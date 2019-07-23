Fund Administrator Opens Mumbai Office, Reaches Over $12 Billion in AuA

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC Global extends its global expansion to meet the coverage needs of its increasingly diverse and growing client base. The Company is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Mumbai, India, HC Global Fund Services (India) LLP.



“We remain in a strong growth mode. AuA is now above $12bb and our client base is over 275 across various alternative investment vehicles. Opening an office in Mumbai, India was part of our plan for over a year and we are excited to have boots on the ground,” said Ghufran Rizvi, COO of HC Global.



“HC Global has grown consistently year-over-year over the last 4 years. Our goal is to recruit the brightest talent and to ensure that we maintain the level of service that our clients rely on,” said Nick Pasco, Founder and Managing Director of HC Global. “We now have team coverage in Mumbai, Manila, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, B.V.I., with satellite representation in Sacramento, Portland, Sydney, and Vancouver.”



“We are delighted to launch HC Global in Mumbai. Our goal is to expand our talent pool and provide global coverage in all time zones,” said Rohit Rao, Director of HC Global’s Mumbai office. Rohit joins the team with over 18 years of experience in Fund Administration with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and ABN Amro.



Over the last 18 months, HC Global has expanded to Toronto, British Virgin Islands and Mumbai with a global headcount at over 230.



About HC Global Fund Services



HC Global Fund Services, LLC is a leading fund administrator based in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, Manila, Toronto, BVI and Mumbai. HC Global was founded on a commitment to deliver excellent quality work and valuable service to its clients. The firm’s principals have over 120 years of combined experience in the financial and alternative investment industries. This depth of knowledge provides the firm with strong technical and analytical skills to provide fund services, tax and consulting services to hedge fund managers, private equity and venture capital funds, funds of funds, lending funds, real estate funds, family offices and investment advisors.

Company Contact: Ghufran Rizvi, grizvi@hcglobalfs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.