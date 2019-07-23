Kintai Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Mary Szela, Industry Veteran with Over 30 Years of Executive Experience, to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintai Therapeutics, a Flagship Pioneering company, today announced that Mary Szela, chief executive officer and president of TriSalus Life Sciences, has been appointed to Kintai’s board of directors. Kintai uses a multidisciplinary approach, including computational biology and artificial intelligence, to deeply understand the enteric signaling networks and rapidly develop precision medicines.



“Our approach at Kintai is to create collective intelligence by bringing experts together to develop life-altering medicines for patients who need better treatments,” said Paul Peter Tak, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kintai. “The addition of Mary to our board of directors exemplifies this strategy, and we are thrilled to have access to her executive commercial experience as the CEO for a number of biopharmaceutical companies with marketed products, as well as her long tenure at Abbott leading their multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical business.”

Ms. Szela has over 32 years of experience as an executive in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and currently is the chief executive officer and president of TriSalus Life Sciences, a company developing therapeutics and technologies to deliver immune oncology agents to solid tumors in high mortality cancers. Prior to joining TriSalus, Ms. Szela was chief executive officer of Novelion Therapeutics, where she resolved the significant legal, regulatory, and compliance issues facing the company and executed a merger to re-capitalize the company within the first year. Previously, Ms. Szela was chief executive officer of Melinta Therapeutics, where she led the company’s revitalization effort and accelerated clinical development of its lead asset and pipeline.

Ms. Szela joined Abbott Laboratories in 1987 and held ascending management positions, including 14 years in leadership roles within the pharmaceutical division culminating in president of the company’s U.S. pharmaceutical business. Throughout her career at Abbott she developed multi-billion dollar brands and led the world largest selling pharmaceutical product, Humira, through the launch of 9 indications.

She has served on the board of directors of publicly held companies Receptos Inc., Novo Nordisk, and Novelion Therapeutics. Ms. Szela currently serves on the boards of Coherus Biosciences, Kura Oncology, Alimera Sciences, TriSalus Life Sciences, and Omega Therapeutics. Ms. Szela earned a B.S. in nursing and an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois in Chicago.

Mary Szela commented, “Kintai has made substantial discoveries on the interconnectedness of the gut immune system, the microbiome, and the enteric nervous system. I am excited to join its board of directors and be a part of translating this groundbreaking science into innovative treatments for a variety of diseases.”

About Kintai

Founded in 2016 by Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering, Kintai Therapeutics is uniquely focused on unlocking the power of the enteric signaling network and its signals throughout the body to fight disease and restore the health of patients. The company’s Precision Enteric Medicine™ (PEM™) discovery and therapeutic platform is based on a deep understanding of the interconnected biology of the microbiome, gut immune system, and enteric nervous system. Kintai has pioneered a new frontier in gut science, resulting in a unique understanding of a wealth of new genes, metabolites, and signaling molecules, leveraging these insights to rapidly translate into a highly actionable pipeline. The company’s expertise in chemistry, human biology, experimental medicine, and artificial intelligence represents a biology discovery and therapeutic development engine to rapidly identify and deliver new medicines. Kintai’s multidisciplinary approach has delivered a pipeline of 10+ programs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, and immunology.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Kintai believes that its core strengths lie in the hearts and minds of its talented employees who keep patients at the center of everything we do. To learn more, please visit the company’s website at www.kintaitx.com.

Mary Szela, Kintai Therapeutics BOD



