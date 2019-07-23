Global Fracking Chemicals Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024 - Key Players are The Dow Chemical Company, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, BASF, Flotek Industries, Solvay, and Stepan Company

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for fracking chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for longer lateral lengths and stabilizing rate of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) well inventory. However, environmental risks such as a large amount of fresh water usage, and chemical spills at the surface are hindering the fracking activity and in turn, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Key Highlights



Water-based fracking fluids dominated the demand for fracking chemicals. Fracking using water-based fluid results in complex structure and often connect to primary fractures, which enhances the permeability around the wellbore substantially.

Alternative fracking technologies such as waterless fracking, usage of green chemicals, propane gel, and other technologies, are expected to create substantial growth opportunities in the future.

North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the US and Canada.

Major Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Horizontal & Directional Wells

The combination of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have opened up new areas for oil and gas development across the world, with particular focus on natural gas reservoirs, such as shale and tight sands.

Horizontal drilling has a lesser impact on the environment compared to vertical drilling. Instead of drilling a dozen or more vertical wells, oil and gas companies are able to extract same volumes of oil and gas through a horizontal well.

The horizontal & directional wells account for the largest share in the fracking fluids market, majorly due to the increasing number of horizontally drilled wells in the countries, such as the United States, Canada, China, and Russia.

The US shale boom has fueled the growth in the number of horizontal wells drilled. In 2017, the total number of horizontally drilled wells reached 126,653, representing an increase of 8.2% from the 2016 levels. Adding to this, horizontal & directional drilled wells accounted for around 94% of the United States' drilling activity in 2018.

In the case of Canada, vertical well drilling activity has declined since 2006 in favor of horizontal drilling, which helped to increase the access to oil and natural gas in tighter rock formations. As of 2018, more than 50% of Western Canada's well is drilled horizontally.

Though North America accounts for the largest share of the horizontal & directional well drilled for fracking, countries such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and China are gradually ramping up its fracking activities to tap their unconventional reserve and increase domestic oil & gas production.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

North America region had traditionally dominated the demand for fracking chemicals and is expected to be the leader in the coming years.

Demand for fracking chemicals in the US, the largest market, has been favored by the low breakeven price and technological advancement in hydraulic fracturing. The country has witnessed a shift from vertical to horizontal drilling, with longer lateral lengths and increased number of frac stages per well, coupled with increased fracking fluid consumption per foot. In 2017, the horizontal well count in the United States reached 126,653, representing an increase of around 8.2% over the previous year's horizontal well count. Continuing with this trend, the share of horizontally drilled wells in the country reached 87% by the end of 2018.

Western Canada accounts for about 95% of the nation's total production. In the coming years, till 2035, conventional production is expected to remain flat - rising to 1.33 million b/d from 1.32 million b/d in 2017. Horizontal well drilling activity has been dominating since 2010, and it accounts for the vast majority of drilling activity in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). The liquid-rich Montney and Duvernay formation are expected to contribute to the major demand for fracking chemicals, as the formation is likely to contribute about half a million of production by 2026.

As a result, the increasing focus on unconventional reserves to meet the growing demand for oil & gas is expected to drive the fracking market and in turn demand for fracking chemicals.

Competitive Landscape



Key companies in the global fracking chemicals market include: The Dow Chemical Company, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, BASF, Flotek Industries, Solvay, and Stepan Company.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Evolution of Oil & Gas Industry's Approach to Fracking Fluid

4.3 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2024

4.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.6.3 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.6.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.6.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fluid Type

5.1.1 Water-based Fluid

5.1.2 Foam-based Fluid

5.1.3 Other Fluid Types

5.2 Well Type

5.2.1 Vertical

5.2.2 Horizontal and Directional Wells

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Rest of the World

5.3.2.1 Argentina

5.3.2.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2.3 China

5.3.2.4 Oman

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Australia

5.3.2.7 Other Countries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company

6.3.2 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals Inc.

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Flotek Industries Inc.

6.3.5 Solvay S.A.

6.3.6 Stepan Company

6.3.7 M-I SWACO

6.3.8 Ashland Inc.

6.3.9 CES Energy Solutions Corp.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



