Gold Sponsor Leonardo to present exclusive briefings on their latest airborne systems & platforms at Airborne ISR 2019

Airborne ISR 2019

SMi Reports: Senior representative from Leonardo will be presenting exclusive updates on their latest innovations at the Airborne ISR Conference, this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual Airborne ISR conference taking place in London, on the 23rd-24th October 2019, will feature over 17 high-level presentations from expert speakers with international representation from the USA, Germany, Canada, Australia, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, and more.The event brochure and full speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr5 At the 2019 Paris Air Show, Leonardo introduced their largest-ever Remotely-Piloted Air Systems (RPAS), the Falco Xplorer to the successful Falco Family. The Falco Xplorer is currently positioned for ISR missions only – weaponization. It features a payload capacity of 350kg, more than 24 hours flight time and a satellite communications capability for beyond-radio-line-of-sight operations, all within a 1.3-ton maximum take-off weight (MTOW).Leonardo believes that an unmanned capability goes beyond the aircraft, so the baseline ‘Block 10’ equipment fit for the new RPAS takes advantage of Leonardo’s world-class in-house electronics portfolio to offer a comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability over land and sea.SMi Group are pleased to have Leonardo as Gold Sponsor for this year’s conference. Delegates will hear an exclusive briefing from Leonardo discussing the extraordinary capabilities of their latest airborne systems and platforms.Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from Airbus, who are also sponsoring this year’s conference and the chance to network with senior military officials to discuss how an array of platforms are transferring data into operational intelligence.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount on bookings expiring on 30th August. Places can be reserved at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr5 Airborne ISR Conference23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsor: AirbusFor tailored sponsorship, advertising & branding packages, contact Sadia Malick on:T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 | E: smalick@smi-online.co.ukTo register or find out more, visit the website or contact James Hitchen on:T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 | E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukSpecial rates for Military, Government & Public Sector representatives are available!---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.