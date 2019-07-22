Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $0.58 Per Diluted Common Share and Net Income of $9.2 Million

Continues improvements in customer experience platforms including trust & wealth management, deposit and treasury product strategy and commercial lending

“We continue to serve as a trusted bank for entrepreneurial companies, businesses and individuals, and in the second quarter we continued our disciplined approach to lending plus additional focus on providing deposit products and services that appeal across our customer base, while innovating and streamlining our internal processes,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “Our Equity Trust & Wealth Management group has provided a new service for our customer base and our new Equity Bank online banking solution has proven to be a significant upgrade for business and treasury customers. We continue to prioritize product strategy and our market teams continue to focus on core deposit strategy and household growth.”

“In the first quarter, we recorded a $14.5 million provision for loss against a credit relationship. We do not believe this represents a systemic trend; rather an isolated individual relationship which is unique within our portfolio.”

On February 8, 2019, Equity completed its acquisition of two bank locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one bank location in Cordell, Oklahoma, from MidFirst Bank (“MidFirst”) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (“the MidFirst acquisition”). The acquisition added total assets of $98.6 million, which included total loans of $6.5 million. There were total deposits of $98.5 million assumed at the time of the acquisition. Results of operations of the MidFirst acquisition are included in Equity’s 2019 results of operations subsequent to the acquisition.

Notable Items:

Net income before taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income before taxes of $8.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2018. Net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense, was $12.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense of $14.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Stated diluted income per share in the second quarter of 2019 was $0.58. Merger expenses, adjusted for estimated income tax, were $207 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, or $0.01 per diluted share. Stated diluted income per share for the first six months of 2019 was $0.32. Merger expenses, adjusted for estimated income tax, were $694 thousand in the first six months of 2019, or $0.04 per diluted share.

On April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. authorized the repurchase of up to 1,100,000 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, from time to time, beginning April 29, 2019 and concluding October 30, 2020. The repurchase program does not obligate us to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time without notice. As of June 30, 2019, a total of 277,806 shares have been repurchased under this authorization at an average price of $25.95.

Highlights of Equity’s growth include:

Total loans held for investment of $2.68 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase of $104.6 million includes growth of $98.1 million, or 3.8%, and $6.5 million of loans added in the MidFirst acquisition.

Total deposits were $3.19 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking accounts, savings accounts and money market accounts, were $2.19 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Organic signature deposit growth was 1.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. In addition, the MidFirst acquisition added total deposits of $98.5 million.

Total assets of $4.18 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018. The MidFirst acquisition added total assets of $98.6 million.

Book value per common share of $29.45 at June 30, 2019 and $28.87 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share of $19.23 at June 30, 2019 and $19.08 at December 31, 2018.

Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $15.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $10.4 million, principally related to the non-typical specific impairment of $14.5 million taken during the first quarter of 2019. Results of operations of the MidFirst acquisition are included in Equity’s 2019 results of operations subsequent to the acquisition on February 8, 2019. Equity’s financial results also reflect results of operations of our 2018 mergers subsequent to the merger dates. Equity Bank merged with City Bank and Trust (“CBT”) in Guymon, Oklahoma, on August 23, 2018, and on May 4, 2018, Equity completed mergers with Kansas Bank Corporation (“KBC”), parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton (“FNB”) in Liberal, Kansas and Adams Dairy Bancshares, Inc. (“Adams”), parent company of Adams Dairy Bank in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.02 for the comparable period of 2018. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,992,265 and 15,294,387 for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Net interest income was $61.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $58.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $3.2 million, or a 5.5% increase. The additional net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in yield on interest-earning assets and growth in loans and securities balances, partially offset by higher interest expense as we funded the increase in earning assets with additional deposits and an overall increase in the average cost of funds.

Our net interest margin was 3.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 3.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was partly due to an increase in cost of funds, a reduction in loan fees, additional callable bond premium amortization related to the adoption of ASU 2017-08 and the movement of the above mentioned large credit relationship to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $10.3 million, as compared to net charge-offs of $335 thousand for the comparable period in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded a $14.5 million provision for loss against a credit relationship and subsequently charged off a total of $9.2 million on this credit relationship during the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-interest income was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is largely attributable to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and an increase in swap fees. Non-interest income includes the increase in value of bank-owned life insurance of $987 thousand and $1.2 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Total non-interest expense was $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $45.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. These results include the effect of the May 2018 addition of five locations in southwest Kansas plus one location in Blue Springs, Missouri; the August 2018 addition of one location in Guymon, Oklahoma; and the February 2019 acquisition of two additional locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one location in Cordell, Oklahoma. In addition, the results reflect added lending, customer service, corporate and operations staff indirectly attributable to mergers and organic growth. Also, data processing costs increased due to more accounts, higher transaction volumes and our new online banking platform. Trust and wealth management infrastructure and an increase in professional fees contributed as well. Non-interest expense also includes merger expenses of $915 thousand ($694 thousand after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Merger expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018, totaled $5.8 million ($4.5 million after tax).

Equity’s effective tax rate for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 20.8% as compared to 22.2% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense was provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the levels of tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to anticipated annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits anticipated to be available in each annual period. Excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options and the settlement in stock of restricted stock units recorded in the first six months of 2019 were $18 thousand as compared to $6 thousand in the comparable period of 2018.

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income allocable to common stockholders of $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.44 for the comparable period in 2018. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,918,274 and 15,690,111 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Net interest income was $31.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $30.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a $368 thousand, or 1.2%, increase. The additional net interest income was primarily driven by growth in loans and securities balances and, to a lesser extent, an increase in average yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense as we funded the growth in earning assets with more deposits and borrowings and an overall increase in the average cost of funds.

The net interest margin was 3.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 3.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was partly due to a reduction in loan fees, an overall increase in our cost of funds and the movement of the above mentioned large credit relationship to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019. Our cost of funds has increased primarily due to increased interest rates for both retail and public fund deposits. The cost of retail deposits has increased as the general level of interest rates has risen and from an increased level of market competition for this type of deposit, which are desirable due to their lower level of interest-rate sensitivity. The cost of public fund deposits has increased due to the level of competition for these deposits, from both other financial institutions and state investment funds and due to the timing of the investment of these funds in an elevated interest rate environment.

The provision for loan losses was $974 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $750 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we had net charge-offs of $9.5 million, of which $9.2 million was related to the credit relationship for which we provisioned $14.5 million during the first quarter of 2019, as compared to net recoveries of $17 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $6.5 million, compared to $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase was largely due to increases in debit card income, service charges and fees and an increase in swap fees. The increases in debit card income and service charges and fees are principally attributable to the addition of accounts and higher transaction volumes. Non-interest income includes the increase in value of bank-owned life insurance of $499 thousand and $508 thousand for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Total non-interest expense was $25.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $26.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in non-interest expense is largely due to a decrease in merger expenses, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, other real estate owned, data processing, professional fees and FDIC insurance expenses. The results reflect added lending, customer service, corporate and operations staff indirectly attributable to mergers and organic growth plus increased data processing costs due to more accounts, higher transaction volumes along with our new online banking platform and trust and wealth management infrastructure and an increase in professional fees. Non-interest expense also includes merger expenses of $276 thousand ($207 thousand after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Merger expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, totaled $5.2 million ($4.0 million after tax).

Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 21.4% as compared to 21.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options and the settlement in stock of restricted stock units recorded in the second quarter of 2019 were $10 thousand. No excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation were recognized in the comparable period of 2018.

Loans, Deposits and Total Assets

Loans held for investment were $2.68 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $104.6 million. The increase in loans held for investment includes $6.5 million of net loans acquired in the February 2019 MidFirst acquisition plus $98.1 million of additional loan growth.

As of June 30, 2019, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.66%, as compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.14% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets of $67.4 million as of June 30, 2019, were 1.61% of total assets. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2018, were $39.6 million or 0.97% of total assets.

Total deposits were $3.19 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $62.4 million between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019. This increase included $98.5 million assumed in the MidFirst acquisition and a $57.6 million increase in organic savings, NOW and money market deposits, partially offset by a $29.1 million decrease in organic demand deposits and a $64.6 million decrease in organic time deposits. Signature deposits were $2.19 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.12 billion at December 31, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, Equity had consolidated total assets of $4.18 billion, as compared to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $118.4 million. The increase in total assets includes $98.6 million of total assets acquired in the MidFirst acquisition.

Borrowings and Capital

At June 30, 2019, borrowings totaled $515.6 million, as compared to $464.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in borrowings was principally due to a $59.9 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, partially offset by a $9.0 million reduction in federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements.

At June 30, 2019, common stockholders’ equity totaled $458.4 million, $29.45 per common share, compared to $455.9 million, $28.87 per common share, at December 31, 2018. Tangible common equity was $299.3 million and tangible book value per common share was $19.23 at June 30, 2019. Tangible common equity was $301.3 million and tangible book value per common share was $19.08 at December 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the company repurchased a total of 277,806 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock at a total cost of $7.2 million, or $25.95 per share. The ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 10.47% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 11.57% at June 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Unaudited Financial Tables



Table 1 . Selected Financial Highlights

. Selected Financial Highlights Table 2 . Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income Table 3 . Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

. Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income Table 4 . Consolidated Balance Sheets

. Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 5 . Consolidated Statements of Income

. Consolidated Statements of Income Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures





TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Statement of Income Data Net interest income $ 31,288 $ 30,639 $ 33,336 $ 32,755 $ 30,920 Provision for loan losses 974 15,646 750 1,291 750 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 7 6 5 (4 ) (2 ) Other non-interest income 6,444 5,318 5,444 5,437 4,594 Total non-interest income 6,451 5,324 5,449 5,433 4,592 Merger expense 276 639 938 757 5,236 Other non-interest expense 24,747 24,904 24,200 22,890 20,739 Total non-interest expense 25,023 25,543 25,138 23,647 25,975 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,742 (5,226 ) 12,897 13,250 8,787 Provision for income taxes (benefits) 2,510 (1,153 ) 2,972 2,928 1,920 Net income (loss) 9,232 (4,073 ) 9,925 10,322 6,867 Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders 9,232 (4,073 ) 9,925 10,322 6,867 Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.59 (0.26 ) 0.63 0.65 0.45 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.58 (0.26 ) 0.62 0.64 0.44 Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Available-for-sale securities $ 161,082 $ 166,355 $ 168,875 $ 172,388 $ 180,238 Held-to-maturity securities 766,950 749,493 748,356 713,899 665,995 Gross loans held for investment 2,679,985 2,618,986 2,575,408 2,598,729 2,451,772 Allowance for loan losses 17,777 26,340 11,454 11,010 10,083 Intangible assets, net 159,147 159,944 154,665 155,430 146,538 Total assets 4,180,074 4,065,354 4,061,716 3,931,036 3,712,185 Total deposits 3,185,893 3,260,870 3,123,447 2,821,246 2,635,048 Non-time deposits 2,192,534 2,220,110 2,115,541 1,969,715 1,829,902 Borrowings 515,582 331,221 464,676 652,755 631,501 Total liabilities 3,721,668 3,611,891 3,605,775 3,487,799 3,278,903 Total stockholders’ equity 458,406 453,463 455,941 443,237 433,282 Tangible common equity* 299,259 293,519 301,276 287,807 286,744 Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average) Investment securities $ 924,914 $ 918,804 $ 893,642 $ 860,940 $ 767,038 Total gross loans receivable 2,655,256 2,560,030 2,590,610 2,516,833 2,317,071 Interest-earnings assets 3,665,618 3,560,815 3,578,487 3,457,871 3,158,187 Total assets 4,025,764 3,926,359 3,935,722 3,804,114 3,475,786 Interest-bearing deposits 2,726,443 2,709,596 2,501,227 2,251,937 2,148,361 Borrowings 347,103 269,492 480,417 642,575 495,558 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,073,546 2,979,088 2,981,644 2,894,512 2,643,919 Total deposits 3,200,624 3,178,164 2,991,657 2,709,741 2,556,982 Total liabilities 3,568,661 3,466,646 3,486,272 3,364,343 3,062,312 Total stockholders' equity 457,103 459,713 449,450 439,771 413,474 Tangible common equity* 297,541 302,398 294,506 289,515 279,328 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 0.92 % (0.42 )% 1.00 % 1.08 % 0.79 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 8.10 % (3.59 )% 8.76 % 9.31 % 6.66 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized* 13.29 % (4.62 )% 14.17 % 14.91 % 10.58 % Yield on loans annualized 5.74 % 5.79 % 5.91 % 5.73 % 5.73 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 1.64 % 1.61 % 1.45 % 1.15 % 1.00 % Cost of total deposits annualized 1.40 % 1.37 % 1.21 % 0.95 % 0.84 % Net interest margin annualized 3.42 % 3.49 % 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.93 % Efficiency ratio* 65.59 % 69.26 % 62.40 % 59.93 % 58.40 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.64 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.53 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.49 % 2.64 % 2.53 % 2.47 % 3.00 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.26 % 8.36 % 8.60 % 8.60 % 9.36 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.47 % 10.46 % 10.95 % 10.49 % 11.04 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 10.96 % 10.95 % 11.45 % 11.00 % 11.56 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.57 % 11.87 % 11.86 % 11.37 % 11.94 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.97 % 11.15 % 11.23 % 11.28 % 11.67 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 7.44 % 7.52 % 7.71 % 7.62 % 8.04 % Book value per common share $ 29.45 $ 28.66 $ 28.87 $ 28.07 $ 27.44 Tangible book value per common share* $ 19.23 $ 18.55 $ 19.08 $ 18.22 $ 18.16 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 18.99 $ 18.30 $ 18.73 $ 17.86 $ 17.78

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures





TABLE 2. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year-to-date 06/30/2019 Year-to-date 06/30/2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,607,906 $ 74,560 5.77 % $ 2,220,559 $ 62,149 5.64 % Total securities 921,876 12,149 2.66 % 733,234 9,739 2.68 % Federal funds sold and other 83,723 1,257 3.03 % 68,038 1,066 3.16 % Total interest-earning assets 3,613,505 87,966 4.91 % 3,021,831 72,954 4.87 % Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 1,704,672 11,525 1.36 % 1,319,523 4,814 0.74 % Certificates of deposit 1,013,394 10,349 2.06 % 776,839 5,242 1.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,718,066 21,874 1.62 % 2,096,362 10,056 0.97 % FHLB advances & LOC 238,462 3,146 2.66 % 379,675 3,393 1.80 % Other borrowings 70,049 1,019 2.94 % 62,959 798 2.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,026,577 26,039 1.74 % 2,538,996 14,247 1.13 % Net interest income $ 61,927 $ 58,707 Interest rate spread 3.17 % 3.74 % Net interest margin (2) 3.46 % 3.92 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.





For the six months ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 Total Increase/(Decrease) Volume Variance (1) Yield/Rate Variance (1) Total Variance Interest-earning assets Loans $ 11,049 $ 1,362 $ 12,411 Total securities 2,469 (59 ) 2,410 Federal funds sold and other 237 (46 ) 191 Total interest-earning assets 13,755 1,257 15,012 Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 1,701 5,010 6,711 Certificates of deposit 1,902 3,205 5,107 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,603 8,215 11,818 FHLB advances & LOC (1,526 ) 1,279 (247 ) Other borrowings 117 104 221 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,194 9,598 11,792 Net interest income $ 11,561 $ (8,341 ) $ 3,220 (1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.





TABLE 3. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended 06/30/2019 Quarter ended 06/30/2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (3) (4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,655,256 $ 38,027 5.74 % $ 2,317,071 $ 33,101 5.73 % Total securities 924,914 6,114 2.65 % 767,038 5,137 2.69 % Federal funds sold and other 85,448 623 2.92 % 74,078 593 3.21 % Total interest-earning assets 3,665,618 44,764 4.90 % 3,158,187 38,831 4.93 % Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 1,715,991 5,857 1.37 % 1,367,544 2,591 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 1,010,452 5,287 2.10 % 780,817 2,747 1.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,726,443 11,144 1.64 % 2,148,361 5,338 1.00 % FHLB advances & LOC 278,864 1,841 2.65 % 426,392 2,094 1.97 % Other borrowings 68,239 491 2.89 % 69,166 479 2.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,073,546 13,476 1.76 % 2,643,919 7,911 1.20 % Net interest income $ 31,288 $ 30,920 Interest rate spread 3.14 % 3.73 % Net interest margin (2) 3.42 % 3.93 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.





For the three months ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 Total Increase/(Decrease) Volume Variance (1) Yield/Rate Variance (1) Total Variance Interest-earning assets Loans $ 4,842 $ 84 $ 4,926 Total securities 1,018 (41 ) 977 Federal funds sold and other 86 (56 ) 30 Total interest-earning assets 5,946 (13 ) 5,933 Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 781 2,485 3,266 Certificates of deposit 957 1,583 2,540 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,738 4,068 5,806 FHLB advances & LOC (850 ) 597 (253 ) Other borrowings (22 ) 34 12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 866 4,699 5,565 Net interest income $ 5,080 $ (4,712 ) $ 368 (1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.





TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 180,827 $ 192,735 Federal funds sold 591 83 Cash and cash equivalents 181,418 192,818 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 4,742 4,991 Available-for-sale securities 161,082 168,875 Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $778,051 and $739,989 766,950 748,356 Loans held for sale 6,761 2,972 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,777 and $11,454 2,662,208 2,563,954 Other real estate owned, net 5,764 6,372 Premises and equipment, net 84,942 80,442 Bank-owned life insurance 74,092 73,105 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,226 29,214 Interest receivable 16,702 17,372 Goodwill 136,432 131,712 Core deposit intangibles, net 21,512 21,725 Other 24,243 19,808 Total assets $ 4,180,074 $ 4,061,716 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 487,430 $ 503,831 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 487,430 503,831 Savings, NOW and money market 1,705,104 1,611,710 Time 993,359 1,007,906 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,698,463 2,619,616 Total deposits 3,185,893 3,123,447 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 41,047 50,068 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 444,818 384,898 Bank stock loan 15,308 15,450 Subordinated debentures 14,409 14,260 Contractual obligations 3,744 3,965 Interest payable and other liabilities 16,449 13,687 Total liabilities 3,721,668 3,605,775 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Common stock 173 173 Additional paid-in capital 381,133 379,085 Retained earnings 105,337 101,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,291 ) (4,867 ) Employee stock loans (83 ) (121 ) Treasury stock (26,863 ) (19,655 ) Total stockholders’ equity 458,406 455,941 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,180,074 $ 4,061,716





TABLE 5. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 38,027 $ 33,101 $ 74,560 $ 62,149 Securities, taxable 4,969 4,112 10,051 7,835 Securities, nontaxable 1,145 1,025 2,098 1,904 Federal funds sold and other 623 593 1,257 1,066 Total interest and dividend income 44,764 38,831 87,966 72,954 Interest expense Deposits 11,144 5,338 21,874 10,056 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 34 24 66 47 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,841 2,094 3,146 3,393 Bank stock loan 147 156 309 183 Subordinated debentures 310 299 644 568 Total interest expense 13,476 7,911 26,039 14,247 Net interest income 31,288 30,920 61,927 58,707 Provision for loan losses 974 750 16,620 1,920 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,314 30,170 45,307 56,787 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,240 1,729 4,163 3,309 Debit card income 2,186 1,522 3,924 2,775 Mortgage banking 562 312 879 625 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 499 508 987 1,160 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 7 (2 ) 13 (10 ) Other 957 523 1,809 984 Total non-interest income 6,451 4,592 11,775 8,843 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,067 11,629 27,165 22,520 Net occupancy and equipment 2,188 2,011 4,155 3,813 Data processing 2,358 1,968 4,763 3,642 Professional fees 1,228 844 2,384 1,559 Advertising and business development 722 665 1,368 1,284 Telecommunications 485 432 1,070 801 FDIC insurance 730 510 1,008 754 Courier and postage 341 303 668 558 Free nationwide ATM cost 420 330 781 622 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 785 625 1,564 1,009 Loan expense 175 145 443 491 Other real estate owned 302 (671 ) 414 (403 ) Merger expenses 276 5,236 915 5,767 Other 1,946 1,948 3,868 3,185 Total non-interest expense 25,023 25,975 50,566 45,602 Income before income tax 11,742 8,787 6,516 20,028 Provision for income taxes 2,510 1,920 1,357 4,450 Net income and net income allocable to common stockholders $ 9,232 $ 6,867 $ 5,159 $ 15,578 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.44 $ 0.32 $ 1.02





TABLE 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total stockholders' equity $ 458,406 $ 453,463 $ 455,941 $ 443,237 $ 433,282 Less: goodwill 136,432 136,432 131,712 131,723 125,485 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 21,512 22,296 21,725 22,466 19,800 Less: mortgage servicing asset, net 8 10 11 13 14 Less: naming rights, net 1,195 1,206 1,217 1,228 1,239 Tangible common equity $ 299,259 $ 293,519 $ 301,276 $ 287,807 $ 286,744 Common shares issued at period end 15,563,873 15,820,303 15,793,095 15,792,695 15,780,777 RSU shares vested — 108 — — 6,768 Common shares outstanding at period end 15,563,873 15,820,411 15,793,095 15,792,695 15,787,545 Diluted common shares outstanding at period end 15,758,747 16,036,700 16,085,729 16,118,067 16,131,096 Book value per common share $ 29.45 $ 28.66 $ 28.87 $ 28.07 $ 27.44 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.23 $ 18.55 $ 19.08 $ 18.22 $ 18.16 Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 18.99 $ 18.30 $ 18.73 $ 17.86 $ 17.78 Total assets $ 4,180,074 $ 4,065,354 $ 4,061,716 $ 3,931,036 $ 3,712,185 Less: goodwill 136,432 136,432 131,712 131,723 125,485 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 21,512 22,296 21,725 22,466 19,800 Less: mortgage servicing asset, net 8 10 11 13 14 Less: naming rights, net 1,195 1,206 1,217 1,228 1,239 Tangible assets $ 4,020,927 $ 3,905,410 $ 3,907,051 $ 3,775,606 $ 3,565,647 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.97 % 11.15 % 11.23 % 11.28 % 11.67 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.44 % 7.52 % 7.71 % 7.62 % 8.04 % Total average stockholders' equity $ 457,103 $ 459,713 $ 449,450 $ 439,771 $ 413,474 Less: average intangible assets 159,562 157,315 154,944 150,256 134,146 Average tangible common equity $ 297,541 $ 302,398 $ 294,506 $ 289,515 $ 279,328 Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 9,232 $ (4,073 ) $ 9,925 $ 10,322 $ 6,867 Amortization of intangible assets 797 791 752 707 637 Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization 167 166 158 148 134 Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 9,862 $ (3,448 ) $ 10,519 $ 10,881 $ 7,370 Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized 8.10 % (3.59 )% 8.76 % 9.31 % 6.66 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized 13.29 % (4.62 )% 14.17 % 14.91 % 10.58 % Non-interest expense $ 25,023 $ 25,543 $ 25,138 $ 23,647 $ 25,975 Less: merger expenses 276 639 938 757 5,236 Non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses $ 24,747 $ 24,904 $ 24,200 $ 22,890 $ 20,739 Net interest income $ 31,288 $ 30,639 $ 33,336 $ 32,755 $ 30,920 Non-interest income 6,451 5,324 5,449 5,433 4,592 Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions 7 6 5 (4 ) (2 ) Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions $ 6,444 $ 5,318 $ 5,444 $ 5,437 $ 4,594 Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions $ 37,732 $ 35,957 $ 38,780 $ 38,192 $ 35,514 Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income 66.31 % 71.03 % 64.81 % 61.92 % 73.14 % Efficiency ratio 65.59 % 69.26 % 62.40 % 59.93 % 58.40 %



