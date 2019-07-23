Chime Technologies Extends Impact of AI for Real Estate with New Chatbot Feature

Chime AI Assistant will enable real estate professionals to respond, qualify and engage prospects 24/7

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX and LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inman Connect 2019 – Chime Technologies, an operating system for the real estate industry, today introduced Chime Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot. A part of the Chime ecosystem, the add-on feature will be available this fall and enable brokers and real estate teams to capture new leads directly through website chat 24/7 and leverage the system’s intelligent interaction for better lead qualification and conversion rates for incoming leads from other sources. To learn more, visit www.chime.me or stop by the Chime booth (#704) at this week’s Inman Connect 2019 event to see a demonstration.



Consumers are increasingly looking for high-touch interactions with real estate brokers. The proliferation of mobile technology and social media channels has made instant connection and accessibility a critical factor for establishing leads and nurturing them further through the sales funnel. And yet, agents cannot be constantly tethered to a device to respond and nurture leads. By providing AI-powered chatbot functionality, potential clients can interact and ask questions via a broker web site while Chime Assistant handles the request – even in the middle of the night.



Featuring a 30 second instant response and intelligent interaction that mirrors chatting with a real person, Chime Assistant can automatically classify leads based on information gathered during the conversation. Agents will then be notified with a qualified lead and can take immediate action. Intelligent automation removes the manual work and costs associated with lead capture while simultaneously elevating conversion rates.



With Chime Assistant agents can:

Leverage Automated Lead Qualifying – enabling them to respond to and qualify new leads 24/7 even while in the field showing houses, putting together a contract, or at the closing table.

– enabling them to respond to and qualify new leads 24/7 even while in the field showing houses, putting together a contract, or at the closing table. Ensure Conversational Lead Capture – providing proactive opportunities to engage web site visitors as they browse, while gathering preference data and contact information for CRM integration.

“In the digital age, consumers are looking for immediate gratification and quick answers to their questions. Brokers already know their web site can be a powerful lead generation tool, but by leveraging our AI-powered chatbot they will soon have even more opportunities to make a connection – even if they aren’t in the office,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President of Sales, Chime. “Our introduction of Chime Assistant will ensure agents can capitalize on web-based leads and won’t lose out to a competitor simply because they weren’t available. No matter where a prospect may be in the sales cycle, we have the proven tools and technologies to help real estate teams manage their leads and move them faster to close.”



About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .

Chime Assistant, an AI powered chatbot for real estate agents Chime's AI powered chatbot enables brokers and real estate teams to capture new leads directly through website chat 24/7



