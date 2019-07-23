Indiana Preferred Home Buyers is Buying Houses Directly from Sellers in Northwest Indiana

Al Perez and Family

HIGHLAND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property owners have to deal with countless obstacles while attempting to offer their properties for sale. Discovering a reliable real estate broker can certainly be a challenge for most people. Local multiple listing services (MLS) do not regularly generate the traffic or offers one expects when they list their home for sale. Prospective home buyers possess their own distinguishable requirements. The property inspection and appraisal might not proceed as smoothly as expected for the property owner Certainly there can be unpleasant surprises from the financial institutions of the purchasers and other various bad developments. The real estate marketplace in Northwest Indiana is positioned for modest growth but that is normally for new property developments. Selling a new house is less troublesome than making an effort to encourage purchasers with an existing or aged home.A large number of aged properties are continuing being listed and unsold in the market for three to four months. Several homes are generating no attraction at all and they are most likely to go unsold even after several months. Within such an unsteady marketplace, homeowners become forced to slash listed sales prices so they can at least sell their homes instead of dealing with their equity help up or even lost. A home’s equity can be accessed only when the property gets sold and closes. Indiana Preferred Home Buyers is seeking to buy homes exclusively from property owners or sellers in Northwest Indiana. The We Buy Houses company is offering premium cash offers without the requirement of property owners having to utilize the services of a real estate broker. Homeowners do not have to list their residential properties online either. Al Perez, the founder of the real estate investment company, says that property owners need to directly contact his office which will allow his team the ability to provide the fastest sale possible for property owners in Northwest Indiana.Indiana Preferred Home Buyers is an all cash home buying real estate investor. It is not dependent on any mortgage funding or any type of loans from credit unions and other financial establishments. It is a self-sufficient property investor that makes cash offers for homes in Northwest Indiana. House owners can accept or turn down the offer. There is never any obligation. Perez and his team have developed a reputation for making fair cash offers. The company is fair with the property inspection and subsequential pricing evaluation. They do not play games with homeowners money, their first offer is always their best offer. Not only does the company put forth an upfront offer for an outright sale, but it also does so within twenty-four hours of the inspection and can complete the deal, consisting of the financial transaction, in 7 business days.Property owners who are about to list their houses for sale and those individuals who have been unable to get offers should contact Indiana Preferred Home Buyers. They need not shell out any money on marketing and advertising. The company does not expect homes to be staged for them to be interested in. Maintenance and repairs, renovations and of property improvements are also not called for. Perez and his team are looking at houses just about anywhere in Northwest Indiana. They are also contemplating properties in any condition. Every single home is evaluated on the basis of its qualities. The weak spots are likewise factored in but they do not typically emerge as a deal-breaker. Average prospective buyers are not interested in homes that repairs and maintenance. They wish to have the most ideal home possible that meets all of their requirements. Indiana Preferred Home Buyers does not have this type of steep criteria. More of Indiana Preferred Home Buyers services can be discovered here.Indiana Preferred Home Buyers is a family-owned and locally-operated house buying company based out of Highland, IN. They buy and sell houses throughout Northwest Indiana specifically they buy houses in Merrillville , Highland, Schererville, Crown Point, Portage, Valparaiso, Dyer and other areas in Lake and Porter counties. Contact Al Perez for further information via email at info@indianapreferredhomebuyers.com or call to speak directly with Al at 219-669-4806. You can also visit their location at:Indiana Preferred Home Buyers2929 Jewett AveHighland, TX, 46322Or visit them at https://www.indianapreferredhomebuyers.com/

