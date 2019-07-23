Human Microbiome Market Outlook to 2027 - Precision Medicines are Increasing the Adoption of Human Microbiomes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Microbiome Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the global human microbiome market is expected to grow with 21.89% of CAGR for the estimated period of 2019-2027.



The growth of the global human microbiome market owes to the rising human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics tools used in treating various diseases. The sector provides vast opportunities for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics companies, thereby forecast a bright prospect.



The factors like growing prevalence for technological drug development like precision medicines and rising emphasis on early diseases detection and diagnosis drives the adoption rate of human microbiomes. Also, the global rise of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and others pushes the need for early disease detection and diagnosis, which further drives the human microbiome adoption for therapeutics. Furthermore, the rising investments by government organizations and private firms for disease detection, diagnosis and treatments are boosting the growth of the human microbiome market.



Though numerous elements drive the market, many restraints and challenges hinder the growth. Lack of awareness, technological expertise and skilled professionals pose significant limitations, eventually curbing the growth of the human microbiome market.



Regional Outlook



The human microbiome market is segmented among regions such as North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and Rest of World. The North America human microbiome market is surging owing to rising investments, funding and R&D activities by companies, research institutes and other organizations.



On the other hand, the Europe market is flourishing as a result of growing initiatives by central government in research and development along with establishments of startups. Also, the growing funding in precision medicines and development of human microbiome drives the Asia-Pacific microbiomes market.



Competitive Outlook



The prominent players operating in the global market are Actogenix N.V., 4D Pharma, Enterome SA, Microbiome therapeutics, Miomics, Rebiotix, Second Genome, Symbiotix Biotherapies Inc., Avidbiotics Inc., Metabiomics, Vedanta Biosciences Inc. Avidbiotics Corporation, Metabogen AB, Osel Inc., Symberix Inc., and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The number of key players in the global market is limited. However, as a result of large funding from investors and encouragement for research activities from governments, many new players are entering the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Human Microbiome Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Porter's Five Forces Outlook

2.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.1.2. Threat of Substitute Products or Services

2.1.3. Bargaining Power of Buyer

2.1.4. Bargaining Power of Supplier

2.1.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Regulatory Framework

2.4. Supply Chain Outlook

2.5. Key Buying Outlook

2.6. Estimate Outlook

2.7. Strategies in Product Development

2.8. Parent Market Outlook

2.9. Market Share Outlook

2.10. Pipeline Products

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Precision Medicines are Increasing the Adoption of Human Microbiomes

2.11.2. Rising Pervasiveness of Chronic Diseases

2.11.3. Emphasis on Early Disease Diagnosis

2.12. Market Restraints

2.12.1. Lack of Technological Expertise

2.12.2. Barriers in Initial Analysis

2.12.3. Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.12.4. Stringent Government Protocols

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Increasing R&D Investments in Microbiome

2.13.2. Swelling Investment in New Drugs

2.13.3. Changing Lifestyles in Developed Countries

2.14. Market Challenges

2.14.1. Lack of Awareness



3. Human Microbiome Industry Outlook - By Products

3.1. Probiotics

3.2. Foods

3.3. Prebiotics

3.4. Medical Foods

3.5. Diagnostic Device

3.6. Drugs

3.7. Other Products



4. Human Microbiome Industry Outlook - By Applications

4.1. Drugs

4.2. Diagnostics



5. Human Microbiome Industry Outlook - By Diseases

5.1. Cancer

5.2. Obesity

5.3. Ulcerative Colitis

5.4. Crohn's Disease

5.5. C. Difficle Infection

5.6. Lactose Intolerance

5.7. Dental Caries

5.8. Type 2 Diabetes

5.9. Recurrent Bacterial Vaginosis and UTI

5.10. Skin Disorders

5.11. Hyperoxaluria

5.12. Urea Cycle Disorder

5.13. Hepatic Encephalopathy

5.14. Celiac Disease

5.15. Phenylketonuria

5.16. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis



6. Human Microbiome Industry - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1.1. The United States

6.1.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Country Analysis

6.2.1.1. The United Kingdom

6.2.1.2. France

6.2.1.3. Germany

6.2.1.4. Italy

6.2.1.5. Spain

6.2.1.6. Russia

6.2.1.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Country Analysis

6.3.1.1. China

6.3.1.2. India

6.3.1.3. Japan

6.3.1.4. South Korea

6.3.1.5. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.1.6. ASEAN Countries

6.3.1.7. Rest of APAC

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Country Analysis

6.4.1.1. Brazil

6.4.1.2. Mexico

6.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.5.1. Country Analysis

6.5.1.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.1.2. Turkey

6.5.1.3. United Arab Emirates

6.5.1.4. South Africa

6.5.1.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. 4D Pharma

7.2. Avidbiotics Inc.

7.3. Actogenix N.V. (Acquired By Intrexon Corporation)

7.4. Avidbiotics Corp.

7.5. Enterome S.A.

7.6. Metabiomics

7.7. Microbiome Therapeutics

7.8. Metabogen AB

7.9. Miomics

7.10. Osel Inc.

7.11. Rebiotix

7.12. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.13. Second Genome

7.14. Symberix Inc.

7.15. Symbiotix Biotherapies Inc.

7.16. Vedanta Biosciences Inc. (Acquired by Puretech Health PLC)



