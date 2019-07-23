Global $1Bn Prostate Cancer Diagnostics & Minimally Invasive Treatments Market Set to Record a CAGR of More Than 10%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market: US, 5EU Markets, Japan and RoW" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most commonly occurring cancer overall. Approximately 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics & Minimally Invasive Treatments Market, estimated at nearly $1 billion in combined sales in 2018. The total market is forecast to experience healthy growth of more than 10% CAGR.

The market will be driven by new and promising non-invasive diagnostic tests, such as emerging molecular diagnostics/liquid biopsy technologies used to help to rule out biopsy, or prevent unnecessary biopsies, in low-risk prostate cancer patients. These improved assays will continue to spur market momentum and supplement, or perhaps someday replace less-than reliable PSA tests.

Other new diagnostics technologies, such as targeted prostate biopsy using MRI-ultrasound (MRI-US) fusion, is allowing accurate diagnosis of serious tumors not typically found with conventional biopsy, while providing a method for repeat biopsy of specific tumor-bearing sites for men in active surveillance. Fusion devices are allowing the urologist to combine MRI and other images to more accurately guide prostate biopsy in an outpatient clinic setting.

Several minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment products will also spur market growth, including instruments and accessories used in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP); brachytherapy products; ablation systems (particularly, high-intensity focused ultrasound/HIFU and cryoablation); and novel hydrogel spacers for protecting healthy tissue during prostate radiotherapy.

The report provides the following useful information:

an epidemiological overview of prostate cancer

analysis of selected leading diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment products for prostate cancer

competitive analysis, including estimated market share and emerging competition

insight into factors driving and limiting market growth

estimated five-year market forecasts

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

i. Prostate cancer overview

ii. Prostate cancer diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments market

Exhibit ES-1: Prostate cancer diagnostic products, global market forecast 2018-23

Exhibit ES-2: Minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments, global market forecast 2018-23

a. Market drivers and limiters

b. Technology trends

c. Market leaders

d. Competitive strategies

e. Emerging competition

iii. Methodology

iv. Bibliography

1. Prostate Cancer Overview

1.1 Staging

1.2 Incidence: US, 5EU, and Japan

Exhibit 1-1: Estimated new cases of prostate cancer by stage, US, 2018 and 2023

Exhibit 1-2: Estimated new cases of prostate cancer by stage, 5EU, 2018 and 2023

Exhibit 1-3: Estimated new cases of prostate cancer by stage, Japan, 2018 and 2023

1.3 Risk factors

1.3.1 Genetics

1.4 Detection and diagnosis

1.4.1 PSA testing

1.4.2 Screening

1.4.3 Biopsy

Exhibit 1-4: Advantages and disadvantages of multi-parametric MRI for prostate imaging

1.4.4 Molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy

Exhibit 1-5: Advantages and disadvantages of liquid biopsy

1.5 Prostate cancer treatment pathways

Exhibit 1-6: Treatment options for prostate cancer by cancer type/stage

1.5.1 Surgery

