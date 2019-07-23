Curo Compensation and HRTMS Engage to Help Companies Drive Business Performance

Partnership Unites Compensation and Job Information Management to Boost Employee Engagement and Ensure Pay Transparency, Equity and Compliance

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced a new partnership with HRTMS , a human resources software company that specializes in Job Description Management.



With Curo and HRTMS, companies will be able to bring structure and efficiencies to the way they construct, manage and store job information as it relates to compensation. At a time when salary and reward information is top of mind, this will ensure job descriptions match with compensation plans and programs.

“Together, Curo and HRTMS will empower compensation professionals around the world, helping them build and communicate more effective total reward programs that account for employee engagement, pay transparency, equity and compliance,” said Rogerio Albelo , Head of Alliances for Curo. “We’re supporting improved business performance by aligning key elements in the compensation process, including the job description.”

Through this partnership, companies with more than 1,000 employees will gain access to JDXpert, the leading job description management solution from HRTMS. Featuring advanced capabilities including multi-language support, similarity scoring, advanced collaboration features and an extensive content library, JDXpert leverages the knowledge of those who understand the job while bringing rigor and governance to the process. With a description built, JDXpert distributes this information to compensation and other HR systems, keeping stakeholders up to date and informed.

Don Berman , VP of Client Services at HRTMS, commented, “Whether you’re talking about talent management, compensation or compliance, a clear understanding of what people do is foundational. Any activities in these areas that are based on an incomplete or inaccurate understanding of the job are at best suspect if not outright flawed. By teaming up with Curo, we’re putting the job description front and center and making certain that everyone involved understands how job information impacts compensation, recruiting and retaining talent.”

Information about Curo and the company’s global partners is available at https://www.curocomp.com/global-partners .

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

About HRTMS

HRTMS Inc. is a human resources software company that specializes in Job Description Management. Its groundbreaking solution JDXpert acts as a central repository for comprehensive job information throughout the enterprise and brings structure and efficiencies to the way job information is managed. HRTMS works with a wide range of organizations including manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, finance, pharmaceuticals, energy, technology, hospitality, professional services and media services. Since its release in 2010, JDXpert continues to be the most comprehensive and powerful job description management tool on the market.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact for Curo: Kate Achille The Devon Group +1-732-706-0123, ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.