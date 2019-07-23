JAGGAER ONE Source to Pay Platform selected by Cambridge Health Alliance for Comprehensive Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) has selected the full suite of solutions in the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform to replace manual processes and tie together all of the Alliance’s discreet systems into one, easily accessible platform. CHA signed a multi-year deal for JAGGAER’s Source to Pay, contracts, spend analytics, and inventory management. JAGGAER healthcare customers average a 25% improvement in procurement cycle times, 300% gain in efficiencies, and 50% reduction in contracted suppliers.



Cambridge Health Alliance is a full-service health system with more than 20 locations serving over 140,000 patients in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north region. It is also a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine. The system processes nearly $350M in spend annually.

CHA was struggling with a vast, manually based system to manage many critical aspects of the procurement process, from sourcing to contracts to invoicing and accounts payable. Additionally, CHA’s issues were compounded with data from multiple business units, that in turn had to be coordinated with the Alliances’ patient management and financial systems.

“We turned to the JAGGAER ONE platform because of the company’s deep knowledge and experience in working with the healthcare industry. We wanted a one stop shop for all contracts, information on buying patterns to make more informed decisions, and clarity on inventory and billing to more effectively capture revenue. We are particularly looking forward to the synergy we expect to be created when we begin utilizing the data generated by the new JAGGAER system in conjunction with our Epic system. We feel this system will easily pay for itself and become a value driver for the entire organization,” says Bill McFarland, Senior Director Materials Management, Cambridge Health Alliance.

JAGGAER has begun an extensive integration program, designed to meet all CHA’s use cases, ranging from complete tracking and accountability with suppliers to full transparency and control over contracts, through an accessible, secure, user friendly UI.

9 of top 15 and 12 of top 25 global life sciences organizations utilize JAGGAER solutions to manage everything from the total lifecycle of spend to advanced chemical and inventory management. The company has over 100 customers within the space, with all JAGGAER customers putting over $420 billion in spend through the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

