3D Concrete Printing: World Market Analysis & Outlook Report, 2019-2024, Forecasting a CAGR of ~17%

The market for 3D concrete printing is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key factors driving the market studied include increasing demand for customized and money efficient constructions, increasing investments in infrastructure due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, etc.



The requirement of skilled labor and capital investment for 3D printing is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Increasing innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.



Key Market Trends



Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

As a result of rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day-by-day.

The market for 3D concrete printing in the residential segment has expanded globally, majorly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies. The demand for houses is higher than the supply in emerging nations, such as South Africa. And the rise in demand for housing in urban areas has increased and the government's National Infrastructural Plan is supporting this growth, with new projects expected in the future.

Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute estimated that 1.2 billion people currently live in cities without affordable or secure housing. In March 2018, an Austin-based robotics construction startup, ICON, announced their plan to build a community of affordable 100 3D-printed homes in El Salvador, Central America next year.

DuBox, modular design, and off-site construction company, has already demonstrated the UAE's first locally 3D printed concrete building from real-life construction objects. The company partnered with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm, Witteveen+Bos, to achieve this target.

During the fifth International Conference for Sustainable Construction Materials in Dubai, the local government has laid out a plan to have 25% of its buildings 3D-printed by 2030.

Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the 3D concrete printing in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific, led by China, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.

The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization. Increasing infrastructure construction activity is the major driver for the Asia-Pacific construction sector.

China is expected to serve as the largest market due to its rapid industrial development and increasing urban population.

In addition, the entry of major players from the EU into the lucrative market of China has further fueled the industry's expansion.

Owing to their business potential, countries, like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This move has accelerated the demand for hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, and arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), thereby boosting the construction industry in the respective regions.

Thus, construction activity has been growing in the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to boost the 3D concrete printing market.

Competitive Landscape



The 3D concrete printing market is consolidated market, with few players capturing most of the market share. Key players in the 3D Concrete Printing market include - Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun), Sika AG, Skanska, LafargeHolcim, and Dus Architects, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Customized & Money Efficient Constructions

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Due to Rapid Urbanization & Industrialization

4.1.3 Increasing Focus on Eco-friendly & Smart Constructions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Skilled Labor & Capital Investment for 3D Printing

4.2.2 Lack of Standardization & Limited Product Variety

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products & Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Concrete Type

5.1.1 Ready-mix

5.1.2 High-density

5.1.3 Precast

5.1.4 Shotcrete

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Walls

5.2.2 Floors & Roofs

5.2.3 Panels & Lintels

5.2.4 Staircases

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Sector

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructural

5.3.4 Architectural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3D Concrete

6.4.2 Balfour Beatty

6.4.3 Carillion PLC (PwC)

6.4.4 Dus Architects

6.4.5 Foster + Partners

6.4.6 Heidelbergcement AG

6.4.7 Kier Group PLC

6.4.8 Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC

6.4.9 LafargeHolcim

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Skanska

6.4.12 Universe Architecture B.V.

6.4.13 Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market, Especially, China

7.2 Others



