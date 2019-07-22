SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sealed Air Corporation - SEE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Sealed Air and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 20, 2019, Sealed Air announced the termination of William G. Stiehl as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for cause, effective immediately. Sealed Air stated that “Stiehl’s termination is related to an internal review by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in connection with the previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’). This review followed the Company’s receipt of an additional subpoena for documents and information on May 2, 2019, relating to the process by which the Company selected its independent audit firm for the period beginning with fiscal year 2015, and relating to the independence of that audit firm.” On this news, Sealed Air’s stock price fell sharply on June 21, 2019.

