega is committed to making cybersecurity easier and more accessible for everyone. By using technology to unify, track and report cybersecurity processes, Apptega helps organizations of all sizes stay protected and compliant. Apptega is at the intersection of creativity and patent-pending technology, making cybersecurity simple for everyone from small business IT leaders to Fortune 500 companies with dozens of security professionals. Apptega was founded in early 2017 by American entrepreneur Armistead Whitney and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.apptega.com .

About Novatech, Inc.

Novatech, the Managed Office Experts, is an award-winning provider of Managed Print, Managed IT, CyberSecurity and Cloud Solutions. Novatech’s services empower businesses to increase productivity, lower costs, minimize risks, and drive growth through expert guidance in selection, implementation and support of cutting-edge technologies. In the day-to-day world of running a business, Novatech’s portfolio of managed office solutions enable you to focus on running your business - leaving the tech to us. For more information about IT support and services from Novatech, visit Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

Attachments

Jason Levkulich Novatech, Inc. 6154734153 Jason.Levkulich@Novatech.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.