400 international “ambassadors” arrive in Colorado this week; Attending Friendship Force’s World Conference in Boulder

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder and Colorado will be in the world spotlight July 23-27 when Friendship Force International brings more than 400 international visitors to attend its 2019 World Conference to be held on the campus of the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Dubbed Friendship Force “ambassadors” because of their focus on citizen diplomacy designed to build bridges of understanding across borders and cultures, the delegates to the 2019 World Conference in Boulder are from FFI clubs in the U.S., Canada and almost 20 foreign countries.

Delegates kick off festivities Wednesday morning with a welcome address by Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones followed by ceremonial flag-waving, cheers and applause as the various nations represented at the conference are introduced. The next three days will be consumed by meetings designed to strengthen Friendship Force’s mission to create a more peaceful world, along with interacting, enjoying and exploring Boulder and the region.

Since its founding in 1977, Friendship Force International has provided travel with a purpose programs worldwide in which more than 1 million people have experienced homestays as ambassadors or hosts. Friendship Force International includes more than 15,000 members in 300+ clubs in countries around the world.

“We believe the friendships and international understanding generated by these million-plus adventure travelers over the past 42 years have genuinely helped make our world more peaceful,” declares Jeremi Snook, President and CEO of Atlanta-based Friendship Force International. “We hope and believe everyone we meet and all who hear about us during our World Conference in Boulder will join us in our movement to help build a more peaceful world one friend at a time. It is my hope that participants will leave this conference re-energized in our purpose to create greater cultural understanding and a more peaceful world.”

Friendship Force’s most recent biennial World Conference was held in Manchester, England in 2017, with the 2021 World Conference scheduled for Taiwan. Boulder was chosen for the 2019 World Conference for its culture of openness, diversity, tolerance, progressive thought and harmony, along with the Boulder region’s environment, climate, robust economy, accessibility and business and academic vitality. Click here for more details about the World Conference in Boulder, including a detailed schedule of events.

Contact:

Andrew Bowen, APR

404-822-3309

ab@clearviewcom.com







