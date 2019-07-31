ALOIA AEROSPACE SIGNS WITH B&H WORLDWIDE FOR THREE YEARS

B&H Worldwide wins contract with Aloia Aerospace

Specialist aerospace spare parts outsourcing company Aloia Aerospace has awarded a contract to B&H Worldwide to manage its warehousing, handling and inventory.

Aloia were clear that the visibility and advanced features provided by B&H Worldwide’s FirstTrac platform was a key component of their decision to choose B&H Worldwide” — Seth Profit, Group Sales Director

LONDON, UK, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist aerospace spare parts outsourcing company Aloia Aerospace has awarded a contract to B&H Worldwide, leaders in aerospace logistics, to manage its warehousing, handling and inventory. Sao Paulo Brazilian headquartered, Aloia Aerospace with main operations in Miami, will use B&H Worldwide’s London Heathrow logistics facility and its integrated IT system FirstTrac to manage their inventory.

Through establishing a European parts facility, Aloia Aerospace will be able to further extend its operations in the UK and Europe. The parts which B&H Worldwide will manage through its Heathrow Control Tower will include tooling, electronic parts and paint for a variety of aircraft types destined for national and regional carriers.

Aloia Aerospace will despatch parts to customers through FirstTrac, the parts will be processed at B&H Worldwide at London Heathrow and will be despatched to the destination with notifications being sent back to Aloia Aerospace throughout the shipping process.

"Aloia were clear that the visibility and advanced features provided by B&H Worldwide’s FirstTrac platform was a key component of their decision to choose B&H Worldwide", says Group Sales Director, Seth Profit. "Our speed of response and 24/7 manned capabilities will also enable them to serve their customers across these new regions as they develop their services".



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.