Worldwide Insights on the Electric Fuse Market (2019-2024): Increasing Price of Raw Materials & Availability of Low-priced Circuit Breakers Hamper Growth

The global electric fuse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.



The electric fuse market is anticipated to increase due to growing industrialization, automobile sector revolution, rising domestic power demand, increasing demand for power transmission equipment.



The rapid lifestyle changes are resulting in an increasing demand for technologically advanced solutions in multiple industries such as automobiles, home appliances, and more.



Electric fuses are an important component of the electronic advancements in these fields. Vehicles require a lot of electrical fuses for essential activities such as passenger safety and an electric car charging stations resulting in a higher demand for electric fuses in the automotive manufacturing industry and thus fueling the market.



According to the World Bank, the global per capita electric power consumption has reached 3127 kWh in 2014, from 2955 kWh in 2010 (According to the World Bank) inducing an increase in the demand for electrical fuses to cater the increasing power consumption.



In addition, the demand for the electric fuse in the power sector will increase due to grid expansion, setting up new power plants and generating clean sources of power. Furthermore, the electric fuse market will also increase due to the rising demand for consumer electronic goods in the market.



The increasing the price of raw material and availability of low priced circuit breakers will be the main restraints in the electric fuse market.



Drivers



Rising investment in renewable energy storage

Growing demand across telecommunication and consumer electronics

Restraints

Rising raw material prices

Industry Updates



In May 2018, Merson signed the purchase agreement for the acquisition of the capacitor developer and producer, FTCap.

In January 2019, Mersen announced the launch of Modulostar fuse-disconnector for application with power cylindrical low voltage fuses.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL ELECTRIC FUSE MARKET BY VOLTAGE

5.1. High

5.2. Medium

5.3. Low



6. GLOBAL ELECTRIC FUSE MARKET BY MATERIAL

6.1. Copper

6.2. Silver

6.3. Bronze



7. GLOBAL ELECTRIC FUSE MARKET BY END-USE INDUSTRY

7.1. Energy and Power

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Consumer Electronics

7.5. Construction

7.6. Others



8. GLOBAL ELECTRIC FUSE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. Australia

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ABB Ltd.

10.2. Schneider Electric

10.3. Siemens AG

10.4. Bel Fuse Inc.

10.5. Legrand

10.6. Eaton Corporation

10.7. Littelfuse Inc.

10.8. Mercer

10.9. S&C Electric Company

10.10. Hubbel Incorporated Designs

10.11. Panasonic Corporation

10.12. Mitsubishi Electric



