Global VCSEL Market Projected to Reach $3.83 Billion by 2024, Growing from $945 Million in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.26% to reach US$3,830.323 million by 2024, from US$945.455 million in 2018.



The major factors driving the demand for VCSEL are increasing adoption of these lasers for various applications including data transfer, proximity sensing and for infrared illumination.



North America and Europe held a significant market share owing to the rising expenditure on research and development activities and early adoption of technology. The Asia-Pacific region will witness impressive growth over the forecast period.



Drivers



Implementation of front 3D imaging feature in the smartphones

Growing applications in intelligent and autonomous vehicles

Restraints

Availability of substitute

Industry Updates



Finisar Corporation expanded its 3D VCSEL production capacity with the opening of its new facility in Sherman, Texas in July 2018.

In December 2018, TRUMPF acquired Photonics GmbH from Philips - a leader in VCSEL market, enabling them to enter the new market and expand its existing portfolio.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL VCSEL MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. Gallium Arsenide

5.2. Indium Phosphide

5.3. Gallium Nitride

5.4. Others



6. GLOBAL VCSEL MARKET BY TYPE

6.1. Single Mode

6.2. Multimode



7. GLOBAL VCSEL MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Telecommunication

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Military and Defense

7.6. Industrial



8. GLOBAL VCSEL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Israel

8.4.2. Others

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. South Korea

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

10.2. Vixar Inc.

10.3. IQE PLC

10.4. AMS AG

10.5. Finisar Corporation

10.6. Broadcom

10.7. VERTILAS GmbH

10.8. Lumentum Operations LLC

10.9. SANTEC Corporation

10.10. II-VI Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o0j3a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor, Lasers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.