Polymer Emulsion (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex), Application (Paints, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Paper, Paperboard) and Region (N America, Europe, APAC, S America, Middle East, Africa) - Global forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand From Growing End-Use Industries in Emerging Countries

Stringent Regulations Regarding VOC Emission

Increasing Awareness About Green Buildings

Restraints

Volatile Raw Material Cost

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Bio-Based Polymer Emulsion

Challenges

Manufacturing Cost-Effective Polymer Emulsion

The global polymer emulsion market size is projected to reach USD 42,920.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Monomers dissolved in water are known as polymer emulsions. They are formed by a chain reaction known as emulsion polymerization. They are also known as water-borne polymers due to their water content. Polymer emulsions are increasingly used as substitutes for solvent-based polymers. Polymer emulsions have a high molecular weight and are considered environmentally-friendly as they have low VOCs.



In 2017, APAC accounted for the largest share of 46.7%, in terms of value, of the polymer emulsion market. The large market size of the region is attributed to the high demand from building & construction, automotive & transportation, and industrial sectors in China, Japan, and India, among others. Stringent governmental regulations such as the REACH Europe and Clean Air Act are also driving the polymer emulsion market. Another factor leading to the growth of the polymer emulsion market is the awareness regarding the concept of green buildings.



The polymer emulsion market is segmented on the basis of type as acrylics, vinyl acetate polymers, SB latex, and others. The acrylics segment led the overall polymer emulsion market, accounting for a share of 46.0% of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2017. The demand for the acrylics polymer emulsion is driven by the large usage in applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants in construction, industrial, and automotive & transportation industries.



The polymer emulsion market is segmented on the basis of application as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, paper & paperboard, and others. The growth in the paints & coatings sector plays a key role in driving the demand for polymer emulsion. The increased consumption of polymer emulsion in paints & coatings application is due to its low VOC emission and enhanced properties comparable to solvent-based counterparts.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polymer Emulsion Market

4.2 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Region

4.3 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Type

4.4 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Country

4.5 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.2.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP



7 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

7.2.1 Wide Range of Applications and Low VOC Emissions Drives the Demand for Acrylic-Based Polymer Emulsion

7.3 Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion

7.3.1 Low Cost and Increasing Demand From Construction Industry Drives the Demand of Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsions

7.4 SB Latex

7.4.1 Wide Usage of SB Latex Polymer Emulsion in Carpet Backing and Adhesive Applications Drives Its Demand

7.5 Others



8 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Expansion in End-Use Industries Drives the Demand of Polymer Emulsion in Paints & Coatings Applications

8.3 Adhesives & Sealants

8.3.1 Shift From Solvent-Based Formulations to Water-Based Formulations to Drive the Demand of Polymer Emulsion in Adhesives & Sealants Application

8.4 Paper & Paperboard

8.4.1 Increasing Demand From Packaging Industry to Support the Growth of Polymer Emulsion in Paper & Paperboard Application

8.5 Others



9 Polymer Emulsion Market, By Region



Company Profiles



Dowdupont

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Arkema Group

Dic Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Synthomer Plc

Trinseo

The Lubrizol Corporation

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Additional Company Profiles



Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

DSM

Allnex

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Halltech Inc.

Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc.

Stanchem Polymers

Specialty Polymers, Inc.

Visen Industries Limited

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Cytec (Solvay)

Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Apcotex Industries Limited

Pexichem Private Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpt8m6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

