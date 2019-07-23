Global Market for General & Pelvic Endoscopic Surgery Products Totaled Approximately $13Bn in 2018, and is Expected to Climb at a CAGR of 6.4% Over 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General and Pelvic Endoscopic Surgery Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights of the Report



Approximately 25 million general and pelvic endoscopy procedures were performed worldwide in 2018; these included general endoscopy, OB/GYN, and urologic endoscopy procedures.

The global market for general and pelvic endoscopic surgery products totaled approximately $13bn in 2018, and is expected to climb at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period covered by this analysis.

Within the combined market, hand instruments accounted for approximately 53% of sales in 2018.

Leading competitors in the market for general and pelvic endoscopic surgery products include Ethicon/Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Olympus, among others.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for medical devices used in endoscopic general and pelvic surgeries.



Endoscopic medical devices covered in this market analysis include:

access devices

access site closure devices

ancillary devices

endoscopes

hand instruments

insufflation products

Markets covered include the US, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), Japan, and the rest of the world.

This report provides the following useful information:

medical device product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

procedure volumes for endoscopic general and pelvic surgeries

top-selling products, as well as emerging new products

in-depth market and competitive analyses

Key Questions Answered:



What are the key drivers of the markets for general and pelvic endoscopic surgery products?

Which competitors are leading the markets and introducing new technology?

How are technological advancements impacting market growth?

Which areas of the market are experiencing dynamic growth?

How are mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures affecting the market shares?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

i. Global market

ii. Methodology

1. General and Pelvic Endoscopic Surgery Procedures

1.1 General endoscopic surgical procedures

1.2 Obstetric/gynecologic surgical procedures

1.3 Urologic surgery procedures

1.4 Bibliography

2. General and Pelvic Endoscopic Surgery Products

2.1 Access devices

2.1.1 Types of access devices

2.1.2 Products

2.2 Insufflation products

2.2.1 Products

2.3 Endoscopes

2.3.1 Types of endoscopes

2.3.2 Products

2.4 Endoscopic hand instruments

2.4.1 Products

2.5 Ancillary endoscopic surgery devices

2.5.1 Products

2.6 Endoscopic access site closure devices

2.6.1 Types of endoscopic access site closure products

2.6.2 Products

2.7 Bibliography

3. Endoscopy Access Devices Market

3.1 Market forecast: worldwide

3.1.1 Competitive analysis: worldwide

3.2 Market forecast: US

3.2.1 Competitive analysis: US

3.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

3.3.1 Competitive analysis: five major EU markets

3.4 Market forecast: Japan

3.4.1 Competitive analysis: Japan

3.5 Market forecast: rest of the world

3.5.1 Competitive analysis: rest of the world

3.6 Bibliography

4. Insufflation Products Market

4.1 Market forecast: worldwide

4.1.1 Competitive analysis: worldwide

4.2 Market forecast: US

4.2.1 Competitive analysis: US

4.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

4.3.1 Competitive analysis: five major EU markets

4.4 Market forecast: Japan

4.4.1 Competitive analysis: Japan

4.5 Market forecast: rest of the world

4.5.1 Competitive analysis: rest of the world

4.6 Bibliography

5. Endoscopes Market

5.1 Market forecast: worldwide

5.1.1 Competitive analysis: worldwide

5.2 Market forecast: US

5.2.1 Competitive analysis: US

5.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

5.3.1 Competitive analysis: five major EU markets

5.4 Market forecast: Japan

5.4.1 Competitive analysis: Japan

5.5 Market forecast: rest of the world

5.5.1 Competitive analysis: rest of the world

5.6 Bibliography

6. Endoscopic Hand Instruments Market

6.1 Market forecast: worldwide

6.1.1 Competitive analysis: worldwide

6.2 Market forecast: US

6.2.1 Competitive analysis: US

6.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

6.3.1 Competitive analysis: five major EU markets

6.4 Market forecast: Japan

6.4.1 Competitive analysis: Japan

6.5 Market forecast: rest of the world

6.5.1 Competitive analysis: rest of the world

6.6 Bibliography

7. Ancillary Endoscopic Devices Market

7.1 Market forecast: worldwide

7.1.1 Competitive analysis: worldwide

7.2 Market forecast: US

7.2.1 Competitive analysis: US

7.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

7.3.1 Competitive analysis: five major EU markets

7.4 Market forecast: Japan

7.4.1 Competitive analysis: Japan

7.5 Market forecast: rest of the world

7.5.1 Competitive analysis: rest of the world

7.6 Bibliography

8. Endoscopic Access Site Closure Devices Market

8.1 Market forecast: worldwide

8.1.1 Competitive analysis: worldwide

8.2 Market forecast: US

8.2.1 Competitive analysis: US

8.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

8.3.1 Competitive analysis: five major EU markets

8.4 Market forecast: Japan

8.4.1 Competitive analysis: Japan

8.5 Market Forecast: rest of the world

8.5.1 Competitive analysis: rest of the world

8.6 Bibliography

Appendix: Company Revenues

