Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $7.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, net income totaled $13.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018.



Net income for the first six months of 2018 included tax benefits totaling $2.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share (1Q - $1.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share and 2Q - $1.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share) related to 2017 plan year pension plan contributions made in 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net interest income up 4.3% sequentially and 14.3% over prior year

Net interest margin of 3.85%, up 10 basis points over prior quarter

Average loan growth of $43 million, or 2.4% over prior quarter

Strong year over year growth in average deposit balances of $121 million, or 5.0%

Year-to-date net charge-offs at 12 basis points continues to reflect the quality of our loan portfolio

Repurchased 77,000 shares of our stock in the second quarter of 2019

Tangible equity ratio up 27 basis points sequentially to 7.83%

“I am very encouraged by our results in the first half and particularly pleased with the loan growth and margin expansion achieved in the second quarter,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “Higher earning asset yields, loan growth and a phenomenal core deposit base are all contributing to higher net interest income. Credit quality continues to improve, and the strength of our Florida and Georgia economies is driving continued improvement in our market demographics. Lowering our efficiency ratio is a top priority, and we have multiple strategies in place to grow revenues and manage expenses. There is more to be done, but I am pleased with our progress as we remain focused on strategies that produce long-term value for our shareowners.”

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the $1.2 million increase in operating profit reflected a $1.1 million increase in net interest income, higher noninterest income of $0.2 million, and a $0.1 million decrease in the loan loss provision, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $0.2 million.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the $3.6 million increase in operating profit was attributable to higher net interest income of $3.2 million, higher noninterest income of $0.2 million, and a $0.2 million decrease in the loan loss provision.

The increase in operating profit for the first six months of 2019 versus the comparable period of 2018 was attributable to higher net interest income of $6.4 million, higher noninterest income of $0.3 million, and a $0.1 million decrease in the loan loss provision, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $0.3 million.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.98% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 9.37% for the second quarter of 2019. These metrics were 0.87% and 8.49% for the first quarter of 2019, respectively, and 0.84% and 8.25% for the second quarter of 2018, respectively. For the first six months of 2019, our ROA was 0.92% and our ROE was 8.94% compared to 0.83% and 8.20%, respectively, for the same period of 2018.

Discussion of Operating Results

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $26.1 million compared to $25.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $22.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $51.2 million compared to $44.9 million for the comparable period of 2018. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income compared to the prior quarter reflected loan growth, higher interest rates, and one additional calendar day. The year-over-year comparisons for both the second quarter and year-to-date periods were primarily driven by significant growth in our earning assets, as higher balances of noninterest bearing deposits funded loan growth.

The federal funds target rate has increased nine times since December 2015 to 2.50% by the end of December 2018. The above comparisons reflected favorable repricing of our variable and adjustable rate earning assets as a result of these rate increases. Our overall cost of funds was 40 basis points for the second quarter of 2019, a two basis point reduction compared to the prior quarter. The reduction in cost of funds reflected the favorable shift in our deposit mix. Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing across most markets, we have continued to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where appropriate and prudent.

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.85%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 27 basis points over the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, the net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.80% compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in the margin as compared to all respective prior periods reflected rising interest rates and a favorable shift in our earning asset mix, which produced higher net interest income in each period.

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.6 million compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, the loan loss provision was $1.4 million compared to $1.6 million in 2018. At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million represented 0.79% of outstanding loans (net of overdrafts) and provided coverage of 260% of nonperforming loans compared to 0.78% and 280%, respectively, at March 31, 2019 and 0.80% and 207%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $12.8 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.7%, over the first quarter of 2019 and a $0.2 million, or 1.8%, increase over the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, noninterest income totaled $25.3 million, a $0.3 million, or 1.2%, increase over the same period of 2018. Higher mortgage banking fees and bank card fees drove the increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. Higher wealth management fees drove the increase compared to both prior year periods and reflected higher assets under management.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $28.4 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 0.7%, over the first quarter of 2019 and comparable to the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $56.6 million, a $0.3 million, or 0.5% increase over the same period of 2018. The slight increase over the first quarter of 2019 reflected higher compensation expense, primarily mid-year merit raises and commissions. The increase for the six month period reflected higher compensation expense of $1.1 million that was partially offset by lower other real estate expense of $0.4 million and other expense of $0.4 million. Higher base salary expense (primarily merit raises) and commissions drove the increase in compensation expense. Lower valuation adjustments drove the reduction in other real estate expense. The decrease in other expense primarily reflected lower professional fees.

We realized income tax expense of $4.4 million (effective rate of 25%) for the first six months of 2019 compared to an income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the same period of 2018. During 2018, we realized tax benefits totaling $2.9 million (1Q - $1.5 million and 2Q - $1.4 million) resulting from the effect of federal tax reform on pension plan contributions made in 2018 for the plan year 2017.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Average earning assets were $2.719 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $14.4 million, or 0.5%, over the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $164.7 million, or 6.4%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. The change in average earning assets compared to the first quarter 2019 was primarily attributable to loan growth funded by noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decline in our seasonal public fund balances. The change in average earning assets over the fourth quarter 2018 was attributable to growth in our overnight funds position and loan portfolio, primarily funded by increases in our noninterest bearing and public fund deposits.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus fed funds sold less fed funds purchased) sold position of $251.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $265.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $80.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in average net overnight funds compared to the prior quarter reflected loan growth, partially offset by runoff from the investment portfolio. The increase in average overnight funds compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected growth in all deposit products except money market accounts and certificates of deposit, and a reduction in the investment portfolio, partially offset by loan growth.

Average loans increased $42.9 million, or 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and have grown $37.7 million, or 2.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Growth over both prior periods occurred in all loan types except institutional, home equity, and consumer loans. During the second quarter of 2019, we purchased pools of adjustable rate residential loans totaling $3.9 million. In the first quarter 2019, we purchased a $10.3 million pool of fixed and adjustable rate commercial real estate loans and a $4.4 million pool of adjustable rate residential loans.

We continue to make minor modifications on some of our lending programs to try to mitigate the impact that consumer and business deleveraging has had on our portfolio. These programs, coupled with economic improvements in our anchor markets, have helped to increase overall loan growth.

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 4.6%, from March 31, 2019 and $2.5 million, or 27.1%, from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.6 million at June 30, 2019, a $0.6 million increase over March 31, 2019 and a $1.2 million decrease from December 31, 2018. The balance of OREO totaled $1.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively, from March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Average total deposits were $2.565 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.7 million over the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $153.1 million, or 6.3% over the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected higher noninterest bearing and savings accounts, partially offset by lower public fund NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit balances. The increase in deposits when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected growth in all deposit products except money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Public fund accounts typically peak in the first quarter and trend lower through the fourth quarter due to the cycle of tax receipts. Deposit levels remain strong, and average core deposits continue to experience growth. We monitor deposit rates on an ongoing basis as a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings decreased $2.4 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to the prior quarter, and declined $8.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Decreases occurred in both short-term and long-term borrowings as we reduced our repurchase agreements and a portion of our match funded advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Shareowners’ equity was $314.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $309.0 million at March 31, 2019 and $302.6 million at December 31, 2018. Our leverage ratio was 10.64%, 10.53%, and 10.89%, respectively, on these dates. Further, at June 30, 2019, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.13% compared to 17.09% and 17.13% at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.67% at June 30, 2019, compared to 13.62% at March 31, 2019 and 13.58% at December 31, 2018. All of our capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III, and the ability to repay and qualified mortgage standards; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; harsh weather conditions and man-made disasters; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing, including the long-term impact on our net interest margin from the repeal of Regulation Q; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 314,595 $ 308,986 $ 302,587 $ 298,016 $ 293,571 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 229,784 224,175 217,776 213,205 208,760 Total Assets (GAAP) 3,017,654 3,052,051 2,959,183 2,819,190 2,880,278 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 2,932,843 $ 2,967,240 $ 2,874,372 $ 2,734,379 $ 2,795,467 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 7.83 % 7.56 % 7.58 % 7.80 % 7.47 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,773,449 16,840,496 16,808,542 17,127,846 17,114,380 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 13.70 $ 13.31 $ 12.96 $ 12.45 $ 12.20





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 EARNINGS Net Income $ 7,325 $ 6,436 $ 6,003 $ 13,761 $ 11,776 Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.82 $ 0.69 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 0.98 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.92 % 0.83 % Return on Average Equity 9.37 % 8.49 % 8.25 % 8.94 % 8.20 % Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.75 % 3.58 % 3.80 % 3.51 % Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 32.95 % 33.51 % 35.52 % 33.23 % 35.97 % Efficiency Ratio 73.02 % 75.01 % 80.07 % 74.00 % 80.57 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.36 % 16.34 % 16.25 % 16.36 % 16.25 % Total Capital Ratio 17.13 % 17.09 % 17.00 % 17.13 % 17.00 % Leverage Ratio 10.64 % 10.53 % 10.69 % 10.64 % 10.69 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.67 % 13.62 % 13.46 % 13.67 % 13.46 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio(1) 7.83 % 7.56 % 7.47 % 7.83 % 7.47 % Equity to Assets 10.43 % 10.12 % 10.19 % 10.43 % 10.19 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 259.55 % 279.77 % 236.25 % 259.55 % 236.25 % Allowance as a % of Loans 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.78 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 0.04 % 0.20 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and ORE 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.52 % 0.36 % 0.52 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.32 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 25.00 $ 25.87 $ 25.99 $ 25.87 $ 26.50 Low 21.57 21.04 22.28 21.04 22.28 Close $ 24.85 $ 21.78 $ 23.63 $ 24.85 $ 23.63 Average Daily Trading Volume 24,258 18,407 25,246 21,380 23,204 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2019 2018

(Dollars in thousands) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 53,731 $ 49,501 $ 62,032 $ 48,423 $ 56,573 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 234,097 304,213 213,968 26,839 107,066 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 287,828 353,714 276,000 75,262 163,639 Investment Securities Available for Sale 410,851 429,016 446,157 484,243 493,662 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 229,516 226,179 217,320 227,923 236,764 Total Investment Securities 640,367 655,195 663,477 712,166 730,426 Loans Held for Sale 9,885 4,557 6,869 8,297 8,246 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 265,001 238,942 233,689 239,044 222,406 Real Estate - Construction 101,372 87,123 89,527 87,672 88,169 Real Estate - Commercial 614,618 615,129 602,061 596,391 575,993 Real Estate - Residential 349,843 338,574 334,197 333,896 320,296 Real Estate - Home Equity 201,579 209,194 210,111 212,942 218,851 Consumer 288,196 296,351 295,040 294,040 285,599 Other Loans 13,131 10,430 8,018 8,167 11,648 Overdrafts 1,442 1,362 1,582 1,602 1,513 Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 1,835,182 1,797,105 1,774,225 1,773,754 1,724,475 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,593 ) (14,120 ) (14,210 ) (14,219 ) (13,563 ) Loans, Net 1,820,589 1,782,985 1,760,015 1,759,535 1,710,912 Premises and Equipment, Net 86,005 86,846 87,190 89,567 90,000 Goodwill 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Other Real Estate Owned 1,010 1,902 2,229 2,720 3,373 Other Assets 87,159 82,041 78,592 86,832 88,871 Total Other Assets 258,985 255,600 252,822 263,930 267,055 Total Assets $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 $ 2,959,183 $ 2,819,190 $ 2,880,278 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,024,898 $ 995,853 $ 947,858 $ 934,146 $ 937,241 NOW Accounts 810,568 887,453 867,209 713,967 778,131 Money Market Accounts 240,181 244,628 237,739 254,099 257,965 Regular Savings Accounts 371,773 372,414 358,306 352,508 354,156 Certificates of Deposit 113,684 116,946 120,744 126,496 131,697 Total Deposits 2,561,104 2,617,294 2,531,856 2,381,216 2,459,190 Short-Term Borrowings 9,753 8,983 13,541 16,644 7,021 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 7,313 7,661 8,568 12,456 12,897 Other Liabilities 72,002 56,240 49,744 57,971 54,712 Total Liabilities 2,703,059 2,743,065 2,656,596 2,521,174 2,586,707 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 167 168 167 171 171 Additional Paid-In Capital 30,751 31,929 31,058 38,325 37,932 Retained Earnings 310,247 304,763 300,177 293,254 288,800 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (26,570 ) (27,874 ) (28,815 ) (33,734 ) (33,332 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 314,595 308,986 302,587 298,016 293,571 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 $ 2,959,183 $ 2,819,190 $ 2,880,278 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 2,719,530 $ 2,761,070 $ 2,658,539 $ 2,521,056 $ 2,570,213 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,606,159 1,690,972 1,658,994 1,529,057 1,594,754 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 18.76 $ 18.35 $ 18.00 $ 17.40 $ 17.15 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 13.70 13.31 12.96 12.45 12.20 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,746 16,812 16,748 17,059 17,056 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,773 16,840 16,809 17,128 17,114 (1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconcilation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,765 $ 22,616 $ 22,431 $ 21,618 $ 20,533 $ 46,381 $ 40,068 Investment Securities 3,393 3,513 3,478 3,472 3,156 6,906 5,918 Funds Sold 1,507 1,593 461 302 730 3,100 1,647 Total Interest Income 28,665 27,722 26,370 25,392 24,419 56,387 47,633 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,988 2,099 1,312 1,068 995 4,087 1,863 Short-Term Borrowings 31 35 53 41 8 66 16 Subordinated Notes Payable 596 608 572 568 552 1,204 1,027 Other Long-Term Borrowings 66 72 85 92 94 138 194 Total Interest Expense 2,681 2,814 2,022 1,769 1,649 5,495 3,100 Net Interest Income 25,984 24,908 24,348 23,623 22,770 50,892 44,533 Provision for Loan Losses 646 767 457 904 815 1,413 1,560 Net Interest Income after Provision for

Loan Losses 25,338 24,141 23,891 22,719 21,955 49,479 42,973 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 4,756 4,775 5,172 5,207 4,842 9,531 9,714 Bank Card Fees 3,036 2,855 2,830 2,828 2,909 5,891 5,720 Wealth Management Fees 2,404 2,323 2,320 2,181 2,037 4,727 4,210 Mortgage Banking Fees 1,199 993 1,129 1,343 1,206 2,192 2,263 Other 1,375 1,606 1,787 1,749 1,548 2,981 3,112 Total Noninterest Income 12,770 12,552 13,238 13,308 12,542 25,322 25,019 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 16,437 16,349 16,322 15,891 15,797 32,786 31,708 Occupancy, Net 4,537 4,509 4,804 4,645 4,503 9,046 9,054 Other Real Estate, Net 75 363 (1,663 ) 347 248 438 874 Other 7,347 6,977 7,042 7,816 7,845 14,324 14,663 Total Noninterest Expense 28,396 28,198 26,505 28,699 28,393 56,594 56,299 OPERATING PROFIT 9,712 8,495 10,624 7,328 6,104 18,207 11,693 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,387 2,059 2,166 1,338 101 4,446 (83 ) NET INCOME $ 7,325 $ 6,436 $ 8,458 $ 5,990 $ 6,003 $ 13,761 $ 11,776 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.82 $ 0.69 Diluted Net Income 0.44 0.38 0.50 0.35 0.35 0.82 0.69 Cash Dividend $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,791 16,791 16,989 17,056 17,045 16,791 17,037 Diluted 16,818 16,819 17,050 17,125 17,104 16,820 17,089





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited Six Months Ended 2019

2018

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 14,120 $ 14,210 $ 14,219 $ 13,563 $ 13,258 $ 14,210 $ 13,307 Provision for Loan Losses 646 767 457 904 815 1,413 1,560 Net Charge-Offs 173 857 466 248 510 1,030 1,304 Balance at End of Period $ 14,593 $ 14,120 $ 14,210 $ 14,219 $ 13,563 $ 14,593 $ 13,563 As a % of Loans 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.78 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 259.55 % 279.77 % 206.79 % 207.06 % 236.25 % 259.55 % 236.25 % CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 235 $ 95 $ 53 $ 268 $ 141 $ 330 $ 323 Real Estate - Construction - - - - - - 7 Real Estate - Commercial - 155 - 25 - 155 290 Real Estate - Residential 65 264 111 106 456 329 563 Real Estate - Home Equity 45 52 106 112 157 97 315 Consumer 520 795 728 463 509 1,315 1,204 Total Charge-Offs $ 865 $ 1,361 $ 998 $ 974 $ 1,263 $ 2,226 $ 2,702 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 58 $ 74 $ 128 $ 78 $ 87 $ 132 $ 253 Real Estate - Construction - - 25 - - - 1 Real Estate - Commercial 100 70 13 222 15 170 138 Real Estate - Residential 223 44 106 107 346 267 430 Real Estate - Home Equity 60 32 61 47 22 92 83 Consumer 251 284 199 272 283 535 493 Total Recoveries $ 692 $ 504 $ 532 $ 726 $ 753 $ 1,196 $ 1,398 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 173 $ 857 $ 466 $ 248 $ 510 $ 1,030 $ 1,304 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans (1) 0.04 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 5,622 $ 5,047 $ 6,872 $ 6,867 $ 5,741 Other Real Estate Owned 1,010 1,902 2,229 2,720 3,373 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,632 $ 6,949 $ 9,101 $ 9,587 $ 9,114 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 5,443 $ 4,682 $ 4,757 $ 3,684 $ 3,472 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More - - - 126 - Classified Loans 26,406 22,219 22,889 27,039 29,583 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 18,737 $ 20,791 $ 22,084 $ 28,661 $ 29,981 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.33 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.52 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.32 % (1) Annualized





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1)

Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Second Quarter 2018 Jun 2019 YTD Jun 2018 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,823,311 23,873 5.25 % $ 1,780,406 22,718 5.18 % $ 1,785,570 22,556 5.01 % $ 1,747,093 21,733 4.94 % $ 1,691,287 20,625 4.89 % $ 1,801,977 46,591 5.21 % $ 1,669,571 40,261 4.86 % Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 614,775 3,301 2.15 618,127 3,387 2.20 637,735 3,325 2.08 663,639 3,290 1.98 643,516 2,945 1.83 616,442 6,688 2.18 631,394 5,468 1.74 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 29,342 116 1.58 40,575 158 1.56 50,362 193 1.54 60,952 229 1.50 72,478 266 1.47 34,928 274 1.57 78,605 584 1.49 Total Investment Securities 644,117 3,417 2.12 658,702 3,545 2.16 688,097 3,518 2.04 724,591 3,519 1.94 715,994 3,211 1.79 651,370 6,962 2.14 709,999 6,052 1.71 Funds Sold 251,789 1,507 2.40 265,694 1,593 2.43 80,815 461 2.26 63,608 302 1.88 158,725 730 1.84 258,703 3,100 2.42 199,593 1,647 1.66 Total Earning Assets 2,719,217 $ 28,797 4.25 % 2,704,802 $ 27,856 4.17 % 2,554,482 $ 26,535 4.12 % 2,535,292 $ 25,554 4.00 % 2,566,006 $ 24,566 3.84 % 2,712,050 $ 56,653 4.21 % 2,579,163 $ 47,960 3.75 % Cash and Due From Banks 51,832 53,848 52,344 49,493 50,364 52,834 51,531 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,513 ) (14,347 ) (14,642 ) (14,146 ) (13,521 ) (14,431 ) (13,586 ) Other Assets 254,126 252,208 257,061 256,285 258,255 253,173 259,418 Total Assets $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 $ 2,849,245 $ 2,826,924 $ 2,861,104 $ 3,003,626 $ 2,876,526 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 832,982 $ 1,623 0.78 % $ 884,277 $ 1,755 0.80 % $ 739,225 $ 995 0.53 % $ 733,255 $ 773 0.42 % $ 790,335 $ 725 0.37 % $ 858,488 $ 3,378 0.79 % $ 826,554 $ 1,384 0.34 % Money Market Accounts 237,921 265 0.45 239,516 247 0.42 248,486 216 0.34 254,440 190 0.30 255,143 166 0.26 238,714 512 0.43 250,883 269 0.22 Savings Accounts 371,716 46 0.05 364,783 44 0.05 356,723 44 0.05 352,833 43 0.05 351,664 43 0.05 368,268 90 0.05 347,847 85 0.05 Time Deposits 115,442 54 0.19 118,839 53 0.18 123,193 57 0.18 129,927 62 0.19 134,171 61 0.18 117,131 107 0.18 137,248 125 0.18 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,558,061 1,988 0.51 % 1,607,415 2,099 0.53 % 1,467,627 1,312 0.37 % 1,470,455 1,068 0.30 % 1,531,313 995 0.27 % 1,582,601 4,087 0.52 % 1,562,532 1,863 0.25 % Short-Term Borrowings 9,625 31 1.30 % 11,378 35 1.26 % 15,424 53 1.36 % 12,949 41 1.24 % 6,633 8 0.49 % 10,497 66 1.28 % 7,745 16 0.42 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 596 4.46 52,887 608 4.60 52,887 572 4.23 52,887 568 4.20 52,887 552 4.13 52,887 1,204 4.53 52,887 1,027 3.86 Other Long-Term Borrowings 7,509 66 3.53 8,199 72 3.55 9,918 85 3.40 12,729 92 2.87 13,151 94 2.88 7,853 138 3.54 13,467 194 2.91 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,628,082 $ 2,681 0.66 % 1,679,879 $ 2,814 0.68 % 1,545,856 $ 2,022 0.54 % 1,549,020 $ 1,769 0.47 % 1,603,984 $ 1,649 0.43 % 1,653,838 $ 5,495 0.67 % 1,636,631 $ 3,100 0.40 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 1,007,370 957,300 944,748 921,817 900,643 982,473 881,433 Other Liabilities 61,611 52,070 56,445 58,330 64,671 56,867 68,796 Total Liabilities 2,697,063 2,689,249 2,547,049 2,529,167 2,569,298 2,693,178 2,586,860 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 313,599 307,262 302,196 297,757 291,806 310,448 289,666 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 $ 2,849,245 $ 2,826,924 $ 2,861,104 $ 3,003,626 $ 2,876,526 Interest Rate Spread $ 26,116 3.59 % $ 25,042 3.49 % $ 24,513 3.58 % $ 23,785 3.53 % $ 22,917 3.41 % $ 51,158 3.54 % $ 44,860 3.35 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 28,797 4.25 27,856 4.17 26,535 4.12 25,554 4.00 24,566 3.84 56,653 4.21 47,960 3.75 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 2,681 0.40 2,814 0.42 2,022 0.31 1,769 0.28 1,649 0.26 5,495 0.41 3,100 0.24 Net Interest Margin $ 26,116 3.85 % $ 25,042 3.75 % $ 24,513 3.81 % $ 23,785 3.72 % $ 22,917 3.58 % $ 51,158 3.80 % $ 44,860 3.51 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.





For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820



