Fidus Investment Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EVANSTON, Ill., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:00am ET on Friday, August 2, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 810-3368 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (914) 495-8561. Please reference conference ID # 5275464.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.fdus.com/events-presentations . Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm ET on August 2, 2019 until 11:59pm ET on August 9, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID # 5275464. An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as U.S. based companies having revenues between $10.0 million and $150.0 million. Fidus’ investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from our debt investments and capital appreciation from our equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Fidus is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. In addition, for tax purposes, Fidus has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company, or RIC, under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or the Code. Fidus was formed in February 2011 to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., which commenced operations in May 2007 and is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a small business investment company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Actual developments and results are likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Fidus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Fidus undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Shelby E. Sherard Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer LHA Fidus Investment Corporation (212) 838-3777 (847) 859-3938 ﻿JBurfening@lhai.com ﻿SSherard@fidusinv.com



