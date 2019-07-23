Global $375+ Million Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market to 2026: Focus on Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, Accessories

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Cannula, Controllers), By Modality (VA, VV, AV), By Application (Respiratory, Cardiac, ECPR), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 377.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.4%



Growing cases of respiratory disorders, such as cardiopulmonary disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and respiratory failure are projected to be the key factors driving the demand for ECMO machines. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in U.S., nearly 8.6 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in 2017.



Moreover, wide usage of ECMO machines in hospitals, as a result of increased awareness about the advantages of using the equipment, is anticipated to boost the demand further during the forecast period. Technological advancements also play a vital role in fueling the ECMO market growth.



For instance, Medtronic Plc introduced new Century heart lung machine. The machine has advanced features, such as compact and sturdy design. It uses an arterial pump, data management system, and cardioplegia delivery system to provide cardiopulmonary functional support to patients.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Veno-arterial modality led the ECMO market in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025 due to its rising usage in the treatment of cardiovascular collapse

The respiratory application segmented led the market in 2018 and accounted for over 44% of the global share. This growth was attributed to the rising cases of respiratory diseases

North America was the dominant regional market and held the major share of the overall revenue in 2018 owing to well-developed infrastructure and a suitable reimbursement framework

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period.

Economic developments, improving healthcare system, and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to drive the market in Asia Pacific

Prominent companies in the market focus on M&A and collaborations for the development of technologically advanced products and to gain a competitive advantage in the industry

For instance, Medtronic Plc collaborated with Salyer Biomedical, LLC for the development of a new product called Century heart lung machine

Key companies include MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Microport Scientific Corp., Medos Medizintechnik AG, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp., Nipro Medical Corp., and Medtronic Plc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 List of Secondary Sources

1.7 List of Primary Sources

1.8 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Component Outlook

2.2.2 Modality Outlook

2.2.3 Application Outlook

2.2.4 Regional Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Reimbursement framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary and respiratory diseases

3.4.1.2 Increasing adoption rate of ECMO machines in hospitals

3.4.1.3 Technological advancement in ECMO machines

3.4.1.4 Growing awareness towards the application of ECMO

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost of procedures

3.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.4.3.1 Risk of complications during ECMO treatment

3.5 .Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Component Segment Analysis

4.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Component Movement Analysis

4.2 Pumps

4.3 Oxygenators

4.4 Controllers

4.5 Cannula

4.6 Accessories



Chapter 5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Modality Segment Analysis

5.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Modality Movement Analysis

5.2 Veno-Arterial (VA)

5.3 Veno-Venous (VV)

5.4 Arterio-Venous (AV)



Chapter 6 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Application Segment Analysis

6.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Respiratory

6.2.1 Respiratory ECMO machine market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Neonates respiratory ECMO machine

6.2.3 Pediatric respiratory ECMO machine

6.2.4 Adult respiratory ECMO machine

6.3 Cardiac

6.3.1 Cardiac ECMO machine market, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Neonates cardiac ECMO machine

6.3.3 Pediatric cardiac ECMO machine

6.3.4 Adult cardiac ECMO machine

6.4 Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

6.4.1 ECPR ECMO machine market, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Neonates ECPR ECMO machine

6.4.3 Pediatric ECPR ECMO machine

6.4.4 Adult ECPR ECMO machine



Chapter 7 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2015 - 2026 (Value & Volume) (USD Billion)

7.1 Regional market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Regional Market Dashboard

7.3 Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 8 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Competitive Market Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2 Key customers

8.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

8.3.4 Maquet Holding

8.3.5 Medtronic Plc

8.3.6 Microport Scientific Corporation

8.3.7 Terumo Cardiovascular Systems

8.3.8 Medos mMdizintechnik

8.3.9 Nipro Medical Corporation

8.3.10 Sorin Group



