Infection Control & Biosafety Products Market, 2018-2023 - In 2018, Combined Global Sales of Injection Devices Totaled $2.7Bn, with Safety Needles & Syringes Accounting for Nearly 90% of Sales

Each year, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affect nearly 700,000 people in the US and 4.5 million in Europe, resulting in billions of dollars in direct and indirect healthcare costs. The viral diseases covered by this report (hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV) account for nearly 365 million infections globally (nearly 8.5 million in the US, five major EU markets, and Japan).

From an infection control perspective, sterile-packaged single-patient-use (SPU) products offer the best assurance of avoiding infection; however, due to pricing pressures as a result of managed care, facilities must evaluate their mix of SPU and reusable devices.

In 2018, combined global sales of the injection devices covered by this analysis totaled $2.7bn, with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly 90% of sales; this share is expected to increase over the forecast period as the trend toward sharps with safety features continues.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the HAI prevention products and services market (medical waste disposal products and services, SPU medical device reprocessing systems, sharps disposal products, and sterilization equipment and services), injection devices market (standard and safety needles and syringes), and viral and bacterial diagnostic products market.

Countries covered include the US, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World markets, for the years 2018-23.



