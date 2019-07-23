ChromaDex Appoints Scripps Research Professor of Molecular Medicine, Brunie H. Felding, PhD, to the Scientific Advisory Board

Renowned Cancer Researcher to Support Ongoing Clinical Studies to Further Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of NAD+

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today it has appointed Brunie H. Felding, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine, Scripps Research Institute, California Campus, to the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried stated, “We are intrigued by what we have learned about NAD precursors and breast cancer prevention and treatment from Dr. Felding’s research, and share her vision for future studies and the impact the results could have for so many people battling this horrible disease.”

The group of scientists Dr. Felding leads at Scripps has conducted research that has shown that increasing NAD+ with the B3 vitamin nicotinamide prevented breast cancer development in mice. Her research findings in the area of mechanisms and inhibition of tumor metastasis have been published in dozens of journals including Cancer Cell, Journal of Clinical Investigation and the Journal of Neuro-Oncology.

“I’m honored to join the ChromaDex Scientific Advisory Board and partner with world-leading scientists to further progress the growing body of science on the safety and full therapeutic treatment and preventative potential of NAD+ supplementation for breast cancer," said Dr. Felding.

The goal of Dr. Felding’s research is to understand mechanisms of cancer progression and to develop new regimens for prevention and treatment. Dr. Felding received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Philipps University Marburg, Germany in 1984; and Master of Science degree in Biology from Justus-Liebig University of Giessen, Germany in 1980. After post-doctoral studies at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Seattle) and Scripps Research (La Jolla) she led a pharmaceutical research group at Merck (Germany) before returning to Scripps where she was appointed to Associate Professor in 2003. For more information about her research, visit: https://www.scripps.edu/felding/ .

Dr. Felding’s professional background also includes serving on the Board of Directors of the Metastasis Research Society (2010 – 2014).

To date, ChromaDex has invested millions of dollars in safety and human clinical trials on its patent-protected NR (commercially known as Niagen) and has entered research agreements with more than 160 leading institutions for research, including Dartmouth, the National Institutes of Health, University of Iowa, and the Scripps Research Institute.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN ® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at http://www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

