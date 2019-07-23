The Chinese Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market, 2019 to 2024 - Rising Demand for Premium Racer Motorcycle Helmets Spurs Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market - Growth and Trends (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The premium motorcycle helmet market in China is expected to grow steadily, by 2024.



Factors, such as an increase in the sale of premium motorcycles in the country, and the end users' preference and awareness toward enhanced safety and comfort offered by premium helmets, are driving the market.



China is one of the largest motorcycle producing countries in the world. The increase in motorcycle production is driven by increasing demand from both domestic and international markets.



The sale of premium motorcycles is rising in China, despite a ban on two-wheelers in some provinces of the country, where the use of two-wheelers on city roads is restricted. Despite the regulations constraining motorcycles, sales in China increased by 2.2%, to 17.13 million units, in 2017, as compared to 16.8 million units in 2016.



Growing Demand for Racer Premium Motorcycle Helmets



During 2008, superbike sales in the country accounted for only 2.3% of the total sales. This figure increased to 5.3% by 2010 and has continued to grow at a rate of 2.3% from 2010 to 2017. Performance motorcycle manufacturers, such as Ducati, Harley-Davidson, and BMW AG, have focused on lightweight, sleeker, and powerful bikes that attract riders (especially women). This strategy has worked well for BMW, which resulted in a 74% increase in sales during 2016-2017. Additionally, China has become the second-largest market for Ducati.



In addition to this, a sports bike (of engine displacement more than 600 cc) may cost USD 20,000, which includes a luxury tax of almost the value of the bike. These bikes are mostly owned by people living away from the motorcycle restricted zones, mostly in small towns because of the low stringency in laws and regulations governing motorcycle.



With the increasing demand for bikes over 600 cc, Chinese manufacturers are also making an effort in developing and promoting these bikes. In light of all these events, the demand for superbikes is also expected to increase over the forecast period, which is in turn, boosting the market for premium motorcycle helmets.



AGV, Arai, and Schuberth offer a wide range of helmets for racers. The price band of these helmets varies from CNY 6,500 - CNY 10,700 (sometimes can be even more due to limited editions).



Key Market Developments



Apr 2019: Arai Helmets launched new open-face helmets, RAM-X. This new product has VAS-Z shield system, with a lower pivot point that allows the shell to be smoother in the temple area, improving the helmet's ability to slide more smoothly.

Jan 2019: LS2 Helmets has signed a contract with Super cross rider, Kyle Chisholm for 2019 and 2020. During this period, Kyle will be using LS2 helmet.

Major Players



Shoei Co. Ltd.

AGV

LS2 Helmets

Arai Helmets

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Phases



3. CHINA MOTORCYCLE HELMET MARKET STUDY

3.1 Brand Perception Analysis (Full Face, Half Face, Motocross)

3.1.1 Price Range of Helmets

3.1.1.1 AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

3.1.1.2 Shoei Co. Ltd.

3.1.1.3 Arai Helmet Ltd.

3.1.1.4 Vega Helmets

3.1.1.5 LS2 Helmets

3.1.1.6 HJC

3.1.1.7 ICON

3.1.2 By End-user

3.1.2.1 Racer

3.1.2.2 Commuter

3.2 Comparison of Online and Retail Channel

3.2.1 List of Distributors/Dealers of Major Premium Motorcycle Helmet Firms

3.2.2 Multi-brand Retail Outlets

3.3 List of Safety Standards for Motorcycle Helmets



4. KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

4.1 AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

4.2 Shoei Co. Ltd.

4.3 Arai Helmet Ltd.

4.4 SPIRIT (HK) Sports Co. Ltd.

4.5 Vega Helmets

4.6 LS2 Helmets

4.7 Shark Helmets



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtb4fc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Motorcycles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.