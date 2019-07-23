/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global composite surface film market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive and others industries. The global composite surface film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of composites in the structural components of aircraft.



In this market, different types of composite surface film such as fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others are used as application type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecast that Fuselage will remain the largest application due to requirement of high quality surface finish and to reduce the effect of thermal cycling.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of all major aircraft OEMs and tier players. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing production of aircraft models with higher composite content.

An Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the global composite surface film industry, includes the development of surface film with higher shelf life and dual cure compatibility. 3M, Solvay, Henkel Corporation, Toray, and Park Electrochemical Corporation and others are among the major composite surface film manufacturers.

Lucintel, has analyzed and forecasted for the global composite surface film market by end use industry, application, function type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global Composite Surface Film Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

