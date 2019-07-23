Automotive Switch Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Automotive Switch Market Analysis (By Application, Technology, Region And Company) And Forecast To 2026

The report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspects of the of the global Automotive Switch Market. The report provides error-free figures and statistics which help to determine the progress of the market. Historical data provided in the report help to ascertain future prospects of the market over the forecast period. Upcoming opportunities and growth prospects are explored in the report. Several macro and micro-economic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the market while allows the analysts to present a clear picture of the market.

Global Automotive Switch market is expected to reach $ 1135.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand of electric vehicles globally and growing demand for light passenger vehicles & heavy-duty vehicles are driving the market growth. However, entry of voice recognition and fluctuating prices of raw materials used in manufacturing switches are the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, high demand for electric vehicles and growing vehicle sales, production will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Automotive switch is like an electromechanical device that is used to operate an electrical circuit. Switches are also used in engine start and stop function and in different vehicle operations for a wide variety of applications such as infotainment system, HVAC system, and electronic component systems. It helps the driver to control the direction indicators, infotainment, windows, and headlights without getting distracted from driving. Nowadays, Illuminated switches are provided in the vehicles to indicate the actuation about a specific function, thus making it convenient for the user to locate and identify the switch position during low light. It is provided in a number of switches, including rocker switches, push button switches, toggle switches and rotary switches.

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global Automotive Switch Market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

Key players

Delphi Automotive

Bosch

Panasonic

TRW Automotive

Alps Electric

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Uno Minda Group

Omron Corporation

Tokai Rika

Switch Types Covered:

• Push button switches

• Toggle switches

• Interior Control Switches

• Rotary switches

• Rocker switches

• Access Management Switches and Powertrain

• Other Types

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Forklifts

• Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

• Two Wheelers

• Tractors

Product Types:

• Touchpad

• Button

• Knob

• Lever

• Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

• Safety systems

• Infotainment

• Body control

• EMS Switches

• HVAC

• Electronic System Switches

• Indicator system switches

• Other Applications

The report provides price analysis and other studies imperative to understand the global Automotive Switch Market. Fail-safe secondary and primary research methodologies form the base of the report while help to develop dependable and accurate reports. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been employed which ensure that a multi-layer verification has been conducted. Other standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis also form a part of the research methodology.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automotive Switch Market, By Switch Type

6 Global Automotive Switch Market, By Vehicle Type

7 Global Automotive Switch Market, By Product Type

8 Global Automotive Switch Market, By Application

9 Global Automotive Switch Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

