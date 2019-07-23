EnOcean strengthens sales business for US East Coast

The leading energy harvesting company has appointed Dennis Fairfield as Sales Manager for North America East Region promoting EnOcean’s products and technology in the building automation and IoT markets.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnOcean, the world’s leading developer of energy harvesting wireless technology, has appointed Dennis Fairfield to manage their sales in the US East Region. The wireless technology specialist will be promoting their successful energy harvesting wireless technology into the growing building automation market including the ongoing trend of IoT (Internet of Things). Dennis works closely together with the EnOcean Inc. sales team and reports to Andreas Schneider, CEO of EnOcean.



Dennis Fairfield is an expert at integrating wireless technology into building automation systems. Before joining EnOcean, he worked for B&B Electronics, an industrial networking solutions provider, as Director of Sales for North America. In this position he served products including wireless IoT gateways with WIFI, Cellular, Zigbee and 900 MHz radios. Thus, he worked closely together with OEMs to integrate wireless technology into building automation, HVAC applications, manufacturing production as well as water and wastewater applications. Previously, Dennis managed North America sales at HMS Industrial Networks for protocol gateways and wireless IIoT technology where he gained expertise in IoT protocols such as MMQT, BACNet, and Modbus among others.

“We are very excited to have Dennis join our US sales team with his extensive experience in wireless IoT,” said Andreas Schneider. “Our OEM customers will benefit from his deep knowledge and understanding of wireless technologies and their seamless integration into building automation projects. At the same time, he is the ideal cast to drive EnOcean’s business in the IoT market where energy harvesting wireless sensors provide the raw data for digitized smart control.”

Dennis added, “It’s a great pleasure to join EnOcean, a technology leader in the building automation industry. I’m delighted to be a part of the team of this growing company, which has great product innovation. EnOcean allows employees the freedom to be a part of the growth by coming up with innovative ways to make the technology apply to customer applications.”

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets self-powered wireless sensor solutions for maintenance-free applications in the Internet of Things which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and outdoor environmental monitoring. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for open wireless standards like EnOcean, Bluetooth® and Zigbee. Over 350 leading product manufacturers worldwide have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for more than 15 years and have installed EnOcean-enabled products in one million buildings around the world.

For more information, please visit www.enocean.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72c8f76e-8b69-45cd-a4d9-d1f2e7dedf39

Dennis Fairfield, EnOcean Sales Manager for North America East Region



