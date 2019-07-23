Air Force CyberWorx Small Business Innovation Research Seminar to be Held at Catalyst Campus August 22

Non-Traditional Small Businesses Encouraged to Learn About Government Contracting Through SBIR and STTR Programs

On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Air Force CyberWorx will host an all-day Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Seminar at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in downtown Colorado Springs. The seminar gives non-traditional small businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn more about both SBIRs and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program.

Space is limited for this free event, so participants must register at this link. The deadline for registration is Monday, August 19, 2019.

The seminar will cover the SBIR and STTR application process, eligibility requirements, funding options, accounting requirements, pitching to the government, local small business resources, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the first-hand experiences of SBIR awardees and meet individually with organizations that provide support to small businesses. The goal of the event is to improve the government’s access to innovative technologies, products, and services by attracting small businesses and non-traditional government contractors to the market and enabling them to succeed.

This all-day event is powered by the Center for Technology Research and Commercialization (C-TRAC), a 501(c)3 non-profit partner to Air Force CyberWorx. Participating organizations include the Colorado Government Contracting Forum, Small Business Administration/Surety Bonds Guarantee Program, Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Colorado Small Business Development Center, Colorado Space Roundtable, govIRG, and the El Pomar Institute for Innovation and Commercialization.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Abeyta at stephanie.abeyta@c-trac.org.

