Worldwide Quartz Market Insights & Outlook, 2019-2024 - Electronics & Semiconductor Industry Expected to Dominate Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quartz market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The major factors driving the market studied are the demand for quartz sand in the petroleum industry and the demand for high-purity quartz in the semiconductor industry. However, labor-intensive industrial structure is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Electronics and semiconductor industry is expected to dominate the global market, during the forecast period.



Emerging technologies in the development of quartz crystal are likely to act as an opportunity for the future.



Key Market Trends



Rising Demand from the Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

There has been an increasing demand for quartz from the electronics industry. This is majorly because of its increasing usage in devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

With the increase in production and usage of LCD/LED TVs and other electronic devices in the developing countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, the demand for quartz has witnessed an increase from the electronics industry.

Moreover, the governments in the developing countries are investing heavily in their electronics industry, which is expected to further boost the demand for quartz.

China is embracing cutting-edge display technologies, with an aim to become the largest supplier of display panels in the coming years.

For instance, in India, the Karnataka government has collaborated with Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association, in order to make India a design-led electronics hub.

Owing to such factors, the demand for quartz is likely to witness rapid growth from the electronics industry.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

China is expected to dominate the quartz market in Asia-Pacific, and is also likely to witness the fastest rising demand.

This is majorly due to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, including electronics, building and construction, and the medical sector.

In China, the housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing.

Initiatives, such as Made in China 2025, are expected to improve industry efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation, which are expected to spur the development of domestic medical device manufacturers and increase competitiveness.

Such factors are expected to increase the demand for quartz, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The quartz market is partially consolidated. The major players of the market studied include the QUARTZ Corp, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co, High Purity Quartz, and Sibelco, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Solar Industry

4.1.2 Demand for Quartz Sand in the Petroleum Industry

4.1.3 Demand for High-purity Quartz in the Semiconductor Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Labor-intensive Industrial Structure

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Quartz Surface and Tile

5.1.2 High-purity Quartz

5.1.3 Fused Quartz Crucible

5.1.4 Quartz Glass

5.1.5 Quartz Crystal

5.1.6 Quartz Sand

5.1.7 Plastic Foam

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics and Semiconductor

5.2.2 Solar

5.2.3 Buildings and Construction

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Optics and Telecommunication

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beijing Kaide Quartz Co. Ltd.

6.4.2 Technostone

6.4.3 HanStone Quartz

6.4.4 Heraeus Holding

6.4.5 High Purity Quartz Pty. Ltd.

6.4.6 HPQ Silicon

6.4.7 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 Nordic Mining ASA

6.4.9 Pokarna Limited

6.4.10 Russian Quartz (RUSNANO)

6.4.11 Sibelco (Unimin Corporation)

6.4.12 Technistone AS

6.4.13 Alicante Surfaces Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.14 The QUARTZ Corp.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Technologies in the Development of Quartz Crystal

7.2 Other Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nlfc1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Metals and Minerals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.