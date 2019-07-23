Anderson Zaks and Smart Volution offer integrated EPOS & payment solutions for retail, hospitality and salon services

Partnership provides flexible & cost effective go-to-market EPOS solutions to support new model of retail with shops, restaurants & expanding global operations

BRACKNELL, BERKSHIRE, UK, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Zaks, a leading UK-based multichannel Payment Gateway solution, is combining its RedCard solution with Smart Volution’s Register EPOS solution, designed for small to medium retailers. The partnership will provide businesses in retail, hospitality and beauty services markets with a modern, cost efficient, electronic point of service solution that is device and service provider agnostic, for authorisation, settlement and value added transaction services. Anderson Zaks’ RedCard processing software supports Chip and PIN, contactless and e-commerce transactions, complementing Smart Volution’s flexible epos solution, designed for cafes, salons and independent retailers.Justin Coward, CEO Smart Volution said; “Today’s Android based hardware and software solutions enable small and medium retailers to realise the same benefits that large retailers with much larger budgets gain from their epos technology.“This new partnership with Anderson Zaks supports our aim to continually provide top tier retail functionality applicable to all businesses, large and small. Their device independent approach to epos innovations aligns with Smart Volution’s own vision to compete in the next generation technology environment for retailers and hospitality and service businesses.”Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “The partnership with Smart Volution is a perfect match for our payment processing software, which already has connections to UK, European, Middle East and American acquirers. Today epos solutions are key to successful innovations in the retail market, whether that means supporting cashless payments, pop-up shops and restaurants or businesses wishing to expand on a global basis.“Smart Volution has the same entrepreneurial approach as Anderson Zaks to providing an epos solution that is both acquirer and hardware agnostic. Their adaptable and innovative approach matches our own business ethos and will enable us to provide retailers and service businesses with a truly flexible epos solution.”-ends-NOTES to EDITORSAbout Smart VolutionSmart Volution has been delivering innovative retail focused software for over 13 years. Utilizing our experience with large retailers Smart Volution designed ‘Register’ EPOS to provide a modern, cost-effective EPOS solution for small to medium retailers across multiple vertical markets. We are channel centric and provide innovation, experience and maturity to this market.Smart Volution turns complex solutions into products, sold as a service, which enables small and medium retailers to gain the same benefits that large retailers with much larger budgets attain from technology. Our on-going mission is to continually provide top tier retail functionality applicable to all businesses, large and small.For more information, please visit: https://www.smartvolution.com/ About Anderson ZaksAnderson Zaks is a leading multichannel Payment Gateway solution based in the UK, delivering highly reliable, fast and secure payment processing services to many hundreds of businesses located across the UK, Europe, Middle East and USA.Anderson Zaks addresses the payments needs of small and medium sized businesses through to multi-national corporations, and operates in a variety of markets through sector specialist partners. Anderson Zaks customers benefit from flexibility, personalised customer care, independence (from both acquirer and hardware manufacturer) and extensive experience.RedCard Processing Services provides authorisation, settlement and a range of value added transaction services. RedCard supports Chip and PIN, contactless, and ecommerce transactions and has connections to all UK acquirers and numerous others across Europe, Middle East and USA.Anderson Zaks takes security very seriously, its RedCard Payment Gateway is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and its RedCard software is PA-DSS validated.For more information about Anderson Zaks, RedCard Processing Services and RedCard Applications please visit: www.andersonzaks.com For further information, please contact:Andreina WestPR Artistryt. +44 (0) 1491 845553Andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



