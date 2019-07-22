Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $0.58 Per Diluted Common Share and Net Income of $9.2 Million
Continues improvements in customer experience platforms including trust & wealth management, deposit and treasury product strategy and commercial lending
WICHITA, Kansas, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), ("Equity", "we", "us", "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $9.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Year-to-date 2019 net income allocable to common stockholders was $5.2 million and $0.32 per diluted share.
“We continue to serve as a trusted bank for entrepreneurial companies, businesses and individuals, and in the second quarter we continued our disciplined approach to lending plus additional focus on providing deposit products and services that appeal across our customer base, while innovating and streamlining our internal processes,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “Our Equity Trust & Wealth Management group has provided a new service for our customer base and our new Equity Bank online banking solution has proven to be a significant upgrade for business and treasury customers. We continue to prioritize product strategy and our market teams continue to focus on core deposit strategy and household growth.”
“In the first quarter, we recorded a $14.5 million provision for loss against a credit relationship. We do not believe this represents a systemic trend; rather an isolated individual relationship which is unique within our portfolio.”
On February 8, 2019, Equity completed its acquisition of two bank locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one bank location in Cordell, Oklahoma, from MidFirst Bank (“MidFirst”) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (“the MidFirst acquisition”). The acquisition added total assets of $98.6 million, which included total loans of $6.5 million. There were total deposits of $98.5 million assumed at the time of the acquisition. Results of operations of the MidFirst acquisition are included in Equity’s 2019 results of operations subsequent to the acquisition.
Notable Items:
- Net income before taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income before taxes of $8.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2018. Net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense, was $12.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense of $14.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
- Stated diluted income per share in the second quarter of 2019 was $0.58. Merger expenses, adjusted for estimated income tax, were $207 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, or $0.01 per diluted share. Stated diluted income per share for the first six months of 2019 was $0.32. Merger expenses, adjusted for estimated income tax, were $694 thousand in the first six months of 2019, or $0.04 per diluted share.
- On April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. authorized the repurchase of up to 1,100,000 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, from time to time, beginning April 29, 2019 and concluding October 30, 2020. The repurchase program does not obligate us to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time without notice. As of June 30, 2019, a total of 277,806 shares have been repurchased under this authorization at an average price of $25.95.
Highlights of Equity’s growth include:
- Total loans held for investment of $2.68 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase of $104.6 million includes growth of $98.1 million, or 3.8%, and $6.5 million of loans added in the MidFirst acquisition.
- Total deposits were $3.19 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking accounts, savings accounts and money market accounts, were $2.19 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Organic signature deposit growth was 1.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. In addition, the MidFirst acquisition added total deposits of $98.5 million.
- Total assets of $4.18 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018. The MidFirst acquisition added total assets of $98.6 million.
- Book value per common share of $29.45 at June 30, 2019 and $28.87 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share of $19.23 at June 30, 2019 and $19.08 at December 31, 2018.
Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $15.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $10.4 million, principally related to the non-typical specific impairment of $14.5 million taken during the first quarter of 2019. Results of operations of the MidFirst acquisition are included in Equity’s 2019 results of operations subsequent to the acquisition on February 8, 2019. Equity’s financial results also reflect results of operations of our 2018 mergers subsequent to the merger dates. Equity Bank merged with City Bank and Trust (“CBT”) in Guymon, Oklahoma, on August 23, 2018, and on May 4, 2018, Equity completed mergers with Kansas Bank Corporation (“KBC”), parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton (“FNB”) in Liberal, Kansas and Adams Dairy Bancshares, Inc. (“Adams”), parent company of Adams Dairy Bank in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.02 for the comparable period of 2018. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,992,265 and 15,294,387 for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Net interest income was $61.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $58.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $3.2 million, or a 5.5% increase. The additional net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in yield on interest-earning assets and growth in loans and securities balances, partially offset by higher interest expense as we funded the increase in earning assets with additional deposits and an overall increase in the average cost of funds.
Our net interest margin was 3.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 3.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was partly due to an increase in cost of funds, a reduction in loan fees, additional callable bond premium amortization related to the adoption of ASU 2017-08 and the movement of the above mentioned large credit relationship to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan losses was $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $10.3 million, as compared to net charge-offs of $335 thousand for the comparable period in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded a $14.5 million provision for loss against a credit relationship and subsequently charged off a total of $9.2 million on this credit relationship during the second quarter of 2019.
Total non-interest income was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is largely attributable to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and an increase in swap fees. Non-interest income includes the increase in value of bank-owned life insurance of $987 thousand and $1.2 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Total non-interest expense was $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $45.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. These results include the effect of the May 2018 addition of five locations in southwest Kansas plus one location in Blue Springs, Missouri; the August 2018 addition of one location in Guymon, Oklahoma; and the February 2019 acquisition of two additional locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one location in Cordell, Oklahoma. In addition, the results reflect added lending, customer service, corporate and operations staff indirectly attributable to mergers and organic growth. Also, data processing costs increased due to more accounts, higher transaction volumes and our new online banking platform. Trust and wealth management infrastructure and an increase in professional fees contributed as well. Non-interest expense also includes merger expenses of $915 thousand ($694 thousand after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Merger expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018, totaled $5.8 million ($4.5 million after tax).
Equity’s effective tax rate for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 20.8% as compared to 22.2% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense was provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the levels of tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to anticipated annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits anticipated to be available in each annual period. Excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options and the settlement in stock of restricted stock units recorded in the first six months of 2019 were $18 thousand as compared to $6 thousand in the comparable period of 2018.
Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income allocable to common stockholders of $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.4 million.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.44 for the comparable period in 2018. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,918,274 and 15,690,111 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Net interest income was $31.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $30.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a $368 thousand, or 1.2%, increase. The additional net interest income was primarily driven by growth in loans and securities balances and, to a lesser extent, an increase in average yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense as we funded the growth in earning assets with more deposits and borrowings and an overall increase in the average cost of funds.
The net interest margin was 3.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 3.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was partly due to a reduction in loan fees, an overall increase in our cost of funds and the movement of the above mentioned large credit relationship to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019. Our cost of funds has increased primarily due to increased interest rates for both retail and public fund deposits. The cost of retail deposits has increased as the general level of interest rates has risen and from an increased level of market competition for this type of deposit, which are desirable due to their lower level of interest-rate sensitivity. The cost of public fund deposits has increased due to the level of competition for these deposits, from both other financial institutions and state investment funds and due to the timing of the investment of these funds in an elevated interest rate environment.
The provision for loan losses was $974 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $750 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we had net charge-offs of $9.5 million, of which $9.2 million was related to the credit relationship for which we provisioned $14.5 million during the first quarter of 2019, as compared to net recoveries of $17 thousand for the same period in 2018.
Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $6.5 million, compared to $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase was largely due to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and an increase in swap fees. The increases in debit card income and service charges and fees are principally attributable to the addition of accounts and higher transaction volumes. Non-interest income includes the increase in value of bank-owned life insurance of $499 thousand and $508 thousand for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Total non-interest expense was $25.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $26.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in non-interest expense is largely due to a decrease in merger expenses, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, other real estate owned, data processing, professional fees and FDIC insurance expenses. The results reflect added lending, customer service, corporate and operations staff indirectly attributable to mergers and organic growth plus increased data processing costs due to more accounts, higher transaction volumes along with our new online banking platform and trust and wealth management infrastructure and an increase in professional fees. Non-interest expense also includes merger expenses of $276 thousand ($207 thousand after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Merger expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, totaled $5.2 million ($4.0 million after tax).
Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 21.4% as compared to 21.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options and the settlement in stock of restricted stock units recorded in the second quarter of 2019 were $10 thousand. No excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation were recognized in the comparable period of 2018.
Loans, Deposits and Total Assets
Loans held for investment were $2.68 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $104.6 million. The increase in loans held for investment includes $6.5 million of net loans acquired in the February 2019 MidFirst acquisition plus $98.1 million of additional loan growth.
As of June 30, 2019, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.66%, as compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.14% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets of $67.4 million as of June 30, 2019, were 1.61% of total assets. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2018, were $39.6 million or 0.97% of total assets.
Total deposits were $3.19 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $62.4 million between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019. This increase included $98.5 million assumed in the MidFirst acquisition and a $57.6 million increase in organic savings, NOW and money market deposits, partially offset by a $29.1 million decrease in organic demand deposits and a $64.6 million decrease in organic time deposits. Signature deposits were $2.19 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018.
At June 30, 2019, Equity had consolidated total assets of $4.18 billion, as compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $118.4 million. The increase in total assets includes $98.6 million of total assets acquired in the MidFirst acquisition.
Borrowings and Capital
At June 30, 2019, borrowings totaled $515.6 million, as compared to $464.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in borrowings was principally due to a $59.9 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, partially offset by a $9.0 million reduction in federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements.
At June 30, 2019, common stockholders’ equity totaled $458.4 million, $29.45 per common share, compared to $455.9 million, $28.87 per common share, at December 31, 2018. Tangible common equity was $299.3 million and tangible book value per common share was $19.23 at June 30, 2019. Tangible common equity was $301.3 million and tangible book value per common share was $19.08 at December 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the company repurchased a total of 277,806 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock at a total cost of $7.2 million, or $25.95 per share. The ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 10.47% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 11.57% at June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Unaudited Financial Tables
- Table 1. Selected Financial Highlights
- Table 2. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
- Table 3. Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
- Table 4. Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Table 5. Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Statement of Income Data
|Net interest income
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,639
|$
|33,336
|$
|32,755
|$
|30,920
|Provision for loan losses
|974
|15,646
|750
|1,291
|750
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|7
|6
|5
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|Other non-interest income
|6,444
|5,318
|5,444
|5,437
|4,594
|Total non-interest income
|6,451
|5,324
|5,449
|5,433
|4,592
|Merger expense
|276
|639
|938
|757
|5,236
|Other non-interest expense
|24,747
|24,904
|24,200
|22,890
|20,739
|Total non-interest expense
|25,023
|25,543
|25,138
|23,647
|25,975
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|11,742
|(5,226
|)
|12,897
|13,250
|8,787
|Provision for income taxes (benefits)
|2,510
|(1,153
|)
|2,972
|2,928
|1,920
|Net income (loss)
|9,232
|(4,073
|)
|9,925
|10,322
|6,867
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|9,232
|(4,073
|)
|9,925
|10,322
|6,867
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|0.59
|(0.26
|)
|0.63
|0.65
|0.45
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|0.58
|(0.26
|)
|0.62
|0.64
|0.44
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|Available-for-sale securities
|$
|161,082
|$
|166,355
|$
|168,875
|$
|172,388
|$
|180,238
|Held-to-maturity securities
|766,950
|749,493
|748,356
|713,899
|665,995
|Gross loans held for investment
|2,679,985
|2,618,986
|2,575,408
|2,598,729
|2,451,772
|Allowance for loan losses
|17,777
|26,340
|11,454
|11,010
|10,083
|Intangible assets, net
|159,147
|159,944
|154,665
|155,430
|146,538
|Total assets
|4,180,074
|4,065,354
|4,061,716
|3,931,036
|3,712,185
|Total deposits
|3,185,893
|3,260,870
|3,123,447
|2,821,246
|2,635,048
|Non-time deposits
|2,192,534
|2,220,110
|2,115,541
|1,969,715
|1,829,902
|Borrowings
|515,582
|331,221
|464,676
|652,755
|631,501
|Total liabilities
|3,721,668
|3,611,891
|3,605,775
|3,487,799
|3,278,903
|Total stockholders’ equity
|458,406
|453,463
|455,941
|443,237
|433,282
|Tangible common equity*
|299,259
|293,519
|301,276
|287,807
|286,744
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average)
|Investment securities
|$
|924,914
|$
|918,804
|$
|893,642
|$
|860,940
|$
|767,038
|Total gross loans receivable
|2,655,256
|2,560,030
|2,590,610
|2,516,833
|2,317,071
|Interest-earnings assets
|3,665,618
|3,560,815
|3,578,487
|3,457,871
|3,158,187
|Total assets
|4,025,764
|3,926,359
|3,935,722
|3,804,114
|3,475,786
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,726,443
|2,709,596
|2,501,227
|2,251,937
|2,148,361
|Borrowings
|347,103
|269,492
|480,417
|642,575
|495,558
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,073,546
|2,979,088
|2,981,644
|2,894,512
|2,643,919
|Total deposits
|3,200,624
|3,178,164
|2,991,657
|2,709,741
|2,556,982
|Total liabilities
|3,568,661
|3,466,646
|3,486,272
|3,364,343
|3,062,312
|Total stockholders' equity
|457,103
|459,713
|449,450
|439,771
|413,474
|Tangible common equity*
|297,541
|302,398
|294,506
|289,515
|279,328
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|0.92
|%
|(0.42
|)%
|1.00
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.79
|%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|8.10
|%
|(3.59
|)%
|8.76
|%
|9.31
|%
|6.66
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*
|13.29
|%
|(4.62
|)%
|14.17
|%
|14.91
|%
|10.58
|%
|Yield on loans annualized
|5.74
|%
|5.79
|%
|5.91
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.73
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|1.64
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.00
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|1.40
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.84
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.42
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.93
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|65.59
|%
|69.26
|%
|62.40
|%
|59.93
|%
|58.40
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|0.64
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.53
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.49
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.47
|%
|3.00
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|8.26
|%
|8.36
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.60
|%
|9.36
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|10.47
|%
|10.46
|%
|10.95
|%
|10.49
|%
|11.04
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|10.96
|%
|10.95
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.00
|%
|11.56
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|11.57
|%
|11.87
|%
|11.86
|%
|11.37
|%
|11.94
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.97
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.23
|%
|11.28
|%
|11.67
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|7.44
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.71
|%
|7.62
|%
|8.04
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|29.45
|$
|28.66
|$
|28.87
|$
|28.07
|$
|27.44
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|19.23
|$
|18.55
|$
|19.08
|$
|18.22
|$
|18.16
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|18.99
|$
|18.30
|$
|18.73
|$
|17.86
|$
|17.78
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 2. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Year-to-date 06/30/2019
|Year-to-date 06/30/2018
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|$
|2,607,906
|$
|74,560
|5.77
|%
|$
|2,220,559
|$
|62,149
|5.64
|%
|Total securities
|921,876
|12,149
|2.66
|%
|733,234
|9,739
|2.68
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|83,723
|1,257
|3.03
|%
|68,038
|1,066
|3.16
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,613,505
|87,966
|4.91
|%
|3,021,831
|72,954
|4.87
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,704,672
|11,525
|1.36
|%
|1,319,523
|4,814
|0.74
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,013,394
|10,349
|2.06
|%
|776,839
|5,242
|1.36
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,718,066
|21,874
|1.62
|%
|2,096,362
|10,056
|0.97
|%
|FHLB advances & LOC
|238,462
|3,146
|2.66
|%
|379,675
|3,393
|1.80
|%
|Other borrowings
|70,049
|1,019
|2.94
|%
|62,959
|798
|2.56
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,026,577
|26,039
|1.74
|%
|2,538,996
|14,247
|1.13
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|61,927
|$
|58,707
|Interest rate spread
|3.17
|%
|3.74
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.46
|%
|3.92
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
|For the six months ended
|June 30, 2019 vs. 2018
|Total Increase/(Decrease)
|Volume Variance (1)
|Yield/Rate Variance (1)
|Total Variance
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|11,049
|$
|1,362
|$
|12,411
|Total securities
|2,469
|(59
|)
|2,410
|Federal funds sold and other
|237
|(46
|)
|191
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,755
|1,257
|15,012
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,701
|5,010
|6,711
|Certificates of deposit
|1,902
|3,205
|5,107
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,603
|8,215
|11,818
|FHLB advances & LOC
|(1,526
|)
|1,279
|(247
|)
|Other borrowings
|117
|104
|221
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,194
|9,598
|11,792
|Net interest income
|$
|11,561
|$
|(8,341
|)
|$
|3,220
|(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.
TABLE 3. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Quarter ended 06/30/2019
|Quarter ended 06/30/2018
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|$
|2,655,256
|$
|38,027
|5.74
|%
|$
|2,317,071
|$
|33,101
|5.73
|%
|Total securities
|924,914
|6,114
|2.65
|%
|767,038
|5,137
|2.69
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|85,448
|623
|2.92
|%
|74,078
|593
|3.21
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,665,618
|44,764
|4.90
|%
|3,158,187
|38,831
|4.93
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,715,991
|5,857
|1.37
|%
|1,367,544
|2,591
|0.76
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,010,452
|5,287
|2.10
|%
|780,817
|2,747
|1.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,726,443
|11,144
|1.64
|%
|2,148,361
|5,338
|1.00
|%
|FHLB advances & LOC
|278,864
|1,841
|2.65
|%
|426,392
|2,094
|1.97
|%
|Other borrowings
|68,239
|491
|2.89
|%
|69,166
|479
|2.78
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,073,546
|13,476
|1.76
|%
|2,643,919
|7,911
|1.20
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,920
|Interest rate spread
|3.14
|%
|3.73
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.42
|%
|3.93
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2019 vs. 2018
|Total Increase/(Decrease)
|Volume Variance (1)
|Yield/Rate Variance (1)
|Total Variance
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|4,842
|$
|84
|$
|4,926
|Total securities
|1,018
|(41
|)
|977
|Federal funds sold and other
|86
|(56
|)
|30
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,946
|(13
|)
|5,933
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|781
|2,485
|3,266
|Certificates of deposit
|957
|1,583
|2,540
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,738
|4,068
|5,806
|FHLB advances & LOC
|(850
|)
|597
|(253
|)
|Other borrowings
|(22
|)
|34
|12
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|866
|4,699
|5,565
|Net interest income
|$
|5,080
|$
|(4,712
|)
|$
|368
|(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.
TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|180,827
|$
|192,735
|Federal funds sold
|591
|83
|Cash and cash equivalents
|181,418
|192,818
|Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|4,742
|4,991
|Available-for-sale securities
|161,082
|168,875
|Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $778,051 and $739,989
|766,950
|748,356
|Loans held for sale
|6,761
|2,972
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,777 and $11,454
|2,662,208
|2,563,954
|Other real estate owned, net
|5,764
|6,372
|Premises and equipment, net
|84,942
|80,442
|Bank-owned life insurance
|74,092
|73,105
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|33,226
|29,214
|Interest receivable
|16,702
|17,372
|Goodwill
|136,432
|131,712
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|21,512
|21,725
|Other
|24,243
|19,808
|Total assets
|$
|4,180,074
|$
|4,061,716
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|487,430
|$
|503,831
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|487,430
|503,831
|Savings, NOW and money market
|1,705,104
|1,611,710
|Time
|993,359
|1,007,906
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,698,463
|2,619,616
|Total deposits
|3,185,893
|3,123,447
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|41,047
|50,068
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|444,818
|384,898
|Bank stock loan
|15,308
|15,450
|Subordinated debentures
|14,409
|14,260
|Contractual obligations
|3,744
|3,965
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|16,449
|13,687
|Total liabilities
|3,721,668
|3,605,775
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|173
|173
|Additional paid-in capital
|381,133
|379,085
|Retained earnings
|105,337
|101,326
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,291
|)
|(4,867
|)
|Employee stock loans
|(83
|)
|(121
|)
|Treasury stock
|(26,863
|)
|(19,655
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|458,406
|455,941
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,180,074
|$
|4,061,716
TABLE 5. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|38,027
|$
|33,101
|$
|74,560
|$
|62,149
|Securities, taxable
|4,969
|4,112
|10,051
|7,835
|Securities, nontaxable
|1,145
|1,025
|2,098
|1,904
|Federal funds sold and other
|623
|593
|1,257
|1,066
|Total interest and dividend income
|44,764
|38,831
|87,966
|72,954
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|11,144
|5,338
|21,874
|10,056
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|34
|24
|66
|47
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,841
|2,094
|3,146
|3,393
|Bank stock loan
|147
|156
|309
|183
|Subordinated debentures
|310
|299
|644
|568
|Total interest expense
|13,476
|7,911
|26,039
|14,247
|Net interest income
|31,288
|30,920
|61,927
|58,707
|Provision for loan losses
|974
|750
|16,620
|1,920
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|30,314
|30,170
|45,307
|56,787
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,240
|1,729
|4,163
|3,309
|Debit card income
|2,186
|1,522
|3,924
|2,775
|Mortgage banking
|562
|312
|879
|625
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|499
|508
|987
|1,160
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|7
|(2
|)
|13
|(10
|)
|Other
|957
|523
|1,809
|984
|Total non-interest income
|6,451
|4,592
|11,775
|8,843
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,067
|11,629
|27,165
|22,520
|Net occupancy and equipment
|2,188
|2,011
|4,155
|3,813
|Data processing
|2,358
|1,968
|4,763
|3,642
|Professional fees
|1,228
|844
|2,384
|1,559
|Advertising and business development
|722
|665
|1,368
|1,284
|Telecommunications
|485
|432
|1,070
|801
|FDIC insurance
|730
|510
|1,008
|754
|Courier and postage
|341
|303
|668
|558
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|420
|330
|781
|622
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|785
|625
|1,564
|1,009
|Loan expense
|175
|145
|443
|491
|Other real estate owned
|302
|(671
|)
|414
|(403
|)
|Merger expenses
|276
|5,236
|915
|5,767
|Other
|1,946
|1,948
|3,868
|3,185
|Total non-interest expense
|25,023
|25,975
|50,566
|45,602
|Income before income tax
|11,742
|8,787
|6,516
|20,028
|Provision for income taxes
|2,510
|1,920
|1,357
|4,450
|Net income and net income allocable to common stockholders
|$
|9,232
|$
|6,867
|$
|5,159
|$
|15,578
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.04
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.02
TABLE 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|458,406
|$
|453,463
|$
|455,941
|$
|443,237
|$
|433,282
|Less: goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|131,712
|131,723
|125,485
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|21,512
|22,296
|21,725
|22,466
|19,800
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|8
|10
|11
|13
|14
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,195
|1,206
|1,217
|1,228
|1,239
|Tangible common equity
|$
|299,259
|$
|293,519
|$
|301,276
|$
|287,807
|$
|286,744
|Common shares issued at period end
|15,563,873
|15,820,303
|15,793,095
|15,792,695
|15,780,777
|RSU shares vested
|—
|108
|—
|—
|6,768
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|15,563,873
|15,820,411
|15,793,095
|15,792,695
|15,787,545
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|15,758,747
|16,036,700
|16,085,729
|16,118,067
|16,131,096
|Book value per common share
|$
|29.45
|$
|28.66
|$
|28.87
|$
|28.07
|$
|27.44
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|19.23
|$
|18.55
|$
|19.08
|$
|18.22
|$
|18.16
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|18.99
|$
|18.30
|$
|18.73
|$
|17.86
|$
|17.78
|Total assets
|$
|4,180,074
|$
|4,065,354
|$
|4,061,716
|$
|3,931,036
|$
|3,712,185
|Less: goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|131,712
|131,723
|125,485
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|21,512
|22,296
|21,725
|22,466
|19,800
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|8
|10
|11
|13
|14
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,195
|1,206
|1,217
|1,228
|1,239
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,020,927
|$
|3,905,410
|$
|3,907,051
|$
|3,775,606
|$
|3,565,647
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.97
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.23
|%
|11.28
|%
|11.67
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.44
|%
|7.52
|%
|7.71
|%
|7.62
|%
|8.04
|%
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|457,103
|$
|459,713
|$
|449,450
|$
|439,771
|$
|413,474
|Less: average intangible assets
|159,562
|157,315
|154,944
|150,256
|134,146
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|297,541
|$
|302,398
|$
|294,506
|$
|289,515
|$
|279,328
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|9,232
|$
|(4,073
|)
|$
|9,925
|$
|10,322
|$
|6,867
|Amortization of intangible assets
|797
|791
|752
|707
|637
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|167
|166
|158
|148
|134
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|9,862
|$
|(3,448
|)
|$
|10,519
|$
|10,881
|$
|7,370
|Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized
|8.10
|%
|(3.59
|)%
|8.76
|%
|9.31
|%
|6.66
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized
|13.29
|%
|(4.62
|)%
|14.17
|%
|14.91
|%
|10.58
|%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|25,023
|$
|25,543
|$
|25,138
|$
|23,647
|$
|25,975
|Less: merger expenses
|276
|639
|938
|757
|5,236
|Non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses
|$
|24,747
|$
|24,904
|$
|24,200
|$
|22,890
|$
|20,739
|Net interest income
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,639
|$
|33,336
|$
|32,755
|$
|30,920
|Non-interest income
|6,451
|5,324
|5,449
|5,433
|4,592
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|7
|6
|5
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|6,444
|$
|5,318
|$
|5,444
|$
|5,437
|$
|4,594
|Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|37,732
|$
|35,957
|$
|38,780
|$
|38,192
|$
|35,514
|Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income
|66.31
|%
|71.03
|%
|64.81
|%
|61.92
|%
|73.14
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|65.59
|%
|69.26
|%
|62.40
|%
|59.93
|%
|58.40
|%
