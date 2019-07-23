Global $1.67 Bn Digital Pathology Market to 2026 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Triggers the Demand for Advanced Diagnostics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, By Product, Academic Research, Diagnosis), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2026



It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases triggers the demand for advanced diagnostics, which is expected to drive the market growth. Growing economic stability and awareness pertaining to the benefits with the use of computer-aided diagnostics is further contributing to the growth.



Technological advancements such as digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiberoptic communications are some of the key factors driving the adoption of digital pathology. In addition, introduction of cloud-based technology enabling storage of digital slides coupled with secure access to pathologists is expected to serve as a potential growth driver for the market.



Digital pathology has important role in companion diagnostics and drug development pipeline, including molecular biology, biobanking, molecular tissue profiling, and tissue microarray analysis. Increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to propel adoption of the technology over the forecast period.



The market is expected to witness intense competition in near future owing to rising adoption of rigorous strategies by the market players to sustain competition. For instance, whole slide imaging system manufacturers focus on obtaining premarket approval for diagnostic digital systems to capture greater revenue share.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Devices held the dominant market share in 2018 owing to increased use in academic research

Rising implementation of slide management system in stratified medicine and tissue-based biomarker research is one of the key contributing factors for the dominance of this technology

Software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in near future as the product assists in faster diagnosis and synchronization of patient data, where healthcare professionals can remotely access this information

Digital pathology is increasingly used in academic research owing to various benefits such as cost-effectiveness and rapid results

Disease diagnosis segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for noble diagnosis techniques

Availability of unified platforms for workflows in pathology is anticipated to boost the usage of computer-aided imaging technology in academic research, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth

Hospital led the end use segment in 2018 owing to the increasing adoption of these technologies across these facilities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Segment Market Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information procurement

1.4 Information analysis

1.5 Market formulation & data visualization

1.6 Data validation and publishing



Chapter 2 Executive summary

2.1 Market outlook

2.2 Market Summary

2.3 Segment outlook

2.4 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Manufacturing Trends

3.4.1.1 Technology Trends

3.4.1.2 Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.4.1.3 Cost Structure Analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.4.2.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4.3 Procedure cost analysis/breakdown

3.4.4 List of Key End-users, by region / by product / by country (Applicable only for B2B products)

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 Technology Timeline (Transition / various technology adoption past & future predictions)

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards & Compliances

3.6.3 Safety

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.7.1.2 Rapid technological advancements

3.7.1.3 Greater cost efficiency

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Lack of Reimbursement

3.7.3 Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1 Pathologists are skeptical about the adoption of digital pathology

3.8 Digital Pathology Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies

3.8.6 Price Erosion Analysis



Chapter 4 Digital Pathology Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participation Categorization

4.2 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis

4.2.1 List of Key Strategies, by Company

4.3 List of Key Companies, by Region

4.3.1 List of Market Players, By region

4.4 Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.5 Vendor Landscape

4.5.1 List of Distributors

4.6 Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

4.7 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players)

4.8 Vendor Landscape

4.8.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.8.2 Key customers

4.8.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.9 Public Companies

4.9.1 Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

4.9.2 Company/ Model wise Volume Analysis, 2018 (case-to-case basis)

4.9.3 Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

4.9.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.9.4.1 Market Differentiators

4.9.4.2 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

4.9.5 Model Mapping/Who supplies Whom (Only Applicable for Automotive Title)

4.10 Private Companies

4.10.1 List of key emerging companies' /technology disruptors/innovators

4.10.2 Funding Outlook (Optional)

4.10.3 Regional network map

4.10.4 Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

4.10.5 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Digital Pathology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Digital Pathology Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Software

5.3 Device

5.3.1 Device market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Scanners

5.3.3 Slide management system

5.4 Storage system



Chapter 6 Digital Pathology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Digital Pathology Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Drug Discovery & Development

6.3 Academic research

6.4 Disease Diagnosis

6.4.1 Disease diagnosis market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Cancer cell detection

6.4.3 Other applications



Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Digital Pathology Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Biotech & pharma companies

7.4 Diagnostic Labs

7.5 Academic & research institutes



Chapter 8 Digital Pathology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology, Application & End Use

8.1 Digital Pathology Market Shares by Region, 2018 & 2026



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Chapter 10 Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Commentary



Chapter 11 Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Danaher

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mikroscan Technologies

Omnyx, LLC

Definiens

Digipath, Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

