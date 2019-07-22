Northland Power Announces Retirement of Paul Bradley, Chief Financial Officer  

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces that after almost nine years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Northland Power Inc., Paul Bradley will be retiring. The search process for a new CFO is underway, and Mr. Bradley will remain as CFO in the coming months in order to facilitate a smooth transition to his successor. A further announcement will be made closer to his retirement date.



ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 399 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the North Sea and the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. In addition, the Company has a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

