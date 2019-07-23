World Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Set to Record a CAGR of 36.67% during 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is significantly growing in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 36.67% during the forecast duration 2019-2027.



The constant cyber threat, digitization and rising adoption of cloud computing are driving the DRaaS market globally. Also, the rapid growth in technological advancements for data storage & security and the transformation of business continuity & disaster recovery (BC/DR) industry are further driving the growth of the market.



The majority of the DRaaS global market revenue is contributed to by the backup & data recovery service segment. However, the complexity of the DRaaS system, data privacy concerns and the high costs associated with DRaaS might slow down the market growth.



Regional Outlook



The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market has been classified into five regions: the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America and Latin America.



North America holds the largest share of the global DRaaS market. The growth in the North America market is mainly driven by the presence of key market players such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, etc. All such companies are in the continuous development for new technology which is uplifting the growth in the North America market.



Europe's faster adoption of the DRaaS technology in the application of telecommunication, e-commerce, education and manufacturing industries are expected to provide steady growth for the DRaaS market. Countries such as Germany, UK and France dominate the DRaaS market in the European region.



Competitive Outlook



The top players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market are SAP SE, Zerto, Ltd., Jive, Columbus Business Solution/Cable & Wireless Communications Plc, NTT Communications Corporation, Geminare, Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Sungard Availability Services (AS), Rackspace Hosting, Inc. and iland Internet Solutions Corporation.



NTT Communications Corporation is a Japan-based information technology & service company headquartered in Tokyo. The company specializes in IPv6 transit, IP networking services & hosting, cloud and private networking technology. The company has a wide global presence. In 2015, NTT Communications Corp. generated revenues worth $99.2 billion. In 2015, the NTT Communications Corporation announced that the company the launch of a Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution in Europe as a partnership with Geminare, a Canadian IT & service company.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Tiers of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

2.4. Components of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

2.4.1. Service Software

2.4.2. Hardware Components

2.4.2.1. Storage

2.4.2.2. Servers

2.4.2.3. Switches/Routers

2.4.3. Others

2.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.6. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Key Impact Analysis

2.9. Industry Player Positioning

2.10. Key Market Strategies

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

2.11.2. Growing Concerns & Incidences of Data Loss

2.11.3. Faster Recovery & Offers Flexibility

2.11.4. High Awareness of Data Loss

2.11.5. Favorable Approach of Governments Across the Globe

2.12. Market Restraints

2.12.1. Need For Higher Bandwidth For the Implementation of DRaaS

2.12.2. Security & Privacy Concerns

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

2.13.2. Gaining Importance of Hybrid DRaaS

2.13.3. Increased Number of Investments in Disaster Risk Reduction Measures

2.14. Market Challenges

2.14.1. High Costs & Integration Issues

2.14.2. Difficulties in Deployment & Monitoring



3. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Outlook - By Organization Size

3.1. Large Companies

3.2. Mid-Sized Companies

3.3. Small Companies



4. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Outlook - By Service

4.1. Backup Services

4.2. Real-Time Replication Services

4.3. Data Security Services

4.4. Professional Services



5. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Outlook - By Deployment Mode

5.1. To-Cloud Deployment

5.2. In-Cloud Deployment

5.3. From-Cloud Deployment



6. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Outlook - By Industry Verticals

6.1. Banking & Financial Institutions

6.2. Telecommunication & It

6.3. E-Commerce & Retail

6.4. Media & Entertainment

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Government

6.7. Education

6.8. Manufacturing

6.9. Transportation & Logistics

6.10. Other Industry Verticals



7. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Industry - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market By Organization Size

7.1.2. Market By Service

7.1.3. Market By Deployment Mode

7.1.4. Market By Industry Verticals

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Amazon.com Inc.

8.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.3. Geminare Incorporated

8.4. IBM Corporation

8.5. Microsoft Corporation

8.6. VMware Inc.

8.7. Jive

8.8. SAP SE

8.9. Columbus Business Solution/Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

8.10. NTT Communications Corporation

8.11. Sungard Availability Services (AS)

8.12. Zerto Ltd.

8.13. Iland Internet Solutions Corporation

8.14. Hewlett-Packard Company

8.15. Rackspace Hosting Inc.



