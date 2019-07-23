LTE and 5G Broadcast Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Description

The report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspects of the of the global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market. The report provides error-free figures and statistics which help to determine the progress of the market. Historical data provided in the report help to ascertain future prospects of the market over the forecast period. Upcoming opportunities and growth prospects are explored in the report. Several macro and micro-economic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the market while allows the analysts to present a clear picture of the market.

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is expected to reach $1,099.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing LTE mobile subscribers and penetration of smartphones and need of minimizing network capacity congestion are fuelling the market growth. However, reluctance in transiting from the legacy infrastructure is hampering the market.

By Technology, 5g broadcast phase is anticipated to remain appealing at some stage in the forecast length. Growing call for of customers for top rate content inclusive of live sports activities events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate. By way of geography, north america has a enormous boom at some stage in the forecast period. Verizon (us) changed into the primary enterprise to launch 5G network that become based totally on proprietary requirements, whilst AT&T turned into the primary one to release a preferred-primarily based cell 5G network.

Key players

AT&T

Athonet

Cisco

Enensys Technologies

Ericsson

Expway

Huawei

Intel

Kddi

NEC

Nokia

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Telecom

Telstra

T-Mobile

Verizon Wireless

ZTE

Technologies Covered:

• 5G Broadcast

• Long Term Evolution (LTE) Broadcast

End Users Covered:

• Connected Cars

• Data Feeds & Notifications

• Emergency Alerts

• E-Newspapers and E-Magazines

• Fixed Long Term Evolution (LTE) Quadruple Play

• Last Mile Content Delivery Network (CDN)

• Mobile TV

• Radio

• Stadiums

• Video on Demand (VOD)

• Other End Users

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G Broadcast Market, By Technology

6 Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G Broadcast Market, By End User

7 Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G Broadcast Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Continued...

