Shipping Software Market to grow at 8.4% CAGR during forecast period – Analysis by Size, Share, Application, Deployment Type, SWOT Analysis and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Artificial intelligence, big data analysis and industry 4.0 are expected to drive Shipping Software market growth. By, deployment type the global shipping software is segmented into on premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based deployment was the largest segment accounting to 70% share in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Shipping Software Market Size, By Deployment type (Cloud Base and On-premise), By application (CEP, Air and Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics and Land, In-house/Other) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA)” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global shipping software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Logistics and shipping were among the early adopters of software that help manage inventories while maintaining a balance in the usage of resources during complex operations. Shipping involves a large number of variables and shipping software have helped enable more efficient management of resources. Automation of less variable processes has encouraged an increase in the adoption of shipping software across the world. The software has also facilitated the supply chain players to improve profitability through smart management and route optimization thus reducing cost per shipment when compared to the past decade. This has helped supply chain functions to move to profit-centric approach from cost centric approach.

Request a PDF sample of the Global Shipping Software market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/579

The players that are projected to make an impact in the global shipping software market are MetaPack Official, Interruptive, Inc., ProShip, Temando Pty Ltd, Consignor Group, WiseTech Global, Ordoro, Stamps.com, Agile Network, LLC, ProcessWeaver Shipping Solutions, Pitney Bowes Inc and iInterchange Systems. The players in the global shipping software market are focused on deploying the latest version of the shipping software for their clients to fortify their market position. A notable development in the market includes acquisition of MetaPack Ltd., by Stamps.com. The aim of the acquisition is to develop multi-carrier enterprise-level software for e-commerce retailers and brands.

Further, with globalization at its peak, growing cross-border trade has led to many regulatory bodies including trade associations, customs, terminals and forwarders & carriers to lay strict rules and regulations. This has added to the complexity of processing a shipment and the old traditional paper-based systems have fallen short. IT companies across the world have capitalized on this opportunity by offering ERP, asset management, tracking and inventory management software solutions to aid the shipping industry.

The global shipping software market research report evaluates market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global shipping software market is segmented by applications, deployment and geography.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/shipping-software-market

The report analyzes various aspects of the global shipping software market by assessing the market participants across the value chain. The report offers several qualitative aspects of the shipping software industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global shipping software market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players are pushing to gain competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and expanding their businesses overseas.

Based on deployment, global shipping software market covers categories like cloud-based and on-premise deployment. Cloud-based segment occupied 71.5% of total share. Cloud-based software deployment is projected to dominate the global shipping software market by 2025. Trends such as artificial intelligence, big data & predictive analysis are expected to surge in demand during the forecast period. These trends will look to leverage on the cloud services as large amount of data will be generated which would require safe storage, thus driving the demand for cloud based software in the global shipping software market. Pay-as-you-go model, software scalability, geographic reach and ease of deployment along with few others are the advantages of cloud deployment against on-premise deployment.

Of the four applications covered in this study, ‘Land, In-house/Other’ application is projected to continue its dominance in the global shipping software market by 2025. The explosive growth of the E-commerce industry in regions such as North America and the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global shipping software market. Industry giants such as eBay, Google and Amazon are developing dedicated in-house delivery systems and transportation capabilities. For instance, Global Supply Chain by Amazon, the international supply chain, is an in-house system that is projected to cut down the delivery time for the customers of Amazon. This is driving the In-house segment's growth in the global shipping software market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period in the global shipping software market. The explosive growth of the E-commerce players in the region is the main driving force of the growth. For instance, Alibaba in China and Amazon and Flipkart in India are major E-commerce players who are using shipping software to manage their international supply chain. North America is projected to be the second largest region in the global shipping software market during the forecast period owing to its early software adoption.

Direct purchase the single user copy@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/579

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Shipping Software Market Overview, By Deployment

Chapter 5. Global Shipping Software Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Shipping Software Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.