Middle East & Africa $138 Million Lightning Arrester Market to 2024: Increasing Investments in Smart Grids and Energy Systems

The Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market is projected to grow from $ 110 million in 2018 to $ 138 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 4% during 2019-2024, owing to increasing investments in smart grids and energy systems.



Moreover, aging power infrastructure, technological advancements and rapid industrialization in MEA countries are expected to positively impact growth of the region's lightning arrester market in coming years. Lightning arrester is used for the protection of equipment at substations, transmission lines and distribution lines against travelling waves.



In other words, lightning arrester diverts the abnormal high voltage to the ground without affecting the continuity of supply i.e., the arrestor provides a conducting path to the waves of relatively low impedance between the line and the ground. The selection of arrester depends on various factors like voltage, current and reliability.



In terms of class, the Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market has been categorized into transmission lines, distribution lines and substations. Of these categories, distribution line segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period, owing to increasing number of distribution lines in the region. As MEA countries are witnessing the surging demand for power, they are required to maintain high levels of investment in power capacity to meet the demand, which, in turn, is driving the growth of distribution category.



Regionally, the Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market is categorized into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Egypt. The countries are spearheading global smart city innovations. With huge investments in the development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, lightning arrester market is expected to witness healthy growth in these two countries.



Some of the leading players in the Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market are ABB Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Crompton Greaves, TE Connectivity, Tridelta, Eberhardt-Martin (EBM) and Elek Engineering.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Middle East & Africa Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Polymeric and Porcelain)

5.2.2. By Voltage Rating (Below 35 KV, 35 KV - 110 KV and Above 110 KV)

5.2.3. By Class (Distribution Line, Transmission Line and Substation)

5.2.4. By Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractive Index (By Material, By Voltage Rating, By Class and By Country)



6. Saudi Arabia Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material

6.2.2. By Voltage Rating

6.2.3. By Class



7. South Africa Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. By Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material

7.2.2. By Voltage Rating

7.2.3. By Class



8. UAE Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. By Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material

8.2.2. By Voltage Rating

8.2.3. By Class



9. Kuwait Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. By Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Material

9.2.2. By Voltage Rating

9.2.3. By Class



10. Ethiopia Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. By Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Material

10.2.2. By Voltage Rating

10.2.3. By Class



11. Egypt Lightning Arrester Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Material

11.2.2. By Voltage Rating

11.2.3. By Class



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Basic Details

14.2.2. Financials (As reported)

14.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

14.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

14.2.5. Planned Investments

14.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

14.2.7. Market positioning

14.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.3.1. ABB Limited

14.3.2. Siemens AG

14.3.3. General Electric Company

14.3.4. Crompton Greaves

14.3.5. TE Connectivity

14.3.6. Tridelta

14.3.7. Eberhardt-Martin (EBM)

14.3.8. Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

14.3.9. Manav Energy

14.3.10. Elek Engineering



15. Strategic Recommendations



