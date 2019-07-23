Worldwide Headhunting Services Procurement: 2018-2019 & 2023 Report Featuring Korn Ferry, Spencer Stuart, Egon Zehnder, Russell Reynolds, Heidrick & Struggles, Boyden
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Headhunting Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The following companies are recognised as the key suppliers: Korn Ferry, Spencer Stuart, Egon Zehnder, Russell Reynolds, Heidrick & Struggles, Boyden.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with service providers that use proprietary assessment methodologies during the selection.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global headhunting services market is the high demand from the manufacturing industry for candidates that have expertise in automation.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global headhunting services market is to engage with service providers that use integrated CRM and project management software that facilitate management of client relationships through effective communications.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.
Category driver
- Growth of product and service portfolios in the banking industry
Category management strategy
- Engage with service providers that comply with confidentiality terms
Procurement best practices
- Engage with service providers that facilitate a high level of transparency on pricing
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: Executive Summary
PART 02: Market Insights
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
PART 03: Category Pricing Insights
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure
- Outlook for input costs
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
- Volume drivers impacting pricing
PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities
- Supplier-side levers
- Buyer-side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
- Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
PART 05: Best Practices
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
PART 06: Category Ecosystem
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyer power
- Supplier power
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Buyer ecosystem
- Supplier ecosystem
PART 07: Category Management Strategy
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Outsourcing category management activities
- Risk management
PART 08: Category Management Enablers
- Procurement organization
- Category enablers
PART 09: Suppliers Selection
- RFx Essentials
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service Level Agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage
- Overview
- Supplier positioning
- Profile: Korn Ferry
- Profile: Spencer Stuart
- Profile: Egon Zehnder
- Profile: Russell Reynolds
- Profile: Heidrick & Struggles
- Profile: Boyden
PART 11: US Market Insights
- Category spend in the US
- Price outlook
- Supplier cost structure in the US
- Margins of suppliers in the US
- Category cost drivers
- Category volume drivers
- Overview of best practices in the US
- Procurement best practices in the US
- US supply market overview
- Supplier positioning for the US
- Regional category risks
PART 12: Category Definition
- Category hierarchy
- Category scope
- Category map
List of Exhibits
- Global category spend (2018-2023)
- Category spend growth (2018-2023)
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional spend dynamics
- Comparison of category maturity across regions
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers (2018-2023)
- Category pricing dynamics
- Supplier cost breakup
- Input cost dynamics
- Total cost of ownership model
- Benefit comparison of pricing models
- Pricing models - comparison matrix
- Supplier margin analysis
- Margin analysis across supply chain
- Cost drivers
- Volume drivers
- Cost-saving opportunities: Supply-side levers
- Cost-saving opportunities: Demand-side levers
- Cost-saving opportunity matrix
- Negotiation grid
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category
- Supplier relationship management metrics
- Strategic sourcing and category management metrics
- Technology-facilitated procurement metrics
- Procurement best practices dashboard
- Sustainability practices: Impact on the category
- Sustainability best practices
- Market environment score
- Market competitiveness score
- Buyer power score
- Supplier power score
- Ease of market entry score
- Ease of substitution score
- Buyer ecosystem: Outlook
- Supplier ecosystem: Outlook
- Ecosystem disruption threats
- Key category management objectives
- Supplier KPI dashboard: Importance for the category
- Buyer KPI dashboard: Importance for the category
- Category management enablers
- Risk management matrix
- Category enablers: Procurement model
- Category enablers: Technology
- RFx questions
- Phase I RFI considerations
- SLA terms
- Supplier performance benchmarking criteria
- Supplier operational capability matrix
- Supplier positioning matrix
- Korn Ferry - Key information dashboard
- Spencer Stuart - Key information dashboard
- Egon Zehnder - Key information dashboard
- Russell Reynolds- Key information dashboard
- Heidrick & Struggles - Key information dashboard
- Boyden - Key information dashboard
- US category spend (2018-2023)
- Category pricing dynamics
- Supplier cost breakup
- Supplier margin analysis
- Margin analysis across supply chain
- Cost drivers
- Volume drivers
- Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category
- Supplier relationship management
- Strategic sourcing and category management
- Technology-facilitated procurement
- Procurement best practices dashboard
- Supplier operational capability matrix
- Supplier positioning matrix
- Risk management matrix
- Category definition
- Category nuances
- Importance of category relative to other categories
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d98t26
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Recruitment and Employment Agencies
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.