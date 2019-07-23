SemGroup Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) plans to hold a conference call for investors Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss SemGroup’s second quarter results. Hosting the call will be SemGroup Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner and SemGroup Chief Financial Officer Bob Fitzgerald.



A presentation of the results will be posted prior to the conference call on SemGroup’s Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com .

What: SemGroup Corporation second quarter 2019 earnings conference call



When: 11 a.m. Eastern, Friday, August 9, 2019

Where: 1) Phone conference call

U.S. callers – 1-855-239-1101

International callers – 1-412-542-4117

2) Register for the live webcast here .

If you are unavailable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website following the call.

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com , our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Investor Relations:

Kevin Greenwell

918-524-8081

investor.relations@semgroup.com

Media:

Tom Droege

918-524-8560

tdroege@semgroup.com



