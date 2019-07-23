Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, July 23, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Outdoor Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Outdoor Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort. 

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.: 
Yotrio Corporation 
Brown Jordan 
Agio International Company Limited 
DEDON 
KETTAL 
Gloster 
The Keter Group 
Linya Group 
Tuuci 
MR DEARM 
HIGOLD 
Artie 
Lloyd Flanders 
Rattan 
Emu Group 
Barbeques Galore 
COMFORT 
Fischer Mobel GmbH 
Royal Botania 
Homecrest Outdoor Living 
Hartman 
Trex Company (Polyx Wood) 
Treasure Garden Incorporated 
Patio Furniture Industries 

The main contents of the report including: 
Global market size and forecast 
Regional market size, production data and export & import 
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business 
Global market size by Major Application 
Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows: 
Residential 
Commercial 
Major Type as follows: 
Metal 
Plastic 
Wood 
Textile 

Regional market size, production data and export & import: 
Asia-Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview 
1.1 Scope of Statistics 
1.1.1 Scope of Products 
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers 
1.1.3 Scope of Application 
1.1.4 Scope of Type 
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries 
1.2 Global Market Size 

2 Regional Market 
2.1 Regional Production 
2.2 Regional Demand 
2.3 Regional Trade 

3 Key Manufacturers 
3.1 Yotrio Corporation 
3.1.1 Company Information 
3.1.2 Product & Services 
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.1.4 Recent Development 
3.2 Brown Jordan 
3.2.1 Company Information 
3.2.2 Product & Services 
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.2.4 Recent Development 
3.3 Agio International Company Limited 
3.3.1 Company Information 
3.3.2 Product & Services 
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.3.4 Recent Development 
3.4 DEDON 
3.4.1 Company Information 
3.4.2 Product & Services 
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.4.4 Recent Development 
3.5 KETTAL 
3.5.1 Company Information 
3.5.2 Product & Services 
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.5.4 Recent Development 
3.6 Gloster 
3.6.1 Company Information 
3.6.2 Product & Services 
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.6.4 Recent Development 
3.7 The Keter Group 
3.7.1 Company Information 
3.7.2 Product & Services 
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.7.4 Recent Development 
3.8 Linya Group 
3.8.1 Company Information 
3.8.2 Product & Services 
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.8.4 Recent Development 
3.9 Tuuci 
3.9.1 Company Information 
3.9.2 Product & Services 
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.9.4 Recent Development 
3.10 MR DEARM 
3.10.1 Company Information 
3.10.2 Product & Services 
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.10.4 Recent Development 
3.11 HIGOLD 
3.12 Artie 
3.13 Lloyd Flanders 
3.14 Rattan 
3.15 Emu Group 
3.16 Barbeques Galore 
3.17 COMFORT 
3.18 Fischer Mobel GmbH 
3.19 Royal Botania 
3.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living 
3.21 Hartman 
3.22 Trex Company (Polyx Wood) 
3.23 Treasure Garden Incorporated 
3.24 Patio Furniture Industries 

4 Major Application 
4.1 Residential 
4.1.1 Overview 
4.1.2 Residential Market Size and Forecast 
4.2 Commercial 
4.2.1 Overview 
4.2.2 Commercial Market Size and Forecast 

Continued....

