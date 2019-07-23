Global Pine Chemicals Market Research Report, 2019-2024, with Profiles on Key Players Kraton Corporation, Ingevity, Harima Chemicals Group, Pine Chemical Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pine Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for pine chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast priod of 2019-2024.



One of the major factors driving the market studied is the rising demand of pine chemicals in mining and floatation chemicals and lubricants. However, increase in the availability of cheaper substitutes is likely to restrain the market.



Increase in demand from flavors and fragrances industry is also likely to boost the demand for pine chemicals during the forecast period.



Emerging applications of pine chemicals is likely to act as an opportunity for the market growth in future.



North America dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the presence of high number of pine trees in the region.



Key Market Trends



Rosin Products to Dominate the Market

In 2018, rosin products accounted for more than 40% of the total pine chemicals market.

Rosin is one of the primary products from processing CTO and is also recovered from tapping pine trees or extracting pine stumps.

The unique functionality of rosin makes it a preferred source for ink and adhesive resins, chewing gum, drink stabilizers, and many other applications.

Gum rosin is the major product type with more than 70% of the rosins market share. With the help of growing demand from adhesives and printing inks industries and emerging applications, like wound care products, rosin products segment is projected to have a deeper impact on the global pine chemicals market in the coming years.

Hence, rosin products are likely to dominate the pine chemicals market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

In 2018, North America dominated accounted for the highest market share owing to the high production and consumption in United States.

The pine chemical industry is one of the oldest segments of the US chemical industry. It is a stable industry with a long history of contributing to goods used, across the country.

There is a shift in the focus of the United States paints and coatings manufacturers toward protective paints produced from alkyd resins, as alkyd polymers made from renewable raw materials, like pine chemicals, are available in water or water reducible formulas. This trend is likely to fuel the market demand for pine chemicals in the country.

The complex and changing regulations including the US FDA Ingredient Status and chemical control law, the US TSCA are igniting the market demand of pine chemicals through the applications of food and packaging adhesives.

The United States market is overseeing the demand for candies, gums, and other confectionary products, apart from its matured' demand for baked foods, which is further increasing the market for emulsifiers, colorants, and sweeteners, in the country.

The US market is developed for synthetic food additives and is currently seeing a rapid demand for natural food additives. This factor has a high potential to propel the demand for the market studied, during the forecast period.

Hence, owing to the high demand from several end-user industries, North America is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for pine chemicals is fragmented as the market share is divided among large number of companies. Some of the major players of the market include Kraton Corporation, Ingevity, Harima Chemicals Group, Pine Chemical Group among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand of Pine Chemicals in Mining & Floatation Chemicals & Lubricants

4.1.2 Increase in Demand from Flavors & Fragrances Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in the Availability of Cheaper Substitutes

4.2.2 Diversion of CTO to Biofuels due to Government Incentives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Tall Oil

5.1.1.1 Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA)

5.1.1.2 Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)

5.1.1.3 Pitch & Bio-oils

5.1.1.4 Other Oils

5.1.2 Rosin

5.1.2.1 Tall Oil Rosin

5.1.2.2 Gum Rosin

5.1.2.3 Wood Rosin

5.1.3 Turpentine

5.1.3.1 Gum/Wood Turpentine

5.1.3.2 Crude Sulphate Turpentine

5.1.3.3 Other Tupentines

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.2 Coatings

5.2.3 Printing Inks

5.2.4 Lubricants & Lubricity Additives

5.2.5 Paper Sizing

5.2.6 Rubber

5.2.7 Soaps and Detergents

5.2.8 Others (Chemical additives, Chewing Gums, Food Additives, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

6.4.2 DRT (Derives Resiniques et Terpeniques)

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 Harima Chemicals Group Inc.

6.4.5 Ingevity Corporation

6.4.6 Kraton Corporation

6.4.7 Pine Chemical Group

6.4.8 Plasmine Technology Inc.

6.4.9 Resinall Corp

6.4.10 Forchem Oyj

6.4.11 Sunpine AB

6.4.12 Ooo Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications of Pine Chemicals (DTO, TOFA, CTO, TOP, and Wood Rosin)

7.2 Food & Packaging Safety Regulations of Adhesives and Sealants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc7h6s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lubricants and Greases , Essential Oils , Oilfield Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.