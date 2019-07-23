Global Accounting & Auditing Services Procurement Market Research Report to 2023 - Key Suppliers are Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG, BDO, and GTIL

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Accounting and Auditing Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.



One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to choose service providers based on peer review, as it provides valuable insights into the practices and functioning of the firm, they want to engage with.



According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global accounting and auditing services market is the increasing stringency of audit-related regulations which is expected to increase outsourcing of category activities.



Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global accounting and auditing services market is to attain supply base categorization that will help category managers minimize overall procurement cost.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.

The following companies are recognised as the key suppliers:



Deloitte

PwC

EY

KPMG

BDO

GTIL



Category driver

Increase in M&A activities across the globe

Category management strategy

Level of adoption of technologies such as data visualization

Procurement best practices

Engage with service providers that can provide open channels of communication



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

PART 06: Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

PART 08: Category Management Enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

PART 09: Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Deloitte

Profile: PwC

Profile: EY

Profile: KPMG

Profile: BDO

Profile: GTIL

PART 11: US Market Insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

PART 12: Category Definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

List of Exhibits

Global category spend (2018-2023)

Category spend growth (2018-2023)

Regional spend dynamics

Regional spend dynamics

Comparison of category maturity across regions

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers (2018-2023)

Category pricing dynamics

Supplier cost breakup

Input cost dynamics

Total cost of ownership model

Benefit comparison of pricing models

Pricing models - comparison matrix

Supplier margin analysis

Margin analysis across supply chain

Cost drivers

Volume drivers

Cost-saving opportunities: Supply-side levers

Cost-saving opportunities: Demand-side levers

Cost-saving opportunity matrix

Negotiation grid

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category

Supplier relationship management metrics

Strategic sourcing and category management metrics

Technology-facilitated procurement metrics

Procurement best practices dashboard

Sustainability practices: Impact on the category

Sustainability best practices

Market environment score

Market competitiveness score

Buyer power score

Supplier power score

Ease of market entry score

Ease of substitution score

Buyer ecosystem: Outlook

Supplier ecosystem: Outlook

Ecosystem disruption threats

Key category management objectives

Supplier KPI dashboard: Importance for the category

Buyer KPI dashboard: Importance for the category

Category management enablers

Risk management matrix

Category enablers: Procurement model

Category enablers: Technology

RFx questions

Phase I RFI considerations

SLA terms

Supplier performance benchmarking criteria

Supplier operational capability matrix

Supplier positioning matrix

Deloitte - Key information dashboard

PwC - Key information dashboard

EY - Key information dashboard

KPMG - Key information dashboard

BDO - Key information dashboard

GTIL - Key information dashboard

US category spend (2018-2023)

Category pricing dynamics

Supplier cost breakup

Supplier margin analysis

Margin analysis across supply chain

Cost drivers

Volume drivers

Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category

Supplier relationship management

Strategic sourcing and category management

Technology-facilitated procurement

Procurement best practices dashboard

Supplier operational capability matrix

Supplier positioning matrix

Risk management matrix

Category definition

Category nuances

Importance of category relative to other categories

