Automotive Clutch Market 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Forecast 2013-2026

Global Automotive Clutch Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Clutch Industry

Description

The report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspects of the of the global Automotive Clutch Market. The report provides error-free figures and statistics which help to determine the progress of the market. Historical data provided in the report help to ascertain future prospects of the market over the forecast period. Upcoming opportunities and growth prospects are explored in the report. Several macro and micro-economic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the market while allows the analysts to present a clear picture of the market.

Global Automotive Clutch Market is expected to reach $18535.29 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Stringent emission norms, need for fuel efficiency as well as technological advancement such as the dual clutch transmission system are driving the market of Automotive Clutch Market. However, high cost act as a barrier for the growth of automotive clutch market.

Automotive Clutch is a mechanical device that is used for engagement and disengagement of transmission from the driving shaft to the driven shaft. The automotive clutch operates quietly and mitigates the drive-related vibration during its operation. Several friction materials are utilized to manufacture a clutch in order to ensure smooth engagement of gears, offer resistance, and providing strength. Organic friction materials are commonly used as friction material for clutch facing, as they offer a perfect combination of smooth engagement, wear resistance, and cost-effectiveness, as compared to others friction materials. Dual clutch transmission and automated manual transmission are gaining popularity among car manufacturers as these systems offer all the convenience of the conventional automatic transmission, but at a lower price and without hampering fuel efficiency.

Key players profiled in the automotive clutch market

Aisin

Borgwarner

Chuangcun Yidong

CNC Driveline

Dongfeng Propeller

Eaton

Exedy

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Ningbo Hongxie

Rongcheng Huanghai

Schaeffler (Luk)

Valeo

Wuhu Hefeng

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4272046-automotive-clutch-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Clutch Disc Sizes Covered:

• 10 to 11 Inches Disc

• 11 Inches and Above Disc

• 9 to 10 Inches Disc

• Below 9 Inches Disc

Clutch Types Covered:

• Centrifugal Clutch

• Dog Clutch

• Dry Clutch

• Electromagnetic Clutch

• Friction Clutch

• Hydraulic Clutch

• Semi Centrifugal Clutch

• Vacuum Clutch

• Wet Clutch

• Other Clutch Types

Transmission Types Covered:

• Automated Manual Transmission

• Automatic Transmission

• Continuously Variable Transmission

• Dual Clutch

• Manual Transmission

• Other Transmission Types

Material Types Covered:

• Ceramic

• Organic

• Other Material Types

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Passenger

• Other Applications

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4272046-automotive-clutch-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global Automotive Clutch Market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

The report provides price analysis and other studies imperative to understand the global Automotive Clutch Market. Fail-safe secondary and primary research methodologies form the base of the report while help to develop dependable and accurate reports. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been employed which ensure that a multi-layer verification has been conducted. Other standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis also form a part of the research methodology.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Clutch Disc Size

6 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Clutch Type

7 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Transmission Type

8 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Material Type

9 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Application

10 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Sales Channel

11 Global Automotive Clutch Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4272046

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.